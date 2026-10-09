F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Singapore GP

After every Formula 1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate battles.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Friday

Oscar Piastri 7-15 (6-10 without sprints) Lando Norris 5 Australia 6 (+0.095s in Q3) 5 (+0.083s in SQ3) China (sprint) 3 5 China 6 (+0.058s in Q3) 3 Japan 5 (+0.277s in Q3) 3 (+0.239s in SQ3) Miami (sprint) 1 7 (+0.317s in Q3) Miami 4 4 (+0.019s in SQ3) Canada (sprint) 3 4 (+0.052s in Q3) Canada 3 7 Monaco 8 (+0.141s in Q3) 7

(+0.089s in Q3) Barcelona 4 7 (+0.009s in Q3) Austria 6 7 (+0.032s in SQ3) Britain (sprint) 6 8 (+0.155s in Q3) Britain 6 7 (+0.215s in Q3) Belgium 3 5 (+0.477s in Q3) Hungary 1 4 (+0.058s in SQ3) Netherlands (sprint) 2 4 (+0.142s in Q3) Netherlands 1 3 Italy 9 (+0.290s in Q3) 7 (+0.470s in Q3) Spain 1 3 Azerbaijan 5 (+0.308s in Q3 - technical issue) 7 (+0.005s in Q3) Bahrain in Malaysia 6 4 Singapore (sprint) 5 (+0.133s in SQ3)

George Russell 11-11 (7-9 without sprints) Kimi Antonelli 1 Australia 2 (+0.293s in Q3) 1 China (sprint) 2 (+0.289s in SQ3) 2 (+0.222s in Q3) China 1 2 (+0.298s in Q3) Japan 1 6 (+0.402s in SQ3) Miami (sprint) 2 5 (+0.399s in Q3) Miami 1 1 Canada (sprint) 2 (+0.068s in SQ3) 1 Canada 2 (+0.068s in Q3) 6 (+0.394s in Q3) Monaco 1 1 Barcelona 3 (+0.319s in Q3) 1 Austria 4 (+0.301s in Q3) 5 (+0.346s in SQ3) Britain (sprint) 2 4 (+0.370s in Q3) Britain 1 4 (+0.508s in Q3) Belgium 1 7 (+0.281s in Q3) Hungary 4 1 Netherlands (sprint) 5 (+0.227s in SQ3) 2 Netherlands 3 (+0.031s in Q3) 2 Italy 7 (+0.247s in Q3 - engine penalty) 6 (+0.314s in Q3) Spain 2 1 Azerbaijan 16 (+1.889s in Q1 - crash) 8 (0.240s in Q3) Bahrain in Malaysia 4 2 Singapore (sprint) 7 (+0.573s in SQ3)

Max Verstappen 14-4

(9-4 without sprints) Isack Hadjar no lap time in Q1 – went off Australia 3 8 China (sprint) 10 (+0.469s in SQ3) 8 China 9 (+0.119s in Q3) 11 (+0.158s in Q2) Japan 8 5 Miami (sprint) 9 (+0.961s in SQ3) 2 Miami DSQ - technical breach (+0.825s in Q3) 7 Canada (sprint) 8 (+0.101s in SQ3) 6 Canada 7 (+0.028s in Q3) 2 Monaco 5 (+0.340s in Q3) 5 Barcelona 6 (+0.056s in Q3) 5 Austria 8 (+0.157s in Q3) 3 Britain (sprint) 8 (+0.138s in SQ3) 7 (+0.147s in Q3) Britain 5 2 Belgium 10 (no lap time - grid penalty) 6 Hungary 8 (+0.131s in Q3) 8 (+0.581s in Q3) Azerbaijan 4 1 Bahrain in Malaysia 3 (+0.428s in Q3) 1 Singapore (sprint) 9 (no lap time in SQ3 - track limits)

Max Verstappen 4-0

(3-0 without sprints) Liam Lawson 6 Netherlands (sprint) 11 (+0.365s in SQ2) 7 Netherlands 8 (+0.115s in Q3) 6 Italy 14 (+0.633s in Q2 - impeded) 3 Spain 8 (+0.352s in Q3)

Charles Leclerc 11-11 (8-8 without sprints) Lewis Hamilton 4 Australia 7 (+0.151s in Q3) 6 (+0.367s in SQ3) China (sprint) 4 4 (+0.013s in Q3) China 3 4 Japan 6 (+0.162s in Q3) 4 Miami (sprint) 7 (+0.379s in SQ3) 3 Miami 6 (+0.176s in Q3) 6 (+0.084s in SQ3) Canada (sprint) 5 8 (+0.108s in Q3) Canada 5 5 (+0.072s in Q3) Monaco 3 10 (no lap time - crash in Q3) Barcelona 2 2 Austria 3 (+0.059s in Q3) 4 (+0.327s in SQ3) Britain (sprint) 1 2 Britain 3 (+0.172s in Q3) 5 Belgium 6 (+0.002s in Q3) 3 (+0.226s in Q3) Hungary 2 3 Netherlands (sprint) 7 (+0.569s in SQ3) 6 (+0.064s in Q3) Netherlands 5 4 Italy 5 (+0.007s in Q3) 5 (+0.006s in Q3) Spain 4 2 Azerbaijan 6 (+0.495s in Q3) 5 (+0.238s in Q3) Bahrain in Malaysia 2 3 Singapore (sprint) 6 (+0.303s in SQ3)

Alexander Albon 6-14

(3-12 without sprints) Carlos Sainz 15 Australia DNS 18 (+0.544s in SQ1) China (sprint) 17 18 (+0.455s in Q1) China 17 17 (+0.161s in Q1) Japan 16 14 Miami (sprint) 15 (+0.008s in SQ2) 16 (+0.378s in Q2) Miami 14 DNS - FP1 crash Canada (sprint) 10 18 (+0.575s in Q1) Canada 15 11 Monaco 12

(+0.028s in Q2) 18 (+0.543s in Q1) Barcelona 16 18 (+0.257s in Q1) Austria 17 16 (+0.453s in SQ2) Britain (sprint) 15 16 (+0.120s in Q2) Britain 15 17 (+0.040s in Q1) Belgium 15 19 (+0.037s in Q1) Hungary 18 16 Netherlands (sprint) 18 (+0.142s in SQ1) 16 Netherlands 17 (+0.022s in Q1) 18 (+0.740s in Q1 - engine penalty) Italy 15 16 Spain 17 (+0.005s in Q1) 13 (+0.372s in Q2) Azerbaijan 9 20 (+0.949s in Q1) Bahrain in Malaysia 13 19 Singapore (sprint) 22 (+1.246s in SQ1)

Arvid Lindblad 6-11 (5-8 without sprints) Liam Lawson 9 (+1.253s in Q3) Australia 8 15 (+0.334s in SQ2) China (sprint) 13 15 (+0.019s in Q2) China 14 10 Japan 14 (+0.386s in Q2) 16 Miami (sprint) 17 (+0.171s in SQ1) 17 (+0.538s in Q1) Miami 12 9 Canada (sprint) DNS 9 Canada 12 (+0.349s in Q2) 15 (+0.777s in Q2) Monaco 10 11 (+0.255s in Q2) Barcelona 8 10 (+0.052s in Q3) Austria 9 10 (+0.440s in SQ3) Britain (sprint) 9 9 Britain 10 (+0.411s in Q3) 8 Belgium 11 (+0.491s in Q2) 9 Hungary 11 (+0.405s in Q2) 15 (+0.246s in Q2) Azerbaijan 12 16 (no time - grid penalty) Bahrain in Malaysia 11 17 (+0.281s in SQ1) Singapore (sprint) 8

Arvid Lindblad 4-0

(3-0 without sprints) Yuki Tsunoda 10 Netherlands (sprint) 12 (+0.360s in SQ2) 10 Netherlands 12 (+0.102s in Q2) 10 Italy 17 (+1.028s in Q1) 10 Spain 15 (+0.880s in Q2)

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll 3-16 (2-12 without sprints) Fernando Alonso DNS Australia 17 20 (+0.570s in SQ1) China (sprint) 19 21 (+0.792s in Q1) China 19 22 (+0.274s in Q1) Japan 21 no lap time Miami (sprint) not classified 19 (+0.066s in Q1) Miami 18 18 (+0.594s in SQ1) Canada (sprint) 16 21 (+0.999s in Q1) Canada 19 22 (+0.712s in Q1) Monaco 21 21 Barcelona 22 (+0.057s in Q1) 22

(+0.421s in Q1) Austria 21 22 (+0.078s in SQ1) Britain (sprint) 21 21 Britain 22 (+0.162s in Q1) 22 (+0.175s in Q1) Belgium 21 20 (+0.533s in Q1) Hungary 16 19 Netherlands (sprint) 22 (+0.623s in SQ1 - active aero failure) 19 (+0.168s in Q1) Netherlands 18 22 (+0.072s in Q1) Italy 21 DNS Spain 18 21 (+0.744s in Q1) Azerbaijan 19 14 (+0.346s in Q2) Bahrain in Malaysia 12 18 (+0.702s in SQ1) Singapore (sprint) 15

Haas

Esteban Ocon 6-15

(4-11 without sprints) Oliver Bearman 13 (+0.180s in Q2) Australia 12 12 (+0.138s in SQ2) China (sprint) 9 13 (+0.341s in Q2) China 10 12 Japan 18 (+0.175s in Q1) 18 (+0.631s in SQ1) Miami (sprint) 13 15 (+0.205s in Q2) Miami 13 14 Canada (sprint) 15 (+0.269s in SQ2) 17 (+0.396s in Q1) Canada 16 17 Monaco 19 (+0.092s in Q1) 17 (+0.502s in Q1) Barcelona 15 15 (+0.294s in Q2) Austria 13 18 (+0.631s in SQ1) Britain (sprint) 17 17 (+0.110s in Q1) Britain 14 18 (+0.688s in Q1) Belgium 16 15 Hungary 17 (+0.223s in Q1) 15 Netherlands (sprint) 17 (+0.225s in SQ1) 15 Netherlands 20 (+0.282s in Q1) 16 (+0.698s in Q2 - older engine spec) Italy 12 13 Spain DNS (FP3 crash) 14 (+0.241s in Q2 - yellow flag) Azerbaijan 11 19 (+0.253s in Q1) Bahrain in Malaysia 18 16 (+0.945s in SQ2) Singapore (sprint) 13

Nico Hulkenberg 10-12

(7-9 without sprints) Gabriel Bortoleto 11 (+0.082s in Q2) Australia 10 11 China (sprint) 14 (+0.139s in SQ2) 11 China 16 (+0.611s in Q2 - crash) 13 (+0.397s in Q2) Japan 9 12 (+0.025s in SQ2) Miami (sprint) 11 11 Miami 22 (+4,092s in Q1 - brake issue) 11 Canada (sprint) 12 (+0.032 in SQ2) 11 Canada 13 (+0.185s in Q2) 13 Monaco 16 (no lap time in Q2 – Q1 crash) 9 Barcelona 12 (+0.233s in Q2) 14 (+0.318s in Q2) Austria 12 13 (+0.028s in SQ2) Britain (sprint) 12 13 (+0.615s in Q2) Britain 11 14 (+0.589s in Q2 - hydraulic leak) Belgium 9 10 Hungary 14 (+0.466s in Q2) 14 (+0.830s in SQ2) Netherlands (sprint) 9 13 (+0.364s in Q2) Netherlands 9 13 (+0.262s in Q2) Italy 11 11 Spain 12 (+0.165s in Q2) 18 (+0.121s in Q1) Azerbaijan 17 17 (+0.864s in Q1) Bahrain in Malaysia 10 12 Singapore (sprint) 14 (+0.046s in SQ2)

Pierre Gasly 16-6 (12-4 without sprints) Franco Colapinto 14 Australia 16 (+0.769s in Q2) 7 China (sprint) 16 (+0.922s in SQ2) 7 China 12 (+0.354s in Q2) 7 Japan 15 (+0.753s in Q210 10 (+0.154s in SQ3) Miami (sprint) 8 9 (0.048s in Q3) Miami 8 19 (+1.158s in SQ1) Canada (sprint) 13 14 (+0.330s in Q2) Canada 10 9 Monaco 14 (+0.233s in Q2) 14 (+0.070s in Q2) Barcelona 13 11 Austria 16 (+0.948 in Q2) 11 Britain (sprint) 14 (+0.501s in SQ2) 12 Britain 19 (+0.976s in Q1) 12 Belgium 13 (+0.061s in Q2) 12 Hungary 13 (+0.183s in Q2) 8 Netherlands (sprint) 13 (+0.719s in SQ2) 11 Netherlands 14 (+0.184s in Q2) 1 Italy 8 (+0.434s in Q3) 14 (+0.715s in Q2) Spain 9 7 Azerbaijan 10 (+0.916s in Q3) 9 Bahrain in Malaysia 15 (no time - grid penalty) 10 Singapore (sprint) 11 (+0.094s in SQ2)

Sergio Perez 12-9 (8-8 without sprints) Valtteri Bottas 18 Australia 19 (+0.639s in Q1) DNS China (sprint) 21 22 (+1.470s in Q1) China 20 19 Japan 20 (+0.124s in Q1) 19 Miami (sprint) 20 (+0.571s in SQ1) 21 (+0.338s in Q1) Miami 20 17 Canada (sprint) 20 (+0.864s in SQ1) 20 Canada 22 (+0.843s in Q1) 18 Monaco 20 (+0.536s in Q1) 19 Barcelona 20 (+0.212s in Q1) 19 Austria 20 (+0.085s in Q1) 19 Britain (sprint) 20 (+0.244s in SQ1) 20 (+0.713s in Q1) Britain 18 20 (+0.148s in Q1 - deployment issue) Belgium 19 22 (+0.436s in Q1) Hungary 21 21 (+0.073s in SQ1) Netherlands (sprint) 20 22 (+0.229s in Q1) Netherlands 21 20 (+0.231s in Q1) Italy 19 19 Spain 20 (+0.098s in Q1) 20 Azerbaijan 22 (+1.632s in Q1 - yellow flag) 22 (+0.322s in Q1) Bahrain in Malaysia 21 20 Singapore (sprint) 21 (+0.108s in SQ1)