F1 Azerbaijan GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads into Friday in Baku with Mercedes firmly on top after George Russell led championship leader Kimi Antonelli in second practice for the Azerbaijan GP.

Russell topped FP2 by more than half a second from his team-mate, with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton followed in fourth and fifth, while Lando Norris was the leading McLaren in sixth after the team spent Thursday working through a sizeable upgrade package.

The opening day was not straightforward for everyone. Arvid Lindblad crashed at the narrow castle section to bring out the red flag, Oliver Bearman reported a power unit failure shortly after the restart, and Fernando Alonso completed just nine laps before a suspected oil leak sidelined his Aston Martin.

Friday brings final practice followed by qualifying, with conditions expected to become cooler and significantly windier around the Baku City Circuit. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Azerbaijan GP.

How can I watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Azerbaijan GP weekend.

F1 Azerbaijan GP Friday schedule

Times local to Baku:

Friday, September 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm AZT

Friday, September 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm AZT

For UK viewers:

Friday, September 25 — free practice 3 — 9:30am BST

Friday, September 25 — qualifying — 1:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, September 25 — free practice 3 — 4:30am ET

Friday, September 25 — qualifying — 8:00am ET

F1 Azerbaijan GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Baku:

Thursday, September 24 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm AZT

Thursday, September 24 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm AZT

Friday, September 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm AZT

Friday, September 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm AZT

Saturday, September 26 — 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix — 3:00pm AZT

Azerbaijan GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be cooler, cloudier and much windier in Baku, with temperatures around 24C during final practice before dropping closer to the low-20s for qualifying.

Light showers are possible towards the end of FP3, while the chance of further showers remains for qualifying. However, only small amounts of rain are currently expected.

Wind may be the bigger challenge. Northerly winds are forecast to strengthen substantially, with gusts potentially reaching around 75km/h during FP3 and around 65km/h during qualifying. That could make car balance particularly unpredictable around Baku’s exposed straights and braking zones.

Saturday is expected to improve considerably for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with clearer skies and temperatures around 25C.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Azerbaijan GP track facts

Circuit: Baku City Circuit

Location: Baku, Azerbaijan

Event: Azerbaijan GP

Circuit type: street circuit

Thursday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Friday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Saturday, September 26

Baku combines narrow street sections with a long run to the start-finish line, putting a premium on confidence under braking, straightline performance and energy management.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday