Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso says he is continuing to push for better regulations as he mulls over his future in the series.

Alonso is expected to continue with Aston Martin for another campaign, but has been sowing seeds of doubt in public because of his continuing frustrations with the 2026 technical regulations, which emphasise counter-intuitive battery management over flat-out racing.

Plans are already afoot to make improvements for 2027 and beyond, gradually moving towards a 60-40 split between combustion power and electric energy.

Those changes, which include an increase in fuel flow, should reduce the reliance on battery power and therefore allow drivers to push harder and drive more naturally rather than having to coast through high-speed corners to harvest energy.

But Alonso is keen for F1 chiefs and governing body the FIA to keep exploring further changes and has recently held talks with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to voice his displeasure.

With Alonso handed an uncompetitive package from Aston Martin and Honda this season, his talks with Ben Sulayem are also linked with the FIA's plan to rethink the ADUO catch-up mechanism for struggling power unit manufacturers like Honda.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

But Alonso claims his main concern is the racing product itself, urging series chiefs to keep exploring ways to improve the current formula beyond the changes that have already been signed off for next year.

"We are less competitive than the grid, yes. But I don't think that's the critical point for me to make a decision," Alonso said in Baku when asked by Motorsport.com to clarify his talks with F1 and the FIA. "Next year, there is a change already with the 60-40 ratio and that will improve things. But maybe there are more things that we need to think about to keep improving things. That's the way I see it.

"As I said in Madrid, that's part of my responsibility as well. I drove long enough here. And I think we all come from junior formulas, from karting, Formula 3, Formula 2, that we drive within this driver's instinct to go fast; attacking the corners and taking some risks.

"And then you get to Formula 1 and you need to rewind a little bit what you learned in the last 20 years of your career. And then you need to drive a different method. That is only happening in Formula 1.

"There is no other series in motorsport where you need to drive slow to go fast. This year has been some good races and bad races. And I think we need to learn from those."

The biggest thorn in Alonso's side is how some of F1's drivers' favourite circuits featuring high-speed corners have been neutered: "We had Silverstone, an incredible circuit. It's not fun anymore. We had Spa, that was semi-embarrassing to go through. Eau Rouge, Suzuka, the 130R. There were some circuits that were killed this year.

Fernando Alonso feels the 2026 have "killed" iconic circuits like Silverstone, Spa and Suzuka. Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"So, I think with the lessons from this year there is still maybe some scope to learn from those. And have a better sport next year. And that's my conversation that is ongoing with Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO], Mohammed or the teams in general."

Domenicali has frequently hailed 2026 as an "incredible" year for F1. But when asked if there is a disconnect between the F1 boss and the drivers, Alonso said he also can also acknowledge the series is in a healthy place from a commercial point of view.

"I tend to agree on the sport in general. We are in the best place we have ever been," he said. "Formula 1 is growing a lot. New fans come in. Races sometimes are fun to watch. All these kinds of things.

"I think the events are great. If I look at the Miami Grand Prix. That's amazing. I always bring my family to Miami. I would love to go to Miami as a VIP as a spectator.

"Maybe behind the wheel, especially if you drive all the series or if you knew a different Formula 1, probably there is a little bit of frustration. That [frustration] we are communicating with the sport. Maybe I'm more direct and clear in my comments. Max [Verstappen] as well. And some drivers and some others are a little bit quiet. But I think we all feel the same."