Previous
WTCR / Sepang / Race report

Sepang WTCR: Michelisz crowned champion in dramatic finale

shares
comments
Sepang WTCR: Michelisz crowned champion in dramatic finale
By:
Dec 15, 2019, 2:02 PM

Hyundai driver Norbert Michelisz sealed the World Touring Car Cup title in the final race of the season at Sepang after rival Esteban Guerrieri dropped back with overheating issues.

Michelisz finished the race - won by double World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson from 22nd on the grid - in fifth position, having eased off when Guerrieri dropped back after his Honda Civic Type R ingested grass while he defended the lead.

Guerrieri had been in position to claim the title at that point, though, as pole-sitter Michelisz had slipped to fourth.

The title rivals matched each other off the line and ran side-by-side into the first corner, but Guerrieri braked later than his rival to snatch the lead at Turn 1.

Mikel Azcona also drove around the outside of Michelisz between Turns 1 and 2 to claim second, though that order would still have given Michelisz the title by a point.

The Hungarian appeared tentative on the opening lap, though, and ceded third to Kristoffersson when the Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI driver got a better exit off the Turn 11 right-hander.

Guerrieri survived a robust attack from Azcona through Turns 1, 2 and 3 at the start of lap two, but held the position into Turn 4 as the safety car was deployed so Augusto Farfus's Hyundai i30 N could be recovered from the gravel trap.

It took another five laps for the race to be restarted, with Michelisz immediately going on the attack in an attempt to unseat Kristoffersson and reclaim the third place he needed to guarantee the title.

Though that did not come off, the top four bunched up as Guerrieri struggled to contain the pack behind him.

Things came to a head out of Turn 11, when Azcona got a better exit than the leader. As he went to nose his Cupra inside Guerrieri on the approach to the Turn 12 left-hander, Guerrieri moved across to close the door - with Azcona hitting the Argentinian as a result.

This sent Guerrieri skating along the grass, though he was able to keep his Honda on the road and in the lead, briefly, as the four leaders approached the penultimate corner side-by-side.

But Azcona got ahead out of the corner, with Kristoffersson launching an attack into the final corner - eventually making the position his into Turn 4 on the following lap.

That made Michelisz's task far simpler, though he continued to hound Guerrieri as the Honda began to develop an issue.

Michelisz tapped his rival into Turn 11, and later made a pass stick, to move into third, with Guerrieri then forfeiting a handful of positions on the run to the final corner.

Guerrieri was told to "just keep going, we're hoping for some miracle", but visited the pits three times during a second safety-car period to have grass removed from his splitter. He eventually finished 22nd, having set the fastest lap at the end of the race.

Safe in the knowledge Guerrieri was out of contention, Michelisz handed positions to Kevin Ceccon (Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce) and the Comtoyou Audi RS3 LMS of Frederic Vervisch in the middle of the race, and cruised to a comfortable fifth ahead of teammate Gabriele Tarquini to seal the title by 21 points.

His success means BRC has run the winning driver to the title for a second year in a row, following Tarquini's success last year. 

While the title fight fizzled out, the battle for the race win ensured there was still an entertaining end to the race.

Azcona was still in the lead after the second safety car, but had put up a strong defence to keep Kristoffersson at bay.

After an entertaining tussle between the top three - now featuring Ceccon - Kristoffersson made his race-winning move around the outside of Azcona at the final corner with four laps remaining.

The lead trio continued to squabble for the remainder of the race, though would ultimately stay in formation as Volkswagen ended its works presence in WTCR with a victory.

Vervisch was a lonely fourth, while behind Michelisz and Tarquini the top 10 was completed by Guerrieri's Munnich Motorsport team-mate Nestor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro (KCMG Honda), Cyan Racing's Thed Bjork and the second Sebastien Loeb Racing VW of Benjamin Leuchter.

The fourth BRC Racing Hyundai of Nicky Catsburg was disqualified from starting the race following his collision with Yvan Muller in race two.

Race results

Cla # Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 14 Sweden Johan Kristoffersson
Volkswagen 14 39'02.972
2 96 Spain Mikel Azcona
CUPRA 14 39'04.998 2.026
3 31 Italy Kevin Ceccon
Alfa Romeo 14 39'05.154 2.182
4 22 Belgium Frederic Vervisch
Audi 14 39'07.268 4.296
5 5 Hungary Norbert Michelisz
Hyundai 14 39'12.269 9.297
6 1 Italy Gabriele Tarquini
Hyundai 14 39'12.877 9.905
7 29 Argentina Nestor Girolami
Honda 14 39'16.122 13.150
8 18 Portugal Tiago Monteiro
Honda 14 39'17.709 14.737
9 11 Sweden Thed Björk
Lynk & Co 14 39'20.280 17.308
10 33 Germany Benjamin Leuchter
Volkswagen 14 39'20.779 17.807
11 12 United Kingdom Rob Huff
Volkswagen 14 39'22.251 19.279
12 69 France Jean-Karl Vernay
Audi 14 39'24.345 21.373
13 100 France Yvan Muller
Lynk & Co 14 39'27.451 24.479
14 111 Guernsey Andy Priaulx
Lynk & Co 14 39'28.748 25.776
15 37 Sweden Daniel Haglof
CUPRA 14 39'29.390 26.418
16 15 Hafizh Syahrin
Hyundai 14 39'39.539 36.567
17 68 France Yann Ehrlacher
Lynk & Co 14 39'39.799 36.827
18 25 Morocco Mehdi Bennani
Volkswagen 14 39'40.659 37.687
19 27 Mitchell Cheah
Hyundai 14 39'43.195 40.223
20 10 Netherlands Niels Langeveld
Audi 14 39'46.143 43.171
21 65 Malaysia Douglas Khoo Koh Hui
CUPRA 14 39'59.219 56.247
22 86 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
Honda 14 40'02.409 59.437
23 55 China Ma Qing Hua
Alfa Romeo 14 40'53.617 1'50.645
38 Joao Paulo
10 28'57.003 4 Laps
52 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
Audi 7 20'09.646 7 Laps
50 Netherlands Tom Coronel
CUPRA 5 14'59.272 9 Laps
8 Brazil Augusto Farfus
Hyundai 0
21 France Aurelien Panis
CUPRA 0
9 Hungary Attila Tassi
Honda 0
View full results
Sepang WTCR: Guerrieri wins from 9th to set up title showdown

Previous article

Sepang WTCR: Guerrieri wins from 9th to set up title showdown
Series WTCR
Event Sepang
Sub-event Race 3
Drivers Norbert Michelisz , Johan Kristoffersson , Kevin Ceccon , Mikel Azcona
Teams Sébastien Loeb Racing , BRC Racing
Author Jack Cozens

