Formula 1 Qatar GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Qatar GP
Here's how things stand in the 2026 team-mate duels following qualifying at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix
Haydn Cobb
Edited: Nov 28, 2026, 9:37 PM
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George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
After every Formula 1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate battles.
This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.
When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.
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McLaren
Oscar Piastri
8-20
(7-15 without sprints)
Lando Norris
5
Australia
6
(+0.095s in Q3)
5
(+0.083s in SQ3)
China (sprint)
3
5
China
6
(+0.058s in Q3)
3
Japan
5
(+0.277s in Q3)
3
(+0.239s in SQ3)
Miami (sprint)
1
7
(+0.317s in Q3)
Miami
4
4
(+0.019s in SQ3)
Canada (sprint)
3
4
(+0.052s in Q3)
Canada
3
7
Monaco
8
(+0.141s in Q3)
7
(+0.089s in Q3)
Barcelona
4
7
(+0.009s in Q3)
Austria
6
7
(+0.032s in SQ3)
Britain (sprint)
6
8
(+0.155s in Q3)
Britain
6
7
(+0.215s in Q3)
Belgium
3
5
(+0.477s in Q3)
Hungary
1
4
(+0.058s in SQ3)
Netherlands (sprint)
2
4
(+0.142s in Q3)
Netherlands
1
3
Italy
9
(+0.290s in Q3)
7
(+0.470s in Q3)
Spain
1
3
Azerbaijan
5
(+0.308s in Q3 - technical issue)
7
(+0.005s in Q3)
Bahrain in Malaysia
6
4
Singapore (sprint)
5
(+0.133s in SQ3)
7
(+0.148s in Q3)
Singapore
5
7
United States
8
(+0.246s in Q3)
13
(+0.918s in Q2)
Mexico
6
12
(+1.162s in Q2 - rain)
Brazil
1
7
(+0.655s in Q3)
Las Vegas
4
4
(+0.070s in Q3)
Qatar
3
Mercedes
George Russell 14-14
(10-12 without sprints)
Kimi Antonelli
1
Australia
2
(+0.293s in Q3)
1 China (sprint)
2
(+0.289s in SQ3)
2
(+0.222s in Q3)
China
1
2
(+0.298s in Q3)
Japan
1
6
(+0.402s in SQ3)
Miami (sprint)
2
5
(+0.399s in Q3)
Miami
1
1
Canada (sprint)
2
(+0.068s in SQ3)
1
Canada
2
(+0.068s in Q3)
6
(+0.394s in Q3)
Monaco
1
1
Barcelona
3
(+0.319s in Q3)
1
Austria
4
(+0.301s in Q3)
5
(+0.346s in SQ3)
Britain (sprint)
2
4
(+0.370s in Q3)
Britain 1
4
(+0.508s in Q3)
Belgium 1
7
(+0.281s in Q3)
Hungary 4
1
Netherlands (sprint)
5
(+0.227s in SQ3)
2 Netherlands
3
(+0.031s in Q3)
2 Italy
7
(+0.247s in Q3 - engine penalty)
6
(+0.314s in Q3)
Spain
2
1
Azerbaijan
16
(+1.889s in Q1 - crash)
8
(0.240s in Q3)
Bahrain in Malaysia
4
2
Singapore (sprint)
7
(+0.573s in SQ3)
6
(+0.185s in Q3)
Singapore
4
6
(+0.441s in Q3)
United States
1
2
Mexico
5
(+0.184s in Q3)
2
Brazil
3
(+0.421s in Q3 - rain)
3
(+0.331s in Q3)
Las Vegas
1
1
Qatar
2
(+0.128s in Q3)
Red Bull
Max Verstappen 18-6
(13-6 without sprints)
Isack Hadjar no lap time in Q1 – went off Australia
3
8 China (sprint)
10
(+0.469s in SQ3)
8 China
9
(+0.119s in Q3)
11
(+0.158s in Q2)
Japan
8
5
Miami (sprint)
9
(+0.961s in SQ3)
2
Miami
DSQ - technical breach
(+0.825s in Q3)
7
Canada (sprint)
8
(+0.101s in SQ3)
6
Canada
7
(+0.028s in Q3)
2
Monaco
5
(+0.340s in Q3)
5
Barcelona
6
(+0.056s in Q3)
5
Austria
8
(+0.157s in Q3)
3
Britain (sprint)
8
(+0.138s in SQ3)
7
(+0.147s in Q3)
Britain
5
2
Belgium
10
(no lap time - grid penalty)
6
Hungary
8
(+0.131s in Q3)
8
(+0.581s in Q3)
Azerbaijan
4
1
Bahrain in Malaysia
3
(+0.428s in Q3)
1
Singapore (sprint)
9
(no lap time in SQ3 - track limits)
1
Singapore
20
(no lap time in Q1 - technical issue)
2
United States
3
(+0.036s in Q3)
4
Mexico
7
(+0.208s in Q3)
16
(no lap time in Q2 - grid penalty)
Brazil
7
2
Las Vegas
5
(+0.441s in Q3)
6
(+0.041s in Q3)
Qatar
5
Max Verstappen 4-0
(3-0 without sprints)
Liam Lawson 6 Netherlands (sprint)
11
(+0.365s in SQ2)
7 Netherlands
8
(+0.115s in Q3)
6 Italy
14
(+0.633s in Q2 - impeded)
3
Spain
8
(+0.352s in Q3)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
16-12
(13-9 without sprints)
Lewis Hamilton 4 Australia
7
(+0.151s in Q3)
6
(+0.367s in SQ3)
China (sprint)
4
4
(+0.013s in Q3)
China 3
4
Japan
6
(+0.162s in Q3)
4
Miami (sprint)
7
(+0.379s in SQ3)
3
Miami
6
(+0.176s in Q3)
6
(+0.084s in SQ3)
Canada (sprint)
5
8
(+0.108s in Q3)
Canada
5
5
(+0.072s in Q3)
Monaco
3
10
(no lap time - crash in Q3)
Barcelona
2
2
Austria
3
(+0.059s in Q3)
4
(+0.327s in SQ3)
Britain (sprint)
1
2
Britain
3
(+0.172s in Q3)
5
Belgium
6
(+0.002s in Q3)
3
(+0.226s in Q3)
Hungary
2
3
Netherlands (sprint)
7
(+0.569s in SQ3)
6
(+0.064s in Q3)
Netherlands 5
4
Italy
5
(+0.007s in Q3)
5
(+0.006s in Q3)
Spain
4
2 Azerbaijan
6
(+0.495s in Q3)
5
(+0.238s in Q3)
Bahrain in Malaysia
2
3
Singapore (sprint)
6
(+0.303s in SQ3)
2 Singapore
3
(+0.069s in Q3)
4
United States
5
(+0.044s in Q3)
3
(+0.119s in Q3)
Mexico
1
4
Brazil
11
(+0.919s in Q2 - rain)
11
Las Vegas
12
(+0.056s in Q2)
7
Qatar
9
(+0.153s in Q3)
Williams
Alexander Albon 7-19
(4-17 without sprints)
Carlos Sainz
15
Australia DNS
18
(+0.544s in SQ1)
China (sprint)
17
18
(+0.455s in Q1)
China
17
17
(+0.161s in Q1)
Japan
16
14
Miami (sprint)
15
(+0.008s in SQ2)
16
(+0.378s in Q2)
Miami
14
DNS - FP1 crash
Canada (sprint)
10
18
(+0.575s in Q1)
Canada
15
11
Monaco
12
(+0.028s in Q2)
18
(+0.543s in Q1)
Barcelona
16
18
(+0.257s in Q1)
Austria
17
16
(+0.453s in SQ2)
Britain (sprint)
15
16
(+0.120s in Q2)
Britain
15
17
(+0.040s in Q1)
Belgium
15
19
(+0.037s in Q1)
Hungary
18
16
Netherlands (sprint)
18
(+0.142s in SQ1)
16 Netherlands
17
(+0.022s in Q1)
18
(+0.740s in Q1 - engine penalty)
Italy
15
16
Spain
17
(+0.005s in Q1)
13
(+0.372s in Q2)
Azerbaijan
9
20
(+0.949s in Q1)
Bahrain in Malaysia
13
19
Singapore (sprint)
22
(+1.246s in SQ1)
18
(+0.515s in Q1)
Singapore
14
20
(+0.197s in Q1)
United States
19
17
(+0.109s in Q1)
Mexico
16
10
Brazil
15
(+2.867s in Q2 - rain)
16
(+0.484s in Q2)
Las Vegas
14
18
(+0.182s in Q1)
Qatar
17
Racing Bulls
Arvid Lindblad 9-14
(8-11 without sprints)
Liam Lawson
9
(+1.253s in Q3)
Australia
8
15
(+0.334s in SQ2)
China (sprint) 13
15
(+0.019s in Q2)
China 14
10
Japan
14
(+0.386s in Q2)
16
Miami (sprint)
17
(+0.171s in SQ1)
17
(+0.538s in Q1)
Miami
12
9
Canada (sprint)
DNS
9
Canada
12
(+0.349s in Q2)
15
(+0.777s in Q2)
Monaco
10
11
(+0.255s in Q2)
Barcelona
8
10
(+0.052s in Q3)
Austria
9
10
(+0.440s in SQ3)
Britain (sprint)
9
9
Britain
10
(+0.411s in Q3)
8
Belgium
11
(+0.491s in Q2)
9
Hungary
11
(+0.405s in Q2)
15
(+0.246s in Q2)
Azerbaijan
12
16
(no time - grid penalty)
Bahrain in Malaysia
11
17
(+0.281s in SQ1)
Singapore (sprint)
8
10
(+0.412s in Q3)
Singapore
9
9
United States
10
(No lap time in Q3)
9
(+0.088s in Q3)
Mexico
8
14
(+4.638s in Q2 - rain)
Brazil
5
6
Las Vegas
8
(+0.422s in Q3)
8
Qatar
10
(+0.102s in Q3)
Arvid Lindblad 4-0
(3-0 without sprints)
Yuki Tsunoda 10 Netherlands (sprint)
12
(+0.360s in SQ2)
10 Netherlands
12
(+0.102s in Q2)
10 Italy
17
(+1.028s in Q1)
10
Spain
15
(+0.880s in Q2)
Aston Martin
Lance Stroll 3-22
(2-18 without sprints)
Fernando Alonso DNS Australia
17
20
(+0.570s in SQ1)
China (sprint) 19
21
(+0.792s in Q1)
China 19
22
(+0.274s in Q1)
Japan 21
no lap time
Miami (sprint) not classified
19
(+0.066s in Q1)
Miami 18
18
(+0.594s in SQ1)
Canada (sprint)
16
21
(+0.999s in Q1)
Canada
19
22
(+0.712s in Q1)
Monaco
21
21
Barcelona
22
(+0.057s in Q1)
22
(+0.421s in Q1)
Austria
21
22
(+0.078s in SQ1)
Britain (sprint)
21
21
Britain
22
(+0.162s in Q1)
22
(+0.175s in Q1)
Belgium
21
20
(+0.533s in Q1)
Hungary
16
19
Netherlands (sprint)
22
(+0.623s in SQ1 - active aero failure)
19
(+0.168s in Q1)
Netherlands
18
22
(+0.072s in Q1)
Italy
21
DNS
Spain
18
21
(+0.744s in Q1)
Azerbaijan
19
14
(+0.346s in Q2)
Bahrain in Malaysia
12
18
(+0.702s in SQ1)
Singapore (sprint)
15
19
(+0.723s in Q1)
Singapore 17
18
(+0.437s in Q1)
United States
15
20
(+0.164s in Q1)
Mexico
18
19
(+1.561s in Q1 - rain)
Brazil
9
20
(+0.150s in Q1)
Las Vegas
19
20
(+0.540s in Q1)
Qatar
19
Haas
Esteban Ocon 6-17
(4-13 without sprints)
Oliver Bearman
13
(+0.180s in Q2)
Australia
12
12
(+0.138s in SQ2)
China (sprint) 9
13
(+0.341s in Q2)
China 10
12
Japan
18
(+0.175s in Q1)
18
(+0.631s in SQ1)
Miami (sprint)
13
15
(+0.205s in Q2)
Miami 13
14
Canada (sprint)
15
(+0.269s in SQ2)
17
(+0.396s in Q1)
Canada
16
17
Monaco
19
(+0.092s in Q1)
17
(+0.502s in Q1)
Barcelona
15
15
(+0.294s in Q2)
Austria
13
18
(+0.631s in SQ1)
Britain (sprint)
17
17
(+0.110s in Q1)
Britain
14
18
(+0.688s in Q1)
Belgium
16
15
Hungary
17
(+0.223s in Q1)
15
Netherlands (sprint)
17
(+0.225s in SQ1)
15
Netherlands
20
(+0.282s in Q1)
16
(+0.698s in Q2 - older engine spec)
Italy
12
13
Spain DNS (FP3 crash)
14
(+0.241s in Q2 - yellow flag)
Azerbaijan
11
19
(+0.253s in Q1)
Bahrain in Malaysia
18
16
(+0.945s in SQ2)
Singapore (sprint)
13
13
(+0.415s in Q2)
Singapore
12
17
(+0.356s in Q1)
United States
16
RYO HIRAKAWA 0-1
(0-1 without sprints)
Oliver BEARMAN
19
(+0.875s in Q1)
Mexico
15
Rafael Camara 1-2
(1-2 without sprints)
Oliver BEARMAN
13
(+2.385s in Q2 - rain)
Brazil
8
17
Las Vegas
22
(+11.785s in Q1 - grid penalty)
15
(+0.496s in Q2)
Qatar
11
Audi
Nico Hulkenberg 15-13
(12-10 without sprints)
Gabriel Bortoleto
11
(+0.082s in Q2)
Australia
10
11 China (sprint)
14
(+0.139s in SQ2)
11 China
16
(+0.611s in Q2 - crash)
13
(+0.397s in Q2)
Japan
9
12
(+0.025s in SQ2)
Miami (sprint)
11
11
Miami
22
(+4,092s in Q1 - brake issue)
11
Canada (sprint)
12
(+0.032 in SQ2)
11
Canada
13
(+0.185s in Q2)
13
Monaco
16
(no lap time in Q2 – Q1 crash)
9
Barcelona
12
(+0.233s in Q2)
14
(+0.318s in Q2)
Austria
12
13
(+0.028s in SQ2)
Britain (sprint)
12
13
(+0.615s in Q2)
Britain
11
14
(+0.589s in Q2 - hydraulic leak)
Belgium
9
10
Hungary
14
(+0.466s in Q2)
14
(+0.830s in SQ2)
Netherlands (sprint)
9
13
(+0.364s in Q2)
Netherlands
9
13
(+0.262s in Q2)
Italy
11
11
Spain
12
(+0.165s in Q2)
18
(+0.121s in Q1)
Azerbaijan
17
17
(+0.864s in Q1)
Bahrain in Malaysia
10
12
Singapore (sprint)
14
(+0.046s in SQ2)
11
Singapore
15
(+0.874s in Q2)
12
United States
13
(+0.533s in Q2)
11
Mexico
14
(+0.374s in Q2)
6
Brazil
22
(+9.871s in Q1 - crash)
13
Las Vegas
15
(+0.533s in Q2)
16
(+0.245s in Q2)
Qatar
13
Alpine
Pierre Gasly 21-7
(17-5 without sprints)
Franco Colapinto
14
Australia
16
(+0.769s in Q2)
7 China (sprint)
16
(+0.922s in SQ2)
7 China
12
(+0.354s in Q2)
7 Japan
15
(+0.753s in Q210
10
(+0.154s in SQ3)
Miami (sprint)
8
9
(0.048s in Q3)
Miami 8
19
(+1.158s in SQ1)
Canada (sprint) 13
14
(+0.330s in Q2)
Canada 10
9
Monaco
14
(+0.233s in Q2)
14
(+0.070s in Q2)
Barcelona
13
11
Austria
16
(+0.948 in Q2)
11
Britain (sprint)
14
(+0.501s in SQ2)
12
Britain
19
(+0.976s in Q1)
12
Belgium
13
(+0.061s in Q2)
12
Hungary
13
(+0.183s in Q2)
8
Netherlands (sprint)
13
(+0.719s in SQ2)
11
Netherlands
14
(+0.184s in Q2)
1
Italy
8
(+0.434s in Q3)
14
(+0.715s in Q2)
Spain
9
7
Azerbaijan
10
(+0.916s in Q3)
9
Bahrain in Malaysia
15
(no time - grid penalty)
10 Singapore (sprint)
11
(+0.094s in SQ2)
8
Singapore
16
(+1.185s in Q2)
11
United States
14
(+0.642s in Q2)
10
Mexico
12
(+0.362s in Q2)
18
(+0.122s in Q1 - rain)
Brazil
17
9
Las Vegas
10
(+0.191s in Q3)
12
Qatar
14
(+0.091s in Q2)
Cadillac
Sergio Perez 16-11
(12-10 without sprints)
Valtteri Bottas
18
Australia
19
(+0.639s in Q1)
DNS
China (sprint) 21
22
(+1.470s in Q1)
China 20
19
Japan
20
(+0.124s in Q1)
19
Miami (sprint)
20
(+0.571s in SQ1)
21
(+0.338s in Q1)
Miami
20
17
Canada (sprint)
20
(+0.864s in SQ1)
20 Canada
22
(+0.843s in Q1)
18 Monaco
20
(+0.536s in Q1)
19 Barcelona
20
(+0.212s in Q1)
19 Austria
20
(+0.085s in Q1)
19 Britain (sprint)
20
(+0.244s in SQ1)
20
(+0.713s in Q1)
Britain
18
20
(+0.148s in Q1 - deployment issue)
Belgium
19
22
(+0.436s in Q1)
Hungary
21
21
(+0.073s in SQ1)
Netherlands (sprint)
20
22
(+0.229s in Q1)
Netherlands
21
20
(+0.231s in Q1)
Italy
19
19
Spain
20
(+0.098s in Q1)
20
Azerbaijan
22
(+1.632s in Q1 - yellow flag)
22
(+0.322s in Q1)
Bahrain in Malaysia
21
20
Singapore (sprint)
21
(+0.108s in SQ1)
20 Singapore
21
(+0.861s in Q1)
21
United States
22
(+0.090s in Q1)
21
Mexico
22
(+0.747s in Q1)
21
(+0.735s in Q1 - rain)
Brazil
20
18
Las Vegas
21
(+0.218s in Q1)
22
(+0.436s in Q1 - grid penalty)
Qatar
21
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