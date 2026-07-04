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Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP: Kimi Antonelli beats Charles Leclerc to pole position

Kimi Antonelli holds off the Ferraris in British Grand Prix qualifying as George Russell only manages fourth

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Martin Trenkler / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has snared his fifth pole of the 2026 Formula 1 campaign at the British Grand Prix, defeating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at a sunny Silverstone as George Russell faded.

Antonelli improved on his first Q3 run to secure his first pole since the Monaco Grand Prix a month ago, which was a much-needed improvement as Leclerc also found a chunk of time to snatch second away from team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Russell.

Mercedes had yet to be defeated in grand prix qualifying this year, and a surprisingly strong pole lap from Hamilton in sprint qualifying suggested the Silver Arrows' streak could be broken in Silverstone. But after Antonelli passed Hamilton to win Saturday afternoon's sprint, the championship leader further backed up his title credentials with his fifth pole of the year.

Russell was second after the first of two Q3 runs but failed to improve on his second lap, which was over half a second slower than Antonelli. That relegated him to fourth behind Leclerc and Hamilton, who did improve but only found one tenth compared to his first effort.

Isack Hadjar was a distant fifth in the Red Bull ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, as both teams stared down a significant pace deficit compared to Mercedes and Ferrari. Max Verstappen was only seventh after reporting issues with his power unit deployment, while Oscar Piastri struggled for grip on his way to eight on the grid.

Racing Bulls duo Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson again locked out row five as the best of the midfield runners.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Antonelli also topped Q2 with a 1m28.493s lap despite going off track on his first effort. The Italian subsequently went a tenth clear of Leclerc with Hamilton and Russell third and fourth.

The McLarens showed early signs of struggle with Norris only ninth, while Piastri was in the drop zone after run one, but the Australian managed to find a way through in seventh as he drove around a lack of grip and balance.

Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto missed Q3 to Lawson by just 0.032s, apologising to his team for not extracting more out of the car. Pierre Gasly was 12th on a difficult weekend for Alpine, followed by the second Audi of Nico Hulkenberg.

Oliver Bearman was 14th, lamenting a Haas car that he felt had been outdeveloped by its midfield rivals, while Williams' struggles continued as Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon qualified 15th and 16th.

In Q1 the gusty conditions made the start of qualifying tricky, with a 20km/h tailwind into Copse and a corresponding crosswind blowing into the Maggotts-Becketts complex. Alpine's Franco Colapinto suffered a huge spin there on his final attempt as his rear end snapped, which left the Argentine unable to improve on his 19th place.

Russell also had a "weird" scare when he went off into the gravel at Luffield on his first attempt as his car locked up, damaging his front wing. That meant he had to set a lap time in the final minutes of the session to advance, but the Briton did so relatively comfortably.

There were also immediate issues for Audi's Bortoleto, who reported he couldn't grab sixth gear on his out-lap and returned to the garage with a suspected gearbox problem, but the team managed to get him back out to qualify for Q2.

Esteban Ocon wasn't so lucky, the Frenchman again being handed a qualifying defeat by Haas team-mate Oliver Bearman, who narrowly advanced to Q2 at Ocon’s expense.

The luckless Colapinto split Cadillac drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, with an off-the-pace Aston Martin team again closing the ranks at the bottom of the back.

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GRID

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes

1'28.111

240.691
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.175

1'28.286

240.214
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.347

1'28.458

239.747
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.370

1'28.481

239.685
5 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.635

1'28.746

238.969
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.766

1'28.877

238.617
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.782

1'28.893

238.574
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.921

1'29.032

238.201
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull

+1.194

1'29.305

237.473
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull

+1.605

1'29.716

236.385
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi

+1.350

1'29.461

237.059
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes

+1.952

1'30.063

235.475
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi

+1.965

1'30.076

235.441
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari

+2.390

1'30.501

234.335
15 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes

+2.512

1'30.623

234.020
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+3.230

1'31.341

232.180
17 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari

+2.569

1'30.680

233.872
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari

+3.116

1'31.227

232.470
19 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes

+3.210

1'31.321

232.231
20 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari

+3.340

1'31.451

231.901
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda

+4.752

1'32.863

228.375
22 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda

+4.914

1'33.025

227.977
View full results

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