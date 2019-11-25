Marc Marquez topped the final testing timesheets of 2019 in a day where inclement weather meant running at Jerez was extremely limited.
MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is set to have surgery on Wednesday on a recurring right shoulder dislocation he initially suffered during qualifying at Sepang.
The Avintia MotoGP team had to split with Karel Abraham to ensure it was in a "secure situation" going forward, says the team's sporting director Ruben Xaus.
Andrea Dovizioso says he is happy with the early signs from Ducati's "very interesting" 2020 prototype chassis - but warns the gains are "not as big as we want".
Marc Marquez says a damp patch caused his crash early in Monday’s MotoGP test at Jerez and led to a partial dislocation of his right shoulder.
Maverick Vinales opened up the final MotoGP post-season test of 2019 at Jerez fastest in a session which was red-flagged three times, as Marc Marquez also crashed in the afternoon.
Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller wants MotoGP to completely get rid of post-season testing and instead have manufacturers make more use of test riders.
MotoGP regular Karel Abraham says he is out of a ride for 2020 and will conclude his career in the premier class, paving the way for Johann Zarco's full-time return.
Honda's new MotoGP signing Alex Marquez says he was more comfortable with the RC213V bike than he expected to be in Valencia testing.
Joan Mir reckons that a substantial improvement to either Suzuki's qualifying pace or its top speed can make it a victory contender in all the MotoGP races in 2020.
New factory KTM MotoGP rider Brad Binder admits he “felt completely lost” at one stage during the Valencia post-season test and asked the team for test rider Dani Pedrosa to help.
Cal Crutchlow admits the 2020 prototype Honda MotoGP bike he tried in the post-Valencia test this week is no easier to ride than its much-criticised predecessor.
Andrea Iannone says his Aprilia MotoGP bike caught fire during the post-Valencia test because the Italian manufacturer was trying an “extreme” gearbox solution.
Pol Espargaro was 'shocked' when he was able to match Marc Marquez's top time after just three laps with KTM's new chassis in MotoGP's post-season test in Valencia.
Here’s the riders and machinery on show as the MotoGP championship closed out its post-season test at Valencia, gearing up for the 2020 season.
Maverick Vinales topped the final day of MotoGP testing at Valencia by 0.164s from fellow Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo.
LCR’s Cal Crutchlow says he is not disappointed to have been passed over for the Repsol Honda MotoGP ride vacated by Jorge Lorenzo in favour of Alex Marquez.
MotoGP champion Marc Marquez says his teammate Jorge Lorenzo didn't "deserve" to have had such a difficult season as his final year in grand prix racing.
Here are the riders and machinery on show as the MotoGP championship began its first post-season test at Valencia, gearing up for the 2020 season.
Marc Marquez admits the crash which wrecked his 2020 MotoGP Honda prototype on the first day of the Valencia test was “strange”, but doesn’t believe there was a mechanical issue.
Follow your passion, anywhere, anytime!
Available on IOS and Android
Motorsport.com App brings you all the information from your favorite racing series and gives you direct access to our best content as well as results, special features and statistics.