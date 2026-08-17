Arvid Lindblad opens up on Liam Lawson relationship at Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls Formula 1 rookie Arvid Lindblad has shed light on his partnership with team-mate Liam Lawson.

The 19-year-old Briton has impressed during the first half of his debut campaign. After picking up four points at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with an eighth-place finish, he missed out on points at the Japanese, Miami and Canadian Grands Prix. But he has since had a string of six points-paying grand prix finishes.

This consistency, combined with Lawson's own point-scoring form, allowed Racing Bulls to overtake Alpine in the constructors' standings ahead of the summer break.

"Honestly, I’d say we have a good relationship," Lindblad told F1.com of his relationship with Lawson. "I think together we’ve done a really good job to have a good dynamic in general, really being able to switch between the on and off track.

"On track, we both want to beat the other, and that’s the nature of sport, but when we are out of the car, we have a genuine, nice relationship, and there’s a nice dynamic within the team. That’s made it enjoyable.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"Like you said, we’ve pushed each other on a lot, and I think that’s been good for both of us. It’s also good for the team, as the more we push each other, the more performance we get, and that’s showing through the results.

"The team have done an amazing job to continue to bring performance to the car, and that is why we’ve been so competitive the last few weekends, but I also think me and Liam pushing each other every weekend has helped that."

In addition to their on-track dynamic, the pair are often seen in the team's social media videos. Racing Bulls has one of the strongest followings on social media after its content became a favourite among fans. The team has 4 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million followers on TikTok.