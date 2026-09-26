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Arvid Lindblad praised for "class" response after Liam Lawson Azerbaijan GP clash

Arvid Lindblad earned praise from Formula 1 fans after apologising to Racing Bulls team-mate Liam Lawson

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad has received overall praise from Formula 1 fans following his media pen apology to team-mate Liam Lawson after their collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The team was in contention for a strong double-points finish in Baku before a late safety car restart triggered chaos in the midfield. Heading into Turn 1, Lindblad locked his brakes and made contact with the left side of Lawson's car.

The impact caused floor damage to Lawson's machinery. "Man I love getting taken out by my team-mate. That's pretty sick," the New Zealander said over the team radio at the time. 

While Lindblad went on to secure six points with a seventh-place finish, Lawson finished 12th.

The Briton was later seen apologising to Lawson in the media pen.

"Liam's inner monologue: I'm doing media right now, don't lose it at this bs explanation... don't lose it.... and... drink... OK... swallow the anger," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Tactical doing it in the media pen where Lawson can't blow up at him. Smart man."

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Others praised the interaction, describing it as a "class" move. "Looked so incredibly awkward but I’m glad Lindblad owned it. You can tell Lawson is still pissed af," someone posted, and another wrote: "Obviously his mistake, it was a bit unfortunate, however. Class response from both."

Someone else posted: "Well, it looked pretty genuine anyway. Whether that's the right time or not, it's probably the first time they've seen each other since it happened."

Further reactions included: "Lindblad has been looking incredibly mature this year," and "Lawson is definitely still raging internally, but fair play to Arvid for at least owning the situation."

Lawson currently sits ninth in the drivers' standings with 59 points and Lindblad is 11th with 37 points. Racing Bulls is fifth in the constructors' championship with 83 points, 15 points ahead of Alpine in sixth.

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Mike Krack, Aston Martin Chief Trackside Officer, Andy Stevenson, Aston Martin Sporting Director

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Traditional dancers

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, Oliver Bearman, Haas, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Esteban Ocon, Haas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Red Bull Racing pit stop

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Aston Martin F1 car

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
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