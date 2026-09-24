Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Laurin Heinrich eyes improbable IMSA GTP title and career-highlight victory at Petit Le Mans

IMSA
IMSA
Indianapolis
Laurin Heinrich eyes improbable IMSA GTP title and career-highlight victory at Petit Le Mans

David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Why Mercedes’ huge Baku practice advantage may not be the real picture

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Mercedes’ huge Baku practice advantage may not be the real picture

What we know so far about the WRC’s newest constructor

WRC
WRC
What we know so far about the WRC’s newest constructor

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Jacques Villeneuve identifies barrier facing female F1 drivers after Jamie Chadwick Williams test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jacques Villeneuve identifies barrier facing female F1 drivers after Jamie Chadwick Williams test

Tony Stewart will be racing at Talladega with Kaulig Ram NASCAR Truck team

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Kansas
Tony Stewart will be racing at Talladega with Kaulig Ram NASCAR Truck team

What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP
Preview
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, plus the full Baku schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Liam Fabre

Formula 1 heads into Friday in Baku with Mercedes firmly on top after George Russell led championship leader Kimi Antonelli in second practice for the Azerbaijan GP.

Russell topped FP2 by more than half a second from his team-mate, with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton followed in fourth and fifth, while Lando Norris was the leading McLaren in sixth after the team spent Thursday working through a sizeable upgrade package.

The opening day was not straightforward for everyone. Arvid Lindblad crashed at the narrow castle section to bring out the red flag, Oliver Bearman reported a power unit failure shortly after the restart, and Fernando Alonso completed just nine laps before a suspected oil leak sidelined his Aston Martin.

Friday brings final practice followed by qualifying, with conditions expected to become cooler and significantly windier around the Baku City Circuit. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Azerbaijan GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Azerbaijan GP weekend.

F1 Azerbaijan GP Friday schedule

Times local to Baku:

  • Friday, September 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm AZT
  • Friday, September 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm AZT

For UK viewers:

  • Friday, September 25 — free practice 3 — 9:30am BST
  • Friday, September 25 — qualifying — 1:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

  • Friday, September 25 — free practice 3 — 4:30am ET
  • Friday, September 25 — qualifying — 8:00am ET

F1 Azerbaijan GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Baku:

  • Thursday, September 24 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm AZT
  • Thursday, September 24 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm AZT
  • Friday, September 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm AZT
  • Friday, September 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm AZT
  • Saturday, September 26 — 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix — 3:00pm AZT

Azerbaijan GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be cooler, cloudier and much windier in Baku, with temperatures around 24C during final practice before dropping closer to the low-20s for qualifying.

Light showers are possible towards the end of FP3, while the chance of further showers remains for qualifying. However, only small amounts of rain are currently expected.

Wind may be the bigger challenge. Northerly winds are forecast to strengthen substantially, with gusts potentially reaching around 75km/h during FP3 and around 65km/h during qualifying. That could make car balance particularly unpredictable around Baku’s exposed straights and braking zones.

Saturday is expected to improve considerably for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with clearer skies and temperatures around 25C.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Azerbaijan GP track facts

  • Circuit: Baku City Circuit
  • Location: Baku, Azerbaijan
  • Event: Azerbaijan GP
  • Circuit type: street circuit
  • Thursday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Friday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Saturday, September 26

Baku combines narrow street sections with a long run to the start-finish line, putting a premium on confidence under braking, straightline performance and energy management.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday

George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor of Alpine F1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Naomi Campbell

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor of Alpine F1, Naomi Campbell

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Thursday
Formula 1
47

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jacques Villeneuve identifies barrier facing female F1 drivers after Jamie Chadwick Williams test

Top Comments
More from
Michael Banovsky

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Thursday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Latest news

Laurin Heinrich eyes improbable IMSA GTP title and career-highlight victory at Petit Le Mans

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis
Laurin Heinrich eyes improbable IMSA GTP title and career-highlight victory at Petit Le Mans

David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
David Coulthard warns "heads will roll" if Williams FW48 upgrade fails

Why Mercedes’ huge Baku practice advantage may not be the real picture

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Mercedes’ huge Baku practice advantage may not be the real picture

What we know so far about the WRC’s newest constructor

WRC
WRC WRC
What we know so far about the WRC’s newest constructor

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates

Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes
View more