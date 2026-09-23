Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

VR46 star warns adding sprint qualifying in MotoGP could go against riders’ health

MotoGP
MotoGP
Austrian GP
VR46 star warns adding sprint qualifying in MotoGP could go against riders’ health

Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround

First details of future F1 engine rules revealed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
First details of future F1 engine rules revealed

Esteban Ocon considers himself a "free agent" with Haas yet to decide on F1 2027 drivers

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Esteban Ocon considers himself a "free agent" with Haas yet to decide on F1 2027 drivers
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Red Bull has confirmed Isack Hadjar will remain alongside Max Verstappen for the 2027 Formula 1 season

Lydia Mee
Published:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images

Red Bull's confirmation that Isack Hadjar will remain alongside four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen for the 2027 season has drawn approval from fans.

The Milton Keynes outfit announced the contract extension with the French-Algerian driver on 23 September ahead of his return at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. While Hadjar missed three grand prix weekends due to sustaining a wrist injury during the summer break, he currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings with 71 points. By comparison, Verstappen is sixth with 145 points.

"Wasn’t expecting an announcement this early, but well deserved, Hadjar! He’s been the only driver in that second seat to consistently score points since Perez," one fan commented on Reddit.

Red Bull has struggled for some time to find a driver able to extract the same level of performance from the car as Verstappen. Liam Lawson, who recently stepped in for Hadjar, replaced Sergio Perez in the seat for 2025 but was in turn replaced by Yuki Tsunoda after just two race weekends.

Hadjar, who finished 12th in his 2025 rookie season with Racing Bulls, moved to Red Bull in 2026.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"He was doing great before his injury so hopefully he can pick up where he left off again. Lawson will be relieved to be going back to a better car lol," someone else posted, while another fan added: "Hadjar getting podiums on both the sister team and the main team in 2 years is proof enough that he deserves to stay at a top team like RBR."

Another comment read: "To be fair, they probably don’t have any better options at the moment anyway, and that’s not meant as a slight on Hadjar. He’s done a decent job so far, hopefully he can carry on as he left and his injury doesn’t cause too many issues. I do wonder if a bumpy street track is the ideal place for a comeback but equally he has to return sometime. Presumably he’s happy he’s fit and the medical staff agree so good luck to the fella."

 Further reactions included: "Nothing unexpected. Racing Bulls should keep Lawson as well, he’s doing well and this short RBR stint wasn’t bad either," and "Let's goooo! So happy for Hadjar, very well deserved!"

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?
Next article Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Kimi Antonelli shows "zero sign" of championship pressure as Jolyon Palmer hails 2026 turnaround

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 2026 F1 title hopes are "over", says James Hinchcliffe

Doriane Pin shares powerful advice to young girls hoping to reach motorsport

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Doriane Pin shares powerful advice to young girls hoping to reach motorsport
More from
Isack Hadjar

Red Bull retains Isack Hadjar alongside Max Verstappen for F1 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Red Bull retains Isack Hadjar alongside Max Verstappen for F1 2027

Isack Hadjar to make Red Bull return at F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Isack Hadjar to make Red Bull return at F1 Azerbaijan GP

Why progress 'won't satisfy' Red Bull until it can give Max Verstappen a winning car

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why progress 'won't satisfy' Red Bull until it can give Max Verstappen a winning car
More from
Red Bull Racing

Guenther Steiner predicts Max Verstappen will go winless in 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Guenther Steiner predicts Max Verstappen will go winless in 2026 F1 season

Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull admits Max Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Latest news

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

VR46 star warns adding sprint qualifying in MotoGP could go against riders’ health

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
VR46 star warns adding sprint qualifying in MotoGP could go against riders’ health

Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso explains future talks as F1's greatest circuits "killed" by 2026 rules

F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Feature

Discover prime content

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes

Ten years of Baku: Can F1 2026 bring back the fear factor?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Ten years of Baku: Can F1 2026 bring back the fear factor?

Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
Great debate: Which circuit should host the F1 2026 finale if the calendar has to change?

Italy’s next F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Italy’s next F1 world champion?
View more