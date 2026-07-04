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Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time the 2026 Formula 1 British grand prix starts, plus the full Silverstone schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Silverstone with Kimi Antonelli on pole after a commanding Saturday at the British GP.

The Mercedes championship leader passed Lewis Hamilton to win the sprint, then followed it by taking his fifth grand prix pole of the season. Charles Leclerc starts alongside him on the front row, with Hamilton third and George Russell fourth after fading in the final part of qualifying.

Sunday’s race gives Antonelli a chance to extend his title lead, while Ferrari has both cars near the front and three British drivers — Hamilton, Russell and Lando Norris — chasing a home result at the sharp end of the grid. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the British GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 British GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season.

F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, and the British GP is the only race of the year that is broadcast live free-to-air on Channel 4 all weekend.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the British GP weekend.

F1 British GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Silverstone:

Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 3:00pm BST

For Central European viewers:

Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 4:00pm CEST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 10:00am ET

F1 British GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Silverstone:

  • Friday, July 3 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST
  • Friday, July 3 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm BST
  • Saturday, July 4 — sprint — 12:00pm BST
  • Saturday, July 4 — qualifying — 4:00pm BST
  • Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 3:00pm BST

British GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to be warm and cloudy at Silverstone for the British grand prix.

Temperatures should be around 26C when the race begins, rising slightly later in the afternoon. That should make tyre life and race pace important, especially through Silverstone’s fast corners and long loaded sections.

Wind and changing cloud cover can still make the track tricky, but the main weather factor for the race is more likely to be warm conditions than precipitation.

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British GP track facts

  • Circuit: Silverstone
  • Location: Silverstone, United Kingdom
  • Event: British GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
  • Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, July 5

Silverstone is one of Formula 1’s fastest and most historic circuits, with high-speed corners and quick direction changes that place a premium on balance, confidence and aerodynamic performance.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from F1 British GP - Saturday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fans show their support for McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
A young fan shows support for Scuderia Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Carlos Sainz Sr., Williams, Zak Brown, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Laura Mueller, Race Engineer of Haas F1

British Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fans in the Landostand grandstand

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Kika Cerqueira Gomes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
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