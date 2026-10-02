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Practice report
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Charles Leclerc tops FP2, Mercedes out of top five

The Ferrari driver went quickest while George Russell and Kimi Antonelli both botched their soft tyre runs

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Charles Leclerc went fastest in second practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia as the 90% threat of rain didn’t come to fruition during the Formula 1 outing. 

The Ferrari driver set a 1m37.528s at Sepang that put him 0.099s quicker than second-placed Isack Hadjar, who finished third in FP1, with Lando Norris completing the top three.

It’s come on the weekend that Sepang has returned to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2017 on behalf of Bahrain and, initially, it looked as though Malaysia’s characteristic on-off conditions would play havoc.

Forecasts first suggested a 70% chance of rain, with that subsequently rising to 90% despite a dry FP1, causing an unusually hectic start to second practice with all 22 drivers out early.

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Mediums were the preferred tyre and FP1 pacesetter Max Verstappen was fastest with a 1m37.785s, 0.235s quicker than MercedesGeorge Russell, who was also second in first practice.

Leclerc initially took third and was 0.254s off the pace aboard his SF-26, one spot above Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli (+0.275s) with a five-tenth gap to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in fifth. 

But, just like FP1, there were some soft tyre runners during the opening stages, and quickest on the red rubber was Alpine’s Pierre Gasly in sixth, 0.892s off Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Usually much of the grid subsequently waits until the closing stages of a practice session to fit softs, but in Sepang FP2 it happened after only 20 minutes due to the threat of rain.

Teams were simply desperate to set semi-representative lap times on a track they have little data of, and the early soft tyre runs saw Leclerc vault to the top with a 1m37.528s. 

That put him 0.137s quicker than second-placed Norris, who tweaked the set-up on his McLaren to something more in line with team-mate Oscar Piastri after finishing a disappointing 12th in FP1. 

Neither Leclerc nor Norris were particularly near the top in opening practice, but in the second outing they were helped by both Mercedes drivers botching their soft tyre runs in the final sector.

Verstappen also stayed on the medium runner but not team-mate Hadjar, who soon split Leclerc and Norris with a 1m37.627s - the top three completing their laps on fresh rubber. 

But then, due to a combination of drivers using old tyres and subsequently completing race simulations, the lap times remained static for the final half of the one-hour session.

The highlight was Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto going wheel to wheel through all three sectors, ending the next lap after the Audi overtook down the inside of Turn 1 before Lawson got back ahead.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Bortoleto also caused a virtual safety car during the final few minutes after his R26 stopped during the middle sector, thus ending any hopes for late improvements.

So the top three of Leclerc, Hadjar and Norris remained as it was, with Verstappen taking fourth (+0.257s) and Hamilton completing the top five, having set a 1m37.833s in his Ferrari.

Piastri bounced back from a poor FP1, where he finished 11th, with sixth and 0.371s off Leclerc, while Russell (+0.492) and Antonelli (+0.532s) were seventh and eighth after failing to improve on the softs.

Lawson ended up ninth with a 1m38.496s, 0.968s off the pace, while Gasly completed the top 10, having set a 1m38.588s aboard his Alpine.

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Performers play trumpets

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fan waves Malaysian flag

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Mercedes engineers, Mercedes garage

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes; George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team; Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Formula 1
36

FP2

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 29

1'37.528

S 204.605
2 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.099

1'37.627

0.099 S 204.398
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.137

1'37.665

0.038 S 204.318
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.257

1'37.785

0.120 M 204.068
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+0.305

1'37.833

0.048 S 203.967
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.371

1'37.899

0.066 S 203.830
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.492

1'38.020

0.121 M 203.578
8
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.532

1'38.060

0.040 M 203.495
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 30

+0.968

1'38.496

0.436 S 202.595
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 29

+1.060

1'38.588

0.092 M 202.405
View full results

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