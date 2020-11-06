Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

shares
comments
Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky, Writer

Yamaha has explained why it didn’t promote Garrett Gerloff to its factory World Superbike team for 2021, despite the American rider’s impressive run of form in his rookie season.

Gerloff stepped up to WSBK with GRT Yamaha this year after a race-winning stint in MotoAmerica, and scored three podiums at the back end of the campaign across the Barcelona and Estoril rounds.

He was classified as the second highest independent rider in 11th after Go Eleven Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who has coincidentally secured a factory promotion with the Italian manufacturer in place of Chaz Davies in 2021.

Read Also:

But while Yamaha also had space in its works squad following Michael van der Mark’s move to BMW, it chose to give a direct graduation to newly-crowned World Supersport champion Andrea Locatelli, with Gerloff retained at GRT for a second season.

Gerloff also has been given a surprise call-up from Yamaha to take part in Friday practice for weekend's MotoGP European Grand Prix while Valentino Rossi awaits the result of a coronavirus test.

Asked by Motorsport.com if Yamaha should have promoted Gerloff to the factory team and allowed Locatelli a chance to gain experience at GRT, team manager Paul Denning said: “Logically, absolutely, I agree with you. Could work either way.

“We had this discussion a lot with Yamaha and in the end I said, ‘There are super good arguments for what you said and super good arguments for the other way’. 

“In the end probably the biggest consideration was to support the junior team [GRT], Gerloff is happy there, [and with] his crew.

"There are still six or seven tracks he hasn’t seen if we have a normal season next year. So I think it makes sense to give him a second year with the team where is happy. 

“He’s young enough, he hasn’t missed any chance. The bike is the same, the support is more or less the same. I believe that he will have the 2021 equipment. 

“For me it doesn’t make a big difference [as long as] he’s happy there. And if he wins some races next year, it shows even more the junior programme and the junior team is working and the level is high enough. 

“We have to build the credibility, not only try to win races with the official team but across the whole platform.

“And when you consider Locatelli comes from the school of [Joan] Mir, [Fabio] Quartararo and these guys, even if he didn’t achieve the success he hoped to achieve in Moto2, he’s shown this year his ability to manage races [in World Supersport].

“Again, Yamaha would be stupid not to take this opportunity to take this young rider and see what he can achieve on Superbikes.”

Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW

Previous article

Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Andrea Locatelli , Garrett Gerloff
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Point system explained

Adelaide 500 was a "major risk" for SA – tourism boss
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide 500 was a "major risk" for SA – tourism boss

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha names Rossi's standby for European GP

Jimmie Johnson “shaving seconds off at a time” in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “shaving seconds off at a time” in IndyCar

Nissan unveils kimono-inspired Formula E livery
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan unveils kimono-inspired Formula E livery

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Formula 2, Formula 3 races to run on separate weekends in 2021

Latest news

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati: Yamaha engine ruling sets "dangerous" precedent

1h
2
Formula 1

Kvyat reveals inside story of spectacular Imola restart

3h

Latest news

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat
WSBK

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW
WSBK

Yamaha: Van der Mark made "wrong decision" to join BMW

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati
WSBK

Rinaldi knows late-season form "not enough" for Ducati

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests
WSBK

Bautista liked "nothing" about Honda during early tests

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally
WSBK

Davies: "Impossible" not to take Ducati exit personally

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.