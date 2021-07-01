Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
World Superbike News

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Yamaha World Superbike team boss Paul Denning is adamant that it’s not too late for his lead rider Toprak Razgatlioglu to make the move to MotoGP in future.

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

Razgatlioglu joined Yamaha from Kawasaki last year, and has emerged as a genuine title contender in the opening part of his second season with the Japanese marque.

The Turkish rider has strung together six consecutive podium finishes across the two most recent rounds at Estoril and Misano, scoring his first win of the year at the latter track to put himself within 20 points of series leader and six-time champion Jonathan Rea.

Last year, Razgatlioglu’s manager Kenan Sofuoglu suggested that the 24-year-old is already courting interest from MotoGP manufacturers, hinting at a future grand prix move.

And Denning – whose Crescent Racing outfit operates Yamaha’s works WSBK team –  believes the opportunity still exists for Razgatlioglu to make the jump from WSBK to MotoGP, if those in the grand prix paddock can be convinced to hire a rider in his mid-20s.

Read Also:

In an interview conducted prior to Maverick Vinales' shock decision to end his Yamaha MotoGP contract one year early, Denning told Motorsport.com: “For me age is not really [important]. A guy like Toprak, who will be 25 at the end of this year, is it too late for him to go to MotoGP?

"From a physical, mental, talent point of view, absolutely not. From a number point of view… [some people may think] ‘he’s 27 in two years…’ there seems to be this fixation on age [within the MotoGP paddock]. 

"We have young riders but also talented and experienced riders like Jonathan and Chaz [Davies], who clearly have the aggression and the speed. It’s important not to be fixed on the idea that a rider has to be young to do the job."

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.It Racing - Ducati

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Denning added that Razgatlioglu has become a “completely different” rider in his second year of riding for Yamaha in WSBK in terms of the work he is doing behind the scenes.

“There is a measurable difference in his approach and professionalism [compared to 2020],” he said. "His training and preparation are better, he’s working with the team like a full professional now. The step is quite big.

“The talent is the same, but he’s now doing more of the things that someone like Jonathan [Rea] is doing in the background to become a champion.”

While Denning said Yamaha would not stand in the way of Razgatlioglu should he wish to transition to MotoGP, he added he doubts anything other than a guarantee of a winning bike would be of interest to his rider.

“Knowing Toprak, his motivation is to win,” said Denning. “I can’t speak for him, but I believe he would much prefer to win the WSBK championship compared to doing a fantastic job in MotoGP but on a manufacturer where his potential is P6.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Previous article

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

2
Other rally

Subaru shuts down Australian rally programme

3
NHRA

Norwalk: Rob Downing - KB Racing spotlight

4
NASCAR Cup

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment

5
Formula 1

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting them

21 h
Latest news
'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
WSBK

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

33m
Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
WSBK

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Jun 30, 2021
Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

Jun 30, 2021
Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits
WSBK

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

Jun 25, 2021
New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’
WSBK

New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’

Jun 24, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend 00:43
World Superbike
Jun 15, 2021

WSBK: Rea 'has to accept' winless Misano weekend

WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano 00:28
World Superbike
Jun 13, 2021

WSBK: Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes victory at Misano

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory 03:47
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf 00:37
World Superbike
Jun 12, 2021

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview 04:51
World Superbike
Jun 10, 2021

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race Motegi
Super GT

Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race

WEC teams join bumper grid for Monza ELMS race Monza
European Le Mans

WEC teams join bumper grid for Monza ELMS race

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Toprak Razgatlioglu More from
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty Estoril
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty

Razgatlioglu says 2021 Yamaha will be "very strong"
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu says 2021 Yamaha will be "very strong"

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice Barcelona
World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in practice

Crescent Racing More from
Crescent Racing
New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’
World Superbike

New Yamaha World Superbike model ‘unlikely in short term’

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move
World Superbike

Baz reveals talks about factory Yamaha WSBK move

Van der Mark to leave Yamaha WSBK squad after 2020
World Superbike

Van der Mark to leave Yamaha WSBK squad after 2020

Trending Today

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

Subaru shuts down Australian rally programme
Other rally Other rally

Subaru shuts down Australian rally programme

Norwalk: Rob Downing - KB Racing spotlight
NHRA NHRA

Norwalk: Rob Downing - KB Racing spotlight

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting them
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting them

FIA: Increased technical directives down to fierce F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Increased technical directives down to fierce F1 title fight

Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

Latest news

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss
World Superbike World Superbike

'Not too late' for Razgatlioglu MotoGP move - Yamaha boss

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike
World Superbike World Superbike

Ducati facing development "handicap" in World Superbike

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff focused on WSBK “to earn an opportunity” in MotoGP

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea blasts "comical" Donington Park WSBK crowd limits

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.