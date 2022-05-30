Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP Next / Redding: Mikhalchik not the right choice for BMW substitute
World Superbike News

Yamaha rules out Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023

Yamaha has ruled out a move to MotoGP for World Superbike star Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2023 following the marque's split with satellite partner RNF Racing for next year.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Yamaha rules out Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023

Razgatlioglu had been linked to a move to the MotoGP paddock for some time as part of his relationship with Yamaha, with speculation of a 2023 move intensifying after his WSBK title success last year.

The Turkish rider even has a test aboard the Iwata marque's M1 grand prix machine lined up for next month, both as a reward for his WSBK efforts and to evaluate him for a potential switch to MotoGP.

However, Razgatlioglu's hopes of making the move have taken a major hit following last week's news that Yamaha will have just two factory bikes on the MotoGP grid in 2023 in the wake of RNF's defection to Aprilia.

Read Also:

Yamaha MotoGP team boss Lin Jarvis previously made it clear that any MotoGP move for Razgatlioglu would almost certainly be on satellite machinery.

And now, with Franco Morbidelli already under contract at the Yamaha factory team and reigning champion Fabio Quartararo likely to remain put, Jarvis has clearly stated there is now no space for Razgatlioglu in 2023.

"The meaning behind the test was his interest to try the MotoGP bike as well," Jarvis was quoted as saying by the official WSBK website. "Secondly, it was a bit of a reward from Yamaha for his championship last year and his continued commitment with Yamaha for the future.

"So, I think the biggest target for that test remains the same. Relax, test, enjoy and experience the MotoGP bike, to get a taste of what it could be like if he chooses to move in the future.

"But obviously this news of not having a satellite team, in any case, means we don’t have a spot [for 2023], period, because we will only have two bikes in the factory team.”

 

Razgatlioglu's existing contract with Yamaha runs through 2023, meaning he is all but certain to stay in WSBK next season, but a MotoGP move in 2024 remains a theoretical possibility. 

The 25-year-old has endured a tough start to his WSBK title defence, having failed to score a race win in the opening three rounds of the season - leaving him 52 points down on early leader Alvaro Bautista.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP
Previous article

Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP
Next article

Redding: Mikhalchik not the right choice for BMW substitute

Redding: Mikhalchik not the right choice for BMW substitute
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
NISMO crew 'needs mindset change' after #3 Nissan drubbing Suzuka
Super GT

NISMO crew 'needs mindset change' after #3 Nissan drubbing

BMW M4 was “in the zone” at Suzuka for landmark Studie win Suzuka
Super GT

BMW M4 was “in the zone” at Suzuka for landmark Studie win

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

RNF Racing More from
RNF Racing
Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form Portugal GP
MotoGP

Yamaha has apologised to Dovizioso over poor 2022 MotoGP form

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

MotoGP’s under-pressure rookie “doesn’t have anything to prove" Indonesian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP’s under-pressure rookie “doesn’t have anything to prove"

Latest news

Redding: Mikhalchik not the right choice for BMW substitute
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding: Mikhalchik not the right choice for BMW substitute

Yamaha rules out Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha rules out Razgatlioglu MotoGP move for 2023

Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP

Bautista: Top speed advantage masking Ducati's WSBK weaknesses
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista: Top speed advantage masking Ducati's WSBK weaknesses

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.