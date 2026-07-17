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LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Ferrari and Red Bull scrap for FP1 lead

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Belgian GP
LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Ferrari and Red Bull scrap for FP1 lead
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Max Verstappen quickest in FP1 over Lewis Hamilton

The two former championship rivals tussled for the top spot in first practice at Spa-Francorchamps

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Max Verstappen headlined the opening Formula 1 practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix, just over a tenth clear of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull demonstrated strong early pace.

The Red Bull pair traded times at the top of the timesheets in the first 20 minutes of the session, Verstappen sporting mediums and Hadjar on the softs. Verstappen, who moved to the top at the end of the first 10 minutes, was first to move below the 1m47s, setting a 1m47.859s.

Hadjar then dug out a smidgen more time, going less than a tenth faster on his next effort to shuffle to the top. As the first half-hour came to a close, the Red Bulls were still on top of the pile; Antonelli posted a 1m47.603s to briefly sit at the top of the order, but Hadjar closed out the opening 30 minutes with a 1m47.322s to return to the lead.

Verstappen then uncovered more time with a 1m47.070s to demonstrate Red Bull's early potency around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Having switched to softs to go 0.252s clear of his team-mate, the RB22s had found a handy groove in the middle sector, allowing the pair to make up a plentiful supply of time.

The Ferraris then split the two Red Bulls to move into second and third, Hamilton just 0.145s shy of Verstappen with his second run on a set of soft tyres. Silverstone winner Charles Leclerc was then half a tenth shy of his team-mate.

But Verstappen's hold over top spot was not shaken, and his 1m47.070s remained the quickest lap of the session - albeit five seconds slower than Oscar Piastri's practice benchmark from 2025.

Oscar Piastri faced issues late on in the session

Oscar Piastri faced issues late on in the session

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Piastri was fifth fastest this year, 0.452s off Verstappen's benchmark, as the McLaren driver was a tenth clear of championship leader Kimi Antonelli. The Australian looked set to pull up at the side of the road in the final couple of minutes of the session, being told to stop the car, but was allowed to bring his MCL40 back to the garage as the car retained enough hydraulic pressure to get back.

Lando Norris and George Russell completed the top eight, as ninth-placed Arvid Lindblad was the first man outside of a second of the fastest time. The latter Briton was trialling a new, squarer roll-hoop intake for the Racing Bulls squad, as Liam Lawson retained the old half-circle design.

Gabriel Bortoleto was 10th quickest, a fraction ahead of Lawson, while Hulkenberg was 12th and over half a second down on his team-mate.

Jak Crawford was the sole FP1 rookie in the session and finished at the bottom of the timing board; Aston Martin looks to be in a difficult spot this weekend, as 21st-placed Lance Stroll was 5.7s off the pace and three seconds down on Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac.

Photos from Belgian GP - Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Aston Martin F1 Team pitstop practice

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Aston Martin F1 Team pitstop practice

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Mercedes car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Land Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
McLaren car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Haas car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Cadillac car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Audi car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Haas car tech details

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams; Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Nico Hülkenberg, Sauber

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Sauber

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, Aston Martin

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Sauber

Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
53

F1 Belgium GP: FP1 results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 24

1'47.070

S 235.494
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.145

1'47.215

0.145 S 235.176
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.207

1'47.277

0.062 S 235.040
4 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.252

1'47.322

0.045 S 234.941
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21

+0.452

1'47.522

0.200 S 234.504
6
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.533

1'47.603

0.081 S 234.328
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 19

+0.861

1'47.931

0.328 S 233.615
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.889

1'47.959

0.028 S 233.555
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 24

+1.164

1'48.234

0.275 S 232.961
10 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 18

+1.336

1'48.406

0.172 S 232.592
11 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 24

+1.362

1'48.432

0.026 S 232.536
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 23

+1.892

1'48.962

0.530 S 231.405
13 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.940

1'49.010

0.048 S 231.303
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+2.267

1'49.337

0.327 S 230.611
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 23

+2.333

1'49.403

0.066 S 230.472
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 21

+2.379

1'49.449

0.046 S 230.375
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 23

+2.642

1'49.712

0.263 S 229.823
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 21

+2.769

1'49.839

0.127 S 229.557
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 22

+3.156

1'50.226

0.387 S 228.751
20 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 25

+3.792

1'50.862

0.636 S 227.439
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 19

+5.738

1'52.808

1.946 S 223.516
22 United States J. Crawford Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Honda 22

+6.129

1'53.199

0.391 S 222.744
View full results
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