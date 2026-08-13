Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16

General
This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16

Daison Pursley finding his footing at Kasey Kahne Racing

Sprint Car
Daison Pursley finding his footing at Kasey Kahne Racing

How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Richmond will open 2027 Chase on NASCAR Cup schedule

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Richmond will open 2027 Chase on NASCAR Cup schedule

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Markham: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
Markham
How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Markham: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Mirko Bortolotti disqualified from Oschersleben DTM win as Grasser appeals

DTM
Oschersleben
Mirko Bortolotti disqualified from Oschersleben DTM win as Grasser appeals

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants more drivers hosting podcasts

NASCAR Cup
Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants more drivers hosting podcasts

Kyle Petty explains what impressed him most about Ty Gibbs’s win at Iowa

NASCAR Cup
Iowa
Kyle Petty explains what impressed him most about Ty Gibbs’s win at Iowa
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Cadillac claims Rafael Camara 2027 rumour is “unsubstantiated”, yet admits “things can change”

CEO Dan Towriss insists the latest rumours are “unsubstantiated”, but doesn’t rule out a driver line-up change for next year

Ben Vinel Ronald Vording
Published:
Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing

Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Cadillac Formula 1 team CEO Dan Towriss has refuted reports that the team is looking at Formula 2 frontrunner Rafael Camara for 2027, albeit admitting that “things can always change”.

Motorsport revealed at the Hungarian Grand Prix that the Ferrari-powered outfit was tracking Camara with a view to make the Scuderia’s junior one of its race drivers for next season.

Read Also:

As the reigning Formula 3 champion, Camara has impressed so far in his rookie season in F2. The Invicta Racing driver has taken four of the last six pole positions and won two races to stand third in the drivers’ championship, 22 points down on leader Nikola Tsolov.

If Cadillac were to give Camara a seat, this would be at the expense of one of the veteran incumbents, Sergio Perez or more likely Valtteri Bottas - who has been slightly slower than his team-mate overall.

Read Also:

In a press conference dedicated to Marcin Budkowski’s appointment as team principal in place of the outgoing Graeme Lowdon, Towriss was asked about Camara potentially joining Cadillac next year and replied: “It's a great question, whether a younger driver [can] come in and push the team. It's certainly something that we think about.

“We've got two experienced drivers that we're very happy with, that are pushing the team, and we'll continue to push them.

“I know there's been some of the rumours out there with some of the young drivers,” Towriss added. “They're not substantiated, so that's not something I would focus on. We're not focused on that at the moment.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

However, the American made it clear that no definitive decision had been made about Cadillac’s 2027 line-up.

“I'll throw the caveat, though,” he said. “It's Formula 1, and things can always change. There are no changes planned at the moment for ‘27, but things can always change.”

Meanwhile, Budkowski was asked if hiring Camara would improve Cadillac’s ties with power unit supplier Ferrari, but the new team principal dodged the question and simply delved into ways the team can exploit its powertrain to the best of its potential.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What’s behind Cadillac’s shock F1 team principal change – and why it happened now
Next article Mika Hakkinen reveals why McLaren rivalry with David Coulthard never boiled over

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

Graeme Lowdon leaves Cadillac, replaced by new team principal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Graeme Lowdon leaves Cadillac, replaced by new team principal

Mercedes explains key attributes behind Kimi Antonelli’s new 2026 F1 level

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes explains key attributes behind Kimi Antonelli’s new 2026 F1 level

You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Formula 1
Belgian GP
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon
More from
Rafael Camara

F2 star Rafael Camara responds to 2027 Haas F1 rumours

Formula 1
Formula 1
F2 star Rafael Camara responds to 2027 Haas F1 rumours

Cadillac tracking Rafael Camara as 2027 F1 target

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Cadillac tracking Rafael Camara as 2027 F1 target

The F3 champion looking to repeat history in F2 - again

FIA F2
The F3 champion looking to repeat history in F2 - again
More from
Cadillac

What’s behind Cadillac’s shock F1 team principal change – and why it happened now

Formula 1
Formula 1
What’s behind Cadillac’s shock F1 team principal change – and why it happened now

Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Aitken 'not desperately trying to hold onto podium streak' at Road America

IMSA
IMSA
Road America
Aitken 'not desperately trying to hold onto podium streak' at Road America

Latest news

This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16

General
This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16

Daison Pursley finding his footing at Kasey Kahne Racing

Sprint Car
Daison Pursley finding his footing at Kasey Kahne Racing

How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Richmond will open 2027 Chase on NASCAR Cup schedule

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Richmond will open 2027 Chase on NASCAR Cup schedule

Feature

Discover prime content

Could McLaren follow Red Bull’s path with its own F1 engine – and should it?

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Ronald Vording
Could McLaren follow Red Bull’s path with its own F1 engine – and should it?

Top 10 rookie seasons in F1

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 rookie seasons in F1

Why F1 shouldn’t be hiding its most interesting characters

Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov
Why F1 shouldn’t be hiding its most interesting characters

100 not out: Alex Albon on Williams’s desire to atone for its 2026 struggles

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
100 not out: Alex Albon on Williams’s desire to atone for its 2026 struggles
View more