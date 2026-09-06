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Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton clash: “Who is forcing that narrative?”

Leclerc suggests the media are pitting the Ferrari drivers against one another

Ben Vinel Cihangir Perperik
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc says he doesn’t understand “who is forcing that narrative” of a Ferrari rivalry, after clashing with Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the start of the Italian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers were starting from the second row for the Prancing Horse’s home race; both of them took a decent getaway, but Hamilton pulled alongside Leclerc coming into Variante del Rettifilo – the first two corners of the track.

The seven-time world champion went for the inside, but Leclerc held on and got the inside line for Turn 2. Hamilton was still alongside, but Leclerc didn’t leave room for his team-mate. Racing guidelines allowed him to act this way, as cars overtaking on the outside need to be ahead at the apex in order to be entitled to racing room.

Still, Hamilton was furious as he ended up with two wheels on the gravel and lost many positions in the incident.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

However, when asked about the clash – within the wider context of Ferrari team-mate cooperation having been debated of late – Leclerc pushed back.

“I don't really know who is forcing that narrative that we are one against the other,” he retorted.

“I mean, honestly, Zandvoort, there was way too many talks already.” Back in the Dutch Grand Prix, there had been strategy confusion for both drivers; Leclerc had gone against Ferrari demands and delayed his pitstop, despite Hamilton being right behind him, as he deemed the strategy counterproductive for his own race. 

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Still, the Monegasque admitted that the Monza incident was a poor look in front of the tifosi – especially as he ended up crashing out on the following lap.

“Here, it's true though that we went too far,” he said. “I think Lewis in Turn 1, then Turn 2, I tried to do the tightest corner possible, but that was just not enough – and doing it here is not good.”

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Cars Crocs in the paddock

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Sebastian Vettel

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Parade of military vehicles and police vehicles

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ferrari fans

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Raquel Stroll, Yael Shelbia

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President; Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Laura Mueller, Haas Race Engineer

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lightning McQueen

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Woody Johnson, Aston Martin stakeholder

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

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Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

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Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

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Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

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Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

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