Cadillac claims Rafael Camara 2027 rumour is “unsubstantiated”, yet admits “things can change”
CEO Dan Towriss insists the latest rumours are “unsubstantiated”, but doesn’t rule out a driver line-up change for next year
Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Cadillac Formula 1 team CEO Dan Towriss has refuted reports that the team is looking at Formula 2 frontrunner Rafael Camara for 2027, albeit admitting that “things can always change”.
Motorsport revealed at the Hungarian Grand Prix that the Ferrari-powered outfit was tracking Camara with a view to make the Scuderia’s junior one of its race drivers for next season.
As the reigning Formula 3 champion, Camara has impressed so far in his rookie season in F2. The Invicta Racing driver has taken four of the last six pole positions and won two races to stand third in the drivers’ championship, 22 points down on leader Nikola Tsolov.
If Cadillac were to give Camara a seat, this would be at the expense of one of the veteran incumbents, Sergio Perez or more likely Valtteri Bottas - who has been slightly slower than his team-mate overall.
In a press conference dedicated to Marcin Budkowski’s appointment as team principal in place of the outgoing Graeme Lowdon, Towriss was asked about Camara potentially joining Cadillac next year and replied: “It's a great question, whether a younger driver [can] come in and push the team. It's certainly something that we think about.
“We've got two experienced drivers that we're very happy with, that are pushing the team, and we'll continue to push them.
“I know there's been some of the rumours out there with some of the young drivers,” Towriss added. “They're not substantiated, so that's not something I would focus on. We're not focused on that at the moment.”
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
However, the American made it clear that no definitive decision had been made about Cadillac’s 2027 line-up.
“I'll throw the caveat, though,” he said. “It's Formula 1, and things can always change. There are no changes planned at the moment for ‘27, but things can always change.”
Meanwhile, Budkowski was asked if hiring Camara would improve Cadillac’s ties with power unit supplier Ferrari, but the new team principal dodged the question and simply delved into ways the team can exploit its powertrain to the best of its potential.
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