"Drive to Survive: Season 8" trailer released: Watch here now

Netflix has released the trailer for Drive to Survive Season 8 ahead of its release on the streaming platform on 27 February 2026.

The eighth season will cover the on and off-track stories of the 2025 season, and the trailer has shared a hint of what's to come from the docuseries. It starts with footage from the F1-75 show in London. "This is the moment we have all been waiting for," McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri told the camera under the blue stadium lights as the teams prepared to show off their liveries.

It also touches on the rookie drivers of the 2025 season - Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Isack Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson - including Doohan's exit from Alpine.

Fans can also expect a behind-the-scenes look at Lewis Hamilton's first season at Ferrari, McLaren's intra-team battle between Norris and Piastri, and Max Verstappen's strong comeback. "Max, he's like that bad guy in that horror movie. He keeps coming back," McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said.

Christian Horner's Red Bull exit also had its moment in the trailer. "I mean, everybody's got an opinion. But don't underestimate the opposition," the Briton said to the camera.

Geri Halliwell, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing, Drive to Survive Season 7 Photo by: Netflix

Later, footage of Horner with his wife, Geri Halliwell, is shown. "I've had something taken away from me that wasn't my choice," he said, before it cuts to another shot of him speaking to the camera. "I think we're done," he added as he walked off the set.

Returning as 'talking heads' in the series are former F1 TV presenter Will Buxton and former Williams team principal Claire Williams.

Drive to Survive Season 8 will be available to stream on Netflix on 27 February 2026, along with all of the previous seasons.

Drive to Survive Season 8: Trailer