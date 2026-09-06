Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton clash: “Who is forcing that narrative?”
Leclerc suggests the media are pitting the Ferrari drivers against one another
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Charles Leclerc says he doesn’t understand “who is forcing that narrative” of a Ferrari rivalry, after clashing with Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the start of the Italian Grand Prix.
The Ferrari drivers were starting from the second row for the Prancing Horse’s home race; both of them took a decent getaway, but Hamilton pulled alongside Leclerc coming into Variante del Rettifilo – the first two corners of the track.
The seven-time world champion went for the inside, but Leclerc held on and got the inside line for Turn 2. Hamilton was still alongside, but Leclerc didn’t leave room for his team-mate. Racing guidelines allowed him to act this way, as cars overtaking on the outside need to be ahead at the apex in order to be entitled to racing room.
Still, Hamilton was furious as he ended up with two wheels on the gravel and lost many positions in the incident.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
However, when asked about the clash – within the wider context of Ferrari team-mate cooperation having been debated of late – Leclerc pushed back.
“I don't really know who is forcing that narrative that we are one against the other,” he retorted.
“I mean, honestly, Zandvoort, there was way too many talks already.” Back in the Dutch Grand Prix, there had been strategy confusion for both drivers; Leclerc had gone against Ferrari demands and delayed his pitstop, despite Hamilton being right behind him, as he deemed the strategy counterproductive for his own race.
Still, the Monegasque admitted that the Monza incident was a poor look in front of the tifosi – especially as he ended up crashing out on the following lap.
“Here, it's true though that we went too far,” he said. “I think Lewis in Turn 1, then Turn 2, I tried to do the tightest corner possible, but that was just not enough – and doing it here is not good.”
Photos from F1 Italian GP - Sunday
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