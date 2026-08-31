Carlos Sainz could extend F1 career until 2040

Williams driver Carlos Sainz believes he could stay in Formula 1 until he’s 45 years old – the age he will be when the 2040 season gets under way.

Currently competing in his 12th F1 campaign, the four-time grand prix winner will celebrate his 32nd birthday on Tuesday and is the sixth-oldest driver on the grid behind Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg and Cadillac duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

How long will his career last? Sainz is adamant he has many years ahead of him, pointing out Hamilton recently became the oldest race winner since 1994 at 41 years of age, with 45-year-old Alonso the oldest points scorer since 1974.

“Looking at what Fernando and Lewis are still capable of doing, and also Nico, who is a few years older than me, it confirms to me that you can maintain a very high level of driving for a long time,” the former Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari driver told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview. “I’m fortunate to be in a sport that allows you to remain at this level for many years.

“I also have an example in my own family... My father Carlos isn’t in Formula 1, but at 63 he’s still competitive, and two years ago he won the Dakar.

“If you look after your physical condition and maintain strong motivation, you can extend your career for a long time. You need to be in a good place mentally, because you also have to factor in all the travelling, as well as the marketing and media commitments. Putting those aspects aside, I think you can keep going until you’re 45.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Carlos Sainz, Williams Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

But does Sainz, currently 16th in the drivers’ championship with the struggling Williams outfit, still have the motivation and desire to compete?

“Right now, yes,” he replied. “I think I’ll stay in Formula 1 for as long as I can. I don’t understand people who say ‘no’.

“It’s strange, because my theory is that at 40 you’re not even halfway through your life, and I ask myself what I’m going to do in the second half of it.

“I enjoy playing golf, cycling, playing padel and challenging myself with business activities, but even if I put all of those things together, they still don’t give me the same enjoyment I get from being where I am today.

“I’m aware of how fortunate I am to be part of this sport. It’s true that 24 races are a lot and that there are many other commitments around them, but when I go to bed at night, I remind myself that I wouldn’t trade all of this for anything in the world.”