Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results

Marquez quickest as rain cuts testing short for 2019 Jerez November testing
MotoGP / Testing report
3h

Marquez quickest as rain cuts testing short for 2019

Marc Marquez topped the final testing timesheets of 2019 in a day where inclement weather meant running at Jerez was extremely limited.

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery
MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Marquez to have another shoulder surgery

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is set to have surgery on Wednesday on a recurring right shoulder dislocation he initially suffered during qualifying at Sepang.
Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security
MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia had to drop Abraham for MotoGP future security

The Avintia MotoGP team had to split with Karel Abraham to ensure it was in a "secure situation" going forward, says the team's sporting director Ruben Xaus.

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis Jerez November testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso wants more from "very interesting" new Ducati chassis

Andrea Dovizioso says he is happy with the early signs from Ducati's "very interesting" 2020 prototype chassis - but warns the gains are "not as big as we want".

Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch Jerez November testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez dislocated shoulder after crashing on damp patch

Marc Marquez says a damp patch caused his crash early in Monday’s MotoGP test at Jerez and led to a partial dislocation of his right shoulder.

Vinales dominates crash-filled first day of Jerez test
MotoGP / Testing report

Vinales dominates crash-filled first day of Jerez test

Maverick Vinales opened up the final MotoGP post-season test of 2019 at Jerez fastest in a session which was red-flagged three times, as Marc Marquez also crashed in the afternoon.

Miller wants MotoGP to axe post-season testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller wants MotoGP to axe post-season testing

Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller wants MotoGP to completely get rid of post-season testing and instead have manufacturers make more use of test riders.

Abraham announces MotoGP exit as Zarco's 2020 deal looms
MotoGP / Breaking news

Abraham announces MotoGP exit as Zarco's 2020 deal looms

MotoGP regular Karel Abraham says he is out of a ride for 2020 and will conclude his career in the premier class, paving the way for Johann Zarco's full-time return.

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected

Honda's new MotoGP signing Alex Marquez says he was more comfortable with the RC213V bike than he expected to be in Valencia testing.

Mir: Suzuki needs just one fix to fight for wins everywhere Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: Suzuki needs just one fix to fight for wins everywhere

Joan Mir reckons that a substantial improvement to either Suzuki's qualifying pace or its top speed can make it a victory contender in all the MotoGP races in 2020.

Binder was "lost" on KTM before following Pedrosa Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder was "lost" on KTM before following Pedrosa

New factory KTM MotoGP rider Brad Binder admits he “felt completely lost” at one stage during the Valencia post-season test and asked the team for test rider Dani Pedrosa to help.

Honda's 2020 bike no easier to ride, says Crutchlow Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda's 2020 bike no easier to ride, says Crutchlow

Cal Crutchlow admits the 2020 prototype Honda MotoGP bike he tried in the post-Valencia test this week is no easier to ride than its much-criticised predecessor.
Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Andrea Iannone says his Aprilia MotoGP bike caught fire during the post-Valencia test because the Italian manufacturer was trying an “extreme” gearbox solution.

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Pol Espargaro was 'shocked' when he was able to match Marc Marquez's top time after just three laps with KTM's new chassis in MotoGP's post-season test in Valencia.

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Top List

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Here’s the riders and machinery on show as the MotoGP championship closed out its post-season test at Valencia, gearing up for the 2020 season.

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Testing report

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Maverick Vinales topped the final day of MotoGP testing at Valencia by 0.164s from fellow Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo.

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

LCR’s Cal Crutchlow says he is not disappointed to have been passed over for the Repsol Honda MotoGP ride vacated by Jorge Lorenzo in favour of Alex Marquez.

Marquez: Lorenzo didn't deserve final season like this Valencia GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Lorenzo didn't deserve final season like this

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez says his teammate Jorge Lorenzo didn't "deserve" to have had such a difficult season as his final year in grand prix racing.

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 1 in pictures Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Top List

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 1 in pictures

Here are the riders and machinery on show as the MotoGP championship began its first post-season test at Valencia, gearing up for the 2020 season.

Marquez puzzled by “strange” Valencia test crash Valencia November testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez puzzled by “strange” Valencia test crash

Marc Marquez admits the crash which wrecked his 2020 MotoGP Honda prototype on the first day of the Valencia test was “strange”, but doesn’t believe there was a mechanical issue.

