Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Carlos Sainz could extend F1 career until 2040

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Carlos Sainz could extend F1 career until 2040

Mick Schumacher and and Romain Grosjean talk on pit road after Milwaukee clash

IndyCar
IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 2
Mick Schumacher and and Romain Grosjean talk on pit road after Milwaukee clash

David Malukas apologizes for 'childish' criticism he made against Chevrolet

IndyCar
IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 2
David Malukas apologizes for 'childish' criticism he made against Chevrolet

Vote: You decide the NASCAR Cup driver ratings for Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Vote: You decide the NASCAR Cup driver ratings for Daytona

A year without a win – The ugly statistics of Oscar Piastri's 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
A year without a win – The ugly statistics of Oscar Piastri's 2026 F1 season

Fred Vesti delights fans with Mercedes V8 demonstration run in Singapore

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Fred Vesti delights fans with Mercedes V8 demonstration run in Singapore

Gigi Dall’Igna: “The title will be won by whoever keeps the coolest head"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Gigi Dall’Igna: “The title will be won by whoever keeps the coolest head"

Fernando Alonso earns Michael Schumacher comparison from Jenson Button

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Fernando Alonso earns Michael Schumacher comparison from Jenson Button
Formula 1 Italian GP

Carlos Sainz could extend F1 career until 2040

How long will Carlos Sainz carry on in Formula 1? Looking at fellow countryman Fernando Alonso, the Spaniard sees no reason why he couldn’t compete at 45

Ben Vinel Roberto Chinchero
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Williams driver Carlos Sainz believes he could stay in Formula 1 until he’s 45 years old – the age he will be when the 2040 season gets under way.

Currently competing in his 12th F1 campaign, the four-time grand prix winner will celebrate his 32nd birthday on Tuesday and is the sixth-oldest driver on the grid behind Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg and Cadillac duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

How long will his career last? Sainz is adamant he has many years ahead of him, pointing out Hamilton recently became the oldest race winner since 1994 at 41 years of age, with 45-year-old Alonso the oldest points scorer since 1974.

“Looking at what Fernando and Lewis are still capable of doing, and also Nico, who is a few years older than me, it confirms to me that you can maintain a very high level of driving for a long time,” the former Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari driver told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview. “I’m fortunate to be in a sport that allows you to remain at this level for many years.

“I also have an example in my own family... My father Carlos isn’t in Formula 1, but at 63 he’s still competitive, and two years ago he won the Dakar.

“If you look after your physical condition and maintain strong motivation, you can extend your career for a long time. You need to be in a good place mentally, because you also have to factor in all the travelling, as well as the marketing and media commitments. Putting those aspects aside, I think you can keep going until you’re 45.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

But does Sainz, currently 16th in the drivers’ championship with the struggling Williams outfit, still have the motivation and desire to compete?

“Right now, yes,” he replied. “I think I’ll stay in Formula 1 for as long as I can. I don’t understand people who say ‘no’.

“It’s strange, because my theory is that at 40 you’re not even halfway through your life, and I ask myself what I’m going to do in the second half of it.

“I enjoy playing golf, cycling, playing padel and challenging myself with business activities, but even if I put all of those things together, they still don’t give me the same enjoyment I get from being where I am today.

“I’m aware of how fortunate I am to be part of this sport. It’s true that 24 races are a lot and that there are many other commitments around them, but when I go to bed at night, I remind myself that I wouldn’t trade all of this for anything in the world.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article A year without a win – The ugly statistics of Oscar Piastri's 2026 F1 season

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

Aston Martin warns of tougher F1 races to come

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Aston Martin warns of tougher F1 races to come

Carlos Sainz denies 2027 Audi F1 talks: ‘I never considered leaving Williams’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Carlos Sainz denies 2027 Audi F1 talks: ‘I never considered leaving Williams’

You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Formula 1
Belgian GP
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon
More from
Carlos Sainz

Williams called out for 'overpromising and underdelivering' amid 2026 F1 woes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams called out for 'overpromising and underdelivering' amid 2026 F1 woes

Carlos Sainz: Changes in drivers’ competitiveness could be down to F1 rules era

Formula 1
Formula 1
Carlos Sainz: Changes in drivers’ competitiveness could be down to F1 rules era

Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Formula 1
Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”
More from
Williams

Bernie Collins issues stark Williams warning after Alex Albon-Carlos Sainz Dutch GP crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Bernie Collins issues stark Williams warning after Alex Albon-Carlos Sainz Dutch GP crash

James Vowles reveals Williams' "huge number of projects" to fix 2026 problems

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
James Vowles reveals Williams' "huge number of projects" to fix 2026 problems

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news

Carlos Sainz could extend F1 career until 2040

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Carlos Sainz could extend F1 career until 2040

Mick Schumacher and and Romain Grosjean talk on pit road after Milwaukee clash

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 2
Mick Schumacher and and Romain Grosjean talk on pit road after Milwaukee clash

David Malukas apologizes for 'childish' criticism he made against Chevrolet

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 2
David Malukas apologizes for 'childish' criticism he made against Chevrolet

Vote: You decide the NASCAR Cup driver ratings for Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Vote: You decide the NASCAR Cup driver ratings for Daytona

Feature

Discover prime content

How Lewis Hamilton "shook the system" at Ferrari, but it couldn't fulfil all his wishes

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Lewis Hamilton "shook the system" at Ferrari, but it couldn't fulfil all his wishes

The tech battles of F1 2026 so far… and what comes next

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The tech battles of F1 2026 so far… and what comes next

Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Formula 1
By Roberto Chinchero
Sainz interview: “I always believed in McLaren… but then Ferrari called”

Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation

Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Ronald Vording
Why Oscar Piastri is struggling to match Lando Norris – and McLaren’s intriguing explanation
View more