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Practice report
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP: George Russell leads ominous Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

George Russell leads Kimi Antonelli as Mercedes posted a comfortable 1-2 in a red-flagged second practice session at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes driver George Russell ended Thursday's practice running at F1's Azerbaijan GP on top after comfortably leading FP2.

Russell held off Mercedes team-mate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli as the Silver Arrows enjoyed a comfortable cushion through the fast streets in Baku.

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With the race taking place on Saturday to observe a national holiday on Sunday, the on-track proceedings exceptionally got underway on Thursday. On the high-speed 6km street circuit stretching along the Caspian Sea, the red flag came out after 10 minutes for a crash by Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad, who tagged the protruding Turn 9 wall at the narrow castle section, part of the UNESCO heritage site the circuit loops around.

The session resumed at the halfway mark following some debris cleaning, but in Oliver Bearman's case the second half of FP2 was short-lived, with the Haas driver reporting a power unit failure coming out of the pits.

It took until a paddock-wide move towards soft-tyre one-lap runs for drivers to challenge Verstappen's early medium-tyre benchmark. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc first dipped below the Dutchman's time after 25 minutes with a 1m44.473s, before FP1 leader Russell convincingly took over command with a 1m43.759s, seven tenths quicker than the Ferrari.

But Mercedes had more in that tank still, looking ominously quick on the power-hungry Baku city circuit. Russell took another generous bite of his best time to set a 1m43.347s lap, with Antonelli slotting into second five tenths behind after sitting out a chunk of first practice with a mechanical issue.

Verstappen moved past Leclerc into third, yet still over eighth-tenths in arrears of Russell as Mercedes ended the day with a one-two result. Hamilton was two tenths behind Leclerc in fifth, followed by the first McLaren car in the hands of Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

McLaren, which is introducing a sizeable upgrade package aimed at improving low-speed performance, was still optimising its updated car as Norris followed 1.5s behind without setting a representative qualifying simulation. Pierre Gasly split the two McLarens in seventh ahead of Oscar Piastri, with Isack Hadjar and Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10.

Alongside the on-track issues for Lindblad and Bearman, there was more trouble for Aston Martin and Honda as Fernando Alonso only managed nine laps before being consigned to the garage with a suspected oil leak in the power unit.

F1 Azerbaijan GP FP2 Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

1'43.347

S 209.109
2
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 16

+0.552

1'43.899

0.552 S 207.998
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.827

1'44.174

0.275 S 207.449
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+1.126

1'44.473

0.299 S 206.855
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+1.318

1'44.665

0.192 S 206.475
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.484

1'44.831

0.166 S 206.148
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 23

+1.496

1'44.843

0.012 S 206.125
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.510

1'44.857

0.014 S 206.097
9 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+1.521

1'44.868

0.011 S 206.076
10 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.943

1'45.290

0.422 S 205.250
11 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 23

+2.132

1'45.479

0.189 S 204.882
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 25

+2.334

1'45.681

0.202 S 204.490
13 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 23

+2.413

1'45.760

0.079 S 204.338
14 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 24

+2.447

1'45.794

0.034 S 204.272
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 20

+2.507

1'45.854

0.060 S 204.156
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+2.776

1'46.123

0.269 S 203.639
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 22

+2.874

1'46.221

0.098 S 203.451
18 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 4

+3.044

1'46.391

0.170 M 203.126
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 26

+3.390

1'46.737

0.346 S 202.467
20 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 10

+3.454

1'46.801

0.064 M 202.346
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 24

+4.056

1'47.403

0.602 S 201.212
22 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 9

+4.542

1'47.889

0.486 S 200.305
View full results

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