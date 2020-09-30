Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
11 Oct
Warm Up in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Hyundai takes covers off new Elantra N TCR car

shares
comments
Hyundai takes covers off new Elantra N TCR car
By:
Co-author: Francesco Corghi

Hyundai has officially unveiled its latest challenger for TCR-spec touring car racing, the Elantra N TCR joining its existing i30 N and Veloster N models.

The South Korean manufacturer has won both editions of the WTCR series for TCR machinery since it took over from the World Touring Car Championship in 2018, with BRC Racing drivers Gabriele Tarquini (2018) and Norbert Michelisz (2019) both driving the i30 N.

Josh Files also added last year's TCR Europe title in a Target Competition i30 N, while the Veloster N that is predominantly campaigned in the US won last year's IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge with Bryan Herta Autosport.

The new Elantra N TCR has been testing since June and to date completed 5,000km of running, with a Hyundai release explaining that it has visited "a number of circuits around Europe" - understood to be Hockenheim and Vallelunga - "to develop both sprint and long-distance packages in parallel".

It will be powered by a new production-base 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, but retains the same six-speed, paddle-shift operated gearbox as Hyundai's existing TCR offerings.

It has also switched from hydraulic to electronic steering.

The first chassis is set to be delivered to customers before the end of 2020, to be ready for competition next year.

Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Andrea Adamo said: “After three months of testing and development work I am very happy to finally be able to reveal the Elantra N TCR to the world.

"By starting with a clean sheet of paper, the Customer Racing department designers and engineers have been able to take advantage of the opportunity to further improve all-round performance of the car, as well as use all of the knowledge and experience gained from two years of racing with the i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR.”

Tarquini has been one of the drivers tasked with the Elantra N TCR's development, and said its increased size compared to the i30 N was not noticeable from its performance.

“As a driver the Elantra N TCR felt very nice, even from the first tests," he said.

"I’ve already been able to complete a lot of laps in the car in testing, driving both the sprint and endurance versions, which are being developed together and we were able achieve good progress in developing the new car from the start.

"There are lots of small changes which customer teams and drivers will really appreciate, such as improvements in the steering system over the previous cars.

"Clearly the Elantra N TCR is much bigger, but the handling means that behind the wheel you cannot notice the difference.”

Hyundai is unlikely to retain its WTCR title this year after all four works-supported i30 Ns were withdrawn from last weekend's Nurburgring round, explaining that "Hyundai Motorsport has the feeling that neither the company nor our customer teams are given equal treatment in the series to other competitors and are not made to feel welcome".

Slider
List

Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Hyundai Elantra N TCR
1/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Hyundai Elantra N TCR
2/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Hyundai Elantra N TCR
3/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Hyundai Elantra N TCR
4/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Hyundai Elantra N TCR
5/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai pulls out of Nurburgring WTCR round

Previous article

Hyundai pulls out of Nurburgring WTCR round

Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , WTCR
Author James Newbold

Trending Today

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

Bahrain not expecting outer loop to replace normal GP layout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bahrain not expecting outer loop to replace normal GP layout

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea "praying" for new Kawasaki WSBK model in 2021

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Official: 2020 Supercars season will end at Bathurst

Pol Espargaro’s FP2 crash due to a tyre “I cannot use”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro’s FP2 crash due to a tyre “I cannot use”

Bagnaia joins works Ducati team, Zarco makes Pramac switch
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia joins works Ducati team, Zarco makes Pramac switch

Russia my "strongest race" in F1 2020 until pitstop - Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russia my "strongest race" in F1 2020 until pitstop - Ocon

Mercedes: F1 tyre concerns triggered early Hamilton stop
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: F1 tyre concerns triggered early Hamilton stop

Latest news

Hyundai takes covers off new Elantra N TCR car
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Hyundai takes covers off new Elantra N TCR car

Hyundai pulls out of Nurburgring WTCR round
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Hyundai pulls out of Nurburgring WTCR round

O'Keeffe eyeing full-time WTCR seat after Zolder debut
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

O'Keeffe eyeing full-time WTCR seat after Zolder debut

Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes must not give stewards "even a sniff" of penalties

2h
2
Formula 1

The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

3
Formula 1

Bahrain not expecting outer loop to replace normal GP layout

4
WRC

Solberg to make Italy WRC return with Pirelli test car

3h
5
SCCA

MX-5 Cup: Portland combined practice times

Latest news

Hyundai takes covers off new Elantra N TCR car
WTCR

Hyundai takes covers off new Elantra N TCR car

Hyundai pulls out of Nurburgring WTCR round
WTCR

Hyundai pulls out of Nurburgring WTCR round

O'Keeffe eyeing full-time WTCR seat after Zolder debut
WTCR

O'Keeffe eyeing full-time WTCR seat after Zolder debut

Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars
WTCR

Monteiro: Electrification makes more sense for touring cars

Filippi to make wildcard appearance with Alfa WTCR team
WTCR

Filippi to make wildcard appearance with Alfa WTCR team

Latest videos

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang 00:38
WTCR

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.