F1 British GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time the 2026 Formula 1 British grand prix starts, plus the full Silverstone schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Silverstone with Kimi Antonelli on pole after a commanding Saturday at the British GP.
The Mercedes championship leader passed Lewis Hamilton to win the sprint, then followed it by taking his fifth grand prix pole of the season. Charles Leclerc starts alongside him on the front row, with Hamilton third and George Russell fourth after fading in the final part of qualifying.
Sunday’s race gives Antonelli a chance to extend his title lead, while Ferrari has both cars near the front and three British drivers — Hamilton, Russell and Lando Norris — chasing a home result at the sharp end of the grid. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the British GP.
How can I watch the F1 British GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season.
F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, and the British GP is the only race of the year that is broadcast live free-to-air on Channel 4 all weekend.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the British GP weekend.
F1 British GP Sunday schedule
Times local to Silverstone:
Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 3:00pm BST
For Central European viewers:
Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 4:00pm CEST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 10:00am ET
F1 British GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Silverstone:
- Friday, July 3 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST
- Friday, July 3 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm BST
- Saturday, July 4 — sprint — 12:00pm BST
- Saturday, July 4 — qualifying — 4:00pm BST
- Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 3:00pm BST
British GP Sunday weather forecast
Sunday is expected to be warm and cloudy at Silverstone for the British grand prix.
Temperatures should be around 26C when the race begins, rising slightly later in the afternoon. That should make tyre life and race pace important, especially through Silverstone’s fast corners and long loaded sections.
Wind and changing cloud cover can still make the track tricky, but the main weather factor for the race is more likely to be warm conditions than precipitation.
British GP track facts
- Circuit: Silverstone
- Location: Silverstone, United Kingdom
- Event: British GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
- Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, July 5
Silverstone is one of Formula 1’s fastest and most historic circuits, with high-speed corners and quick direction changes that place a premium on balance, confidence and aerodynamic performance.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
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