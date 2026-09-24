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Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

George Russell tops Azerbaijan FP1 as Kimi Antonelli suffers Mercedes trouble

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli has lost valuable track time at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Mercedes team-mate George Russell topped opening practice

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes driver George Russell led Max Verstappen in the first free practice at F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Kimi Antonelli hit trouble.

Russell's 1m45.387s lap, set with 20 minutes to go in the one-hour session, was comfortably enough to hold off the competition as his Mercedes team-mate disappeared from the session early, with Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounding out the top three instead.

With the race exceptionally held on Saturday to accommodate a national holiday, Thursday's first practice at the Baku city circuit got off to a leisurely start with drivers taking a cautious approach. The slippery street layout is only used once a year and therefore proved dusty at the start of the race weekend.

Max Verstappen put down a first marker with a 1m46.635s on hard tyre, followed by a 1m46.512s lap, despite reporting that the brakes on his RB22 were pulling. Team-mate Isack Hadjar had similar problems on his return to the Red Bull cockpit after being sidelined for three weekends with a wrist fracture - losing out on crucial time with an apparent power unit issue.

After 15 minutes, championship leader Antonelli Antonelli hit the top of the timesheets courtesy of a 1m46.265s lap, but the Italian then hit trouble before the halfway point. Antonelli ground to a halt in Turn 7 with a smoking Mercedes W17, complaining of a hydraulic issue and causing a virtual safety car.

The 20-year-old's car was swiftly cleared by the marshals without requiring a red flag. That allowed the remaining drivers to fit the soft tyres for the second half of the session. After locking the fronts in Turn 1 and having to dive into the escape road, Verstappen's second attempt yielded the Dutchman top spot with a 1m34.787s lap, four tenths quicker than what George Russell could muster, the Briton himself narrowly avoiding the wall in Turn 3.

Russell's next effort was much better, taking four tenths out of the four-time world champion's time to set a 1m45.387s benchmark. Leclerc came within 0.004s of Verstappen to take fourth away from Ferrari stablemate Lewis Hamilton as Antonelli took fifth.

Late efforts to move up the leaderboard were thwarted by Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad getting out of shape at Turn 7 and then Audi's Nico Hulkenberg suffering an issue in Turn 4, causing a second virtual safety car in the final minutes.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

But Oscar Piastri did find a late improvement to go sixth after what had been a messy session for both he and team-mate Lando Norris, who was stuck in 14th without a representative soft-tyre lap, as both cars had to be checked for damage. In a bid to help address the team's low-speed weakness, McLaren trialled new sidepods, a new floor edge, and a revised diffuser in FP1, one of several teams to bring a substantial update package.

On his return to his familiar Racing Bulls cockpit, Liam Lawson took seventh ahead of Lindblad, with Haas driver Esteban Ocon and Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto rounding out the top 10.

The upgraded Audis kept Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon out of the top 10 as Williams also debuted its long-awaited upgrade package. The update includes a redesigned floor and a lighter chassis, though the team suffered with brake overheating in FP1 which cost Sainz track time.

F1 Azerbaijan GP FP1 Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

1'45.387

S 205.061
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.400

1'45.787

0.400 S 204.285
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.404

1'45.791

0.004 M 204.278
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.437

1'45.824

0.033 M 204.214
5
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+0.878

1'46.265

0.441 H 203.367
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 17

+1.011

1'46.398

0.133 S 203.112
7 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 26

+1.053

1'46.440

0.042 M 203.032
8 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 23

+1.214

1'46.601

0.161 M 202.726
9 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 19

+1.237

1'46.624

0.023 S 202.682
10 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 21

+1.301

1'46.688

0.064 S 202.560
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 22

+1.484

1'46.871

0.183 S 202.213
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.506

1'46.893

0.022 S 202.172
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 29

+1.552

1'46.939

0.046 S 202.085
14 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 14

+1.594

1'46.981

0.042 M 202.005
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 22

+1.607

1'46.994

0.013 S 201.981
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 22

+1.656

1'47.043

0.049 H 201.888
17 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 24

+1.866

1'47.253

0.210 M 201.493
18 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 23

+2.136

1'47.523

0.270 S 200.987
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 24

+2.448

1'47.835

0.312 M 200.406
20 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 8

+2.486

1'47.873

0.038 H 200.335
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 22

+3.160

1'48.547

0.674 M 199.091
22 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 22

+3.928

1'49.315

0.768 M 197.692
View full results

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