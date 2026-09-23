F1 fans back Isack Hadjar after Red Bull contract extension

Red Bull's confirmation that Isack Hadjar will remain alongside four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen for the 2027 season has drawn approval from fans.

The Milton Keynes outfit announced the contract extension with the French-Algerian driver on 23 September ahead of his return at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. While Hadjar missed three grand prix weekends due to sustaining a wrist injury during the summer break, he currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings with 71 points. By comparison, Verstappen is sixth with 145 points.

"Wasn’t expecting an announcement this early, but well deserved, Hadjar! He’s been the only driver in that second seat to consistently score points since Perez," one fan commented on Reddit.

Red Bull has struggled for some time to find a driver able to extract the same level of performance from the car as Verstappen. Liam Lawson, who recently stepped in for Hadjar, replaced Sergio Perez in the seat for 2025 but was in turn replaced by Yuki Tsunoda after just two race weekends.

Hadjar, who finished 12th in his 2025 rookie season with Racing Bulls, moved to Red Bull in 2026.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"He was doing great before his injury so hopefully he can pick up where he left off again. Lawson will be relieved to be going back to a better car lol," someone else posted, while another fan added: "Hadjar getting podiums on both the sister team and the main team in 2 years is proof enough that he deserves to stay at a top team like RBR."

Another comment read: "To be fair, they probably don’t have any better options at the moment anyway, and that’s not meant as a slight on Hadjar. He’s done a decent job so far, hopefully he can carry on as he left and his injury doesn’t cause too many issues. I do wonder if a bumpy street track is the ideal place for a comeback but equally he has to return sometime. Presumably he’s happy he’s fit and the medical staff agree so good luck to the fella."

Further reactions included: "Nothing unexpected. Racing Bulls should keep Lawson as well, he’s doing well and this short RBR stint wasn’t bad either," and "Let's goooo! So happy for Hadjar, very well deserved!"