Dakar

Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system

Fernando Alonso still believes his Dakar project is "almost impossible", but sees his participation in 2027 as another step towards one of his remaining goals: winning the world's toughest rally

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 12:15 PM

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While Fernando Alonso reiterated in Las Vegas that, in his view, Formula 1 has thrown away 16 years of pure racing before the return of V8 engines in 2030, the Spaniard continues to seek those pure challenges outside the pinnacle of motorsport as well.

It had been known in the paddock for some time that Alonso would return to the Dakar Rally this winter for the first time since 2020, although the two-time F1 world champion still played games with the media ahead of the official announcement.

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Asked whether he would actually head to the Dakar, Alonso replied that he considered it “almost impossible”, particularly because the challenge is so different from F1.

Now that it has been officially confirmed that Alonso will indeed compete in a Prodrive car based on the Dacia Sandrider and featuring Aston Martin colours, the Spaniard laughs: "I didn't change my opinion [about it being almost impossible]! I think the Dakar in 2027 will be a much bigger challenge than it was for me in 2020.

"Back then I had six months of preparation. I went to different countries to test, including Qatar, Namibia, Morocco and Poland. It was quite an extensive program. Plus, I did two rallies in Saudi. Now I have two days in Morocco and off we go," Alonso said, when asked about the extent of the challenge by Motorsport.com.

"That's a bit short, but at the end of the day we decided, together with the Prodrive and with Aston, that it's still a good experience for all parties, especially for me, because there's no secret that one day I want to win Dakar. It will not be possible this time, but I think it's an investment for the future in terms of accumulating more kilometres and knowing more about the series."

The fact that the focus is primarily on gaining experience, and that winning will be particularly difficult, is also reflected in Alonso's approach to the upcoming Dakar.

Aston Martin 2027 Dreadnought

Photo by: Aston Martin

"I think this is one of the biggest challenges of the ones that I have attempted because of the lack of preparation, but I will try to test in the first week and hopefully race in the second week."

According to Alonso, what makes it such a major challenge is that it is the complete opposite of much of what F1 is about. His very first experience of rally-raid racing even came as a shock to the system.

"I remember the first days when I tested in Dakar, I had a headache in the night. I think it's coming from the level of focus that I'm not used to. The eyes, you cannot blink for four or five hours," he said.

"While here, we change things on the steering wheel, we talk on the radio, we look at the screens and we follow the race, because you are in the same little environment lap after lap. In Dakar, it's into the unknown, every meter is new."

As a result, Alonso feels that he has full control of the car, but not of the conditions, unlike in F1.

"What I don't have is full control of the speed I approach dangers with, even though I have a great co-driver with Marc Coma. After you go full throttle for 10 kilometres in the middle of nothing, then in the distance he sees a little bit of vegetation or something green, and he always tells me that when there is something green or vegetation, it means a bumpy ride," Alonso explained.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Photo by: Aston Martin

"So these kind of things I'm learning while driving, thanks to his experience, but I imagine that for the other drivers, all these things come automatically because they went through all these things. I'm in a fast-learning process while I'm in the middle of the race, but that's fascinating for me as a driver."

One day, it should lead to a Dakar victory, a triumph Alonso would love to add to his impressive motorsport CV, but he believes his rivals still have a significant advantage heading into this winter's edition.

"I think, coming from my background, the challenge is going to be bigger than if you grew up in that environment. I think I was competitive [in 2020], but as I said, I had a good six months of preparation. I had a good few thousands of kilometres before that, which I don't have now.

"My team-mate Sebastien Loeb is probably the greatest rally driver in history. He tried Dakar nine or 10 times and he didn't achieve the win yet. I'm fully aware of the difficulty.

"It's a very big challenge, but that's why it's appealing. That's why it's interesting and that's why I want to, in the future, try to win it one day."

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