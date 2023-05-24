Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit
Yamaha has signed a new deal with Andrea Locatelli that will keep him at its World Superbike Championship squad until the end of the 2025 season.
The announcement follows the news that Locatelli’s team-mate and 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu will leave Yamaha at the end of the current season to join rival marque BMW.
A replacement for Razgatlioglu is yet to be revealed, but a new two-year deal with Locatelli means Yamaha will have at least one rider with experience of the R1 for the 2024 WSBK season.
“My objective was to continue with Yamaha, so I’m very happy to have signed for another two years,” said Locatelli.
“One of the best things about Yamaha is the people who believe in me, starting with Eric de Seynes, Paolo Pavesio and Andrea Dosoli, but also Riccardo Tisci and all the engineers and technicians who work so hard to give me the best bike possible.
“The same is true of the team. Since I arrived in WorldSBK I have enjoyed incredible support from Paul Denning and Andrew Pitt, and everyone involved in the project.
“All together we have achieved some good results but, more importantly, we have walked side-by-side on a path that has allowed me to feel more and more confident.
“We still have room for improvement in many areas, but I truly believe that with such a good relationship we will grow stronger together. If consistency is key as they say, then I think that with this extension we’ve laid the groundwork for a bright future.”
Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Locatelli moved up to WSBK with Yamaha in 2021 after winning the previous year’s World Supersport title, achieving four podiums in his rookie season en route to fourth in the title standings.
He slipped to fifth in the championship last year but again showed remarkable consistency, with podiums in Assen and Mandalika being the highlights of his season.
Although yet to score a race win, the Italian has upped his speed this year and currently sits a strong third in the standings, even outscoring Kawasaki’s six-time WSBK champion Jonathan Rea in the opening four rounds of the season.
His results mean Yamaha sits just eight points adrift of Ducati in the teams’ standings, despite Alvaro Bautista winning 11 out of the first 12 races on the factory Panigale V4 R.
“It gives me great pleasure to announce that we will continue for two more years with Andrea Locatelli, in line with Yamaha’s vision of nurturing talent and forging a long-term relationship with our riders,” said Yamaha team manager Andrea Dosoli.
“Our journey with Andrea started in 2020 when he dominated WorldSSP aboard our R6, but his performance in 2021 when we moved him up to WorldSBK was equally impressive, finishing the season fourth and as rookie of the year.
“We have seen Andrea mature as a rider, continually progressing to the point where he is now one of the strongest in the series.
“He has shown himself to be capable of making informed technical decisions during testing, while his determination in the short races is matched by his intelligent management of the longer feature races.
“These are all good signs, and this is what convinced us that, together, we can make further steps and secure even better results in the future. On behalf of Yamaha, but also from me personally, I would like to thank Andrea for the trust he has shown in us.”
Yamaha: Locatelli needs big result to restore confidence
Yamaha: Locatelli needs big result to restore confidence Yamaha: Locatelli needs big result to restore confidence
Rinaldi on Locatelli incident: "Some riders don't give a f***"
Rinaldi on Locatelli incident: "Some riders don't give a f***" Rinaldi on Locatelli incident: "Some riders don't give a f***"
Yamaha takes covers off bike for WSBK title defence
Yamaha takes covers off bike for WSBK title defence Yamaha takes covers off bike for WSBK title defence
Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season
Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season Razgatlioglu to split with Yamaha after 2023 World Superbike season
Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems
Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems Quartararo using 2021 set-up to battle Yamaha MotoGP problems
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Latest news
F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash
NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash
First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game
First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game
The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison
The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.