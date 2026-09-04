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F1 championship standings after Monaco GP ruling: Alpine loses out

The Court of Appeal's decision to reinstate Pierre Gasly's Monaco GP penalties is costing the team dear in the battle for fifth in the championship

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

After the FIA's International Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that Pierre Gasly's Monaco Grand Prix speeding penalties did stand, the impact on the standings is noteworthy.

Gasly was one of several drivers who were caught speeding during the race in the principality, but it was found that the pitlane measurements were inaccurate, which paved the way for Alpine to successfully request a right of review – unlike other teams whose drivers had served their own penalties.

The ICA's has however reinstated these penalties, meaning Gasly has dropped back to seventh in the Monaco race classification, instead of third.

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There are substantial ramifications in the standings, especially in the constructors' championship. Alpine has lost nine points while rival Racing Bulls has gained four, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad bumped up one spot each in the Monaco results. That's a 13-point swing in the battle for fifth position, when those teams were separated by just three points before the decision.

McLaren and Red Bull also gained a few points each, although this is unlikely to make a huge difference among top teams.

Meanwhile, in the drivers' standings, all racers from seventh to 11th have been impacted, with Gasly finding himself 16 points down on ninth-placed Lawson instead of five previously, while his 21-point advantage over Lindblad has been slashed to 10.

Updated Monaco GP classification

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 78

2:23'31.243

108.814 4 25 Mercedes Mercedes
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 78

+6.271

2:23'37.514

6.271 108.735 5 18 Ferrari Ferrari
3 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 78

+23.394

2:23'54.637

17.123 108.519 4 15 Red Bull Red Bull
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 78

+24.261

2:23'55.504

0.867 108.508 5 12 McLaren Mercedes
5 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 78

+26.553

2:23'57.796

2.292 108.480 4 10 RB Red Bull
6 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 78

+29.010

2:24'00.253

2.457 108.449 4 8 RB Red Bull
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 78

+30.369

2:24'01.612

1.359 108.432 4 6 Alpine Mercedes
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 78

+33.413

2:24'04.656

3.044 108.394 5 4 Williams Mercedes
9 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 78

+37.140

2:24'08.383

3.727 108.347 5 2 Haas Ferrari
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 78

+41.899

2:24'13.142

4.759 108.287 6 1 Aston Martin Honda
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 78

+42.748

2:24'13.991

0.849 108.277 7 Audi Audi
12 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 78

+43.353

2:24'14.596

0.605 108.269 5 Mercedes Mercedes
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 78

+44.102

2:24'15.345

0.749 108.260 6 Audi Audi
14 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 78

+48.964

2:24'20.207

4.862 108.199 5 Alpine Mercedes
15 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 78

+49.153

2:24'20.396

0.189 108.197 6 Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 70

+8 Laps

2:13'32.889

8 Laps 104.946 5 Accident Williams Mercedes
dnf Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 64

+14 Laps

1:25'42.849

6 Laps 149.497 3 Accident Ferrari Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 56

+22 Laps

1:15'16.761

8 Laps 148.942 1 Accident Aston Martin Honda
dnf United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 43

+35 Laps

56'36.709

13 Laps 152.078 1 Retirement McLaren Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 27

+51 Laps

36'57.098

16 Laps 146.297 2 Retirement Haas Ferrari
dnf Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 15

+63 Laps

21'03.117

12 Laps 142.661 2 Retirement Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 0

78 Laps

1 Retirement Red Bull Red Bull
View full results

Updated drivers' championship

Pos. DRIVER Points Difference
1 ItalyK. AntonelliMercedes 242  
2 United KingdomG. RussellMercedes 183  
3 United KingdomL. HamiltonFerrari 183  
4 United KingdomL. NorrisMcLaren 159  
5 MonacoC. LeclercFerrari 155  
6 NetherlandsM. VerstappenRed Bull 112  
7 AustraliaO. PiastriMcLaren 106 +2
8 FranceI. HadjarRed Bull 71 +3
9 New ZealandL. LawsonRacing Bulls 51 +2
10 FranceP. GaslyAlpine 35 -9
11 United KingdomA. LindbladRacing Bulls 25 +2
12 ArgentinaF. ColapintoAlpine 19  
13 United KingdomO. BearmanHaas 18  
14 BrazilG. BortoletoAudi 10  
15 GermanyN. HülkenbergAudi 6  
16 SpainC. Sainz JrWilliams 6  
17 ThailandA. AlbonWilliams 5  
18 FranceE. OconHaas 3  
19 SpainF. AlonsoAston Martin 3  
20 JapanY. TsunodaRacing Bulls 0  
21 CanadaL. StrollAston Martin 0  
22 FinlandV. BottasCadillac 0  
23 MexicoS. PérezCadillac 0  

Updated constructors' championship

Pos. TEAM Points DIFFERENCE
1 GermanyMercedes 425  
2 ItalyFerrari 338  
3 United KingdomMcLaren 265 +2
4 AustriaRed Bull 189 +3
5 ItalyRacing Bulls 70 +4
6 FranceAlpine 54 -9
7 United StatesHaas 21  
8 GermanyAudi 16  
9 United KingdomWilliams 11  
10 United KingdomAston Martin 3  
11 United StatesCadillac 0  

Additional reporting by Basile Davoine

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