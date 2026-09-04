F1 championship standings after Monaco GP ruling: Alpine loses out
The Court of Appeal's decision to reinstate Pierre Gasly's Monaco GP penalties is costing the team dear in the battle for fifth in the championship
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
After the FIA's International Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that Pierre Gasly's Monaco Grand Prix speeding penalties did stand, the impact on the standings is noteworthy.
Gasly was one of several drivers who were caught speeding during the race in the principality, but it was found that the pitlane measurements were inaccurate, which paved the way for Alpine to successfully request a right of review – unlike other teams whose drivers had served their own penalties.
The ICA's has however reinstated these penalties, meaning Gasly has dropped back to seventh in the Monaco race classification, instead of third.
There are substantial ramifications in the standings, especially in the constructors' championship. Alpine has lost nine points while rival Racing Bulls has gained four, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad bumped up one spot each in the Monaco results. That's a 13-point swing in the battle for fifth position, when those teams were separated by just three points before the decision.
McLaren and Red Bull also gained a few points each, although this is unlikely to make a huge difference among top teams.
Meanwhile, in the drivers' standings, all racers from seventh to 11th have been impacted, with Gasly finding himself 16 points down on ninth-placed Lawson instead of five previously, while his 21-point advantage over Lindblad has been slashed to 10.
Updated Monaco GP classification
RACE
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|78
|
2:23'31.243
|108.814
|4
|25
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|2
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|78
|
+6.271
2:23'37.514
|6.271
|108.735
|5
|18
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|78
|
+23.394
2:23'54.637
|17.123
|108.519
|4
|15
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|78
|
+24.261
2:23'55.504
|0.867
|108.508
|5
|12
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|78
|
+26.553
2:23'57.796
|2.292
|108.480
|4
|10
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|78
|
+29.010
2:24'00.253
|2.457
|108.449
|4
|8
|RB
|Red Bull
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|78
|
+30.369
2:24'01.612
|1.359
|108.432
|4
|6
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|8
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|78
|
+33.413
2:24'04.656
|3.044
|108.394
|5
|4
|Williams
|Mercedes
|9
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|78
|
+37.140
2:24'08.383
|3.727
|108.347
|5
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|78
|
+41.899
2:24'13.142
|4.759
|108.287
|6
|1
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|11
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|78
|
+42.748
2:24'13.991
|0.849
|108.277
|7
|Audi
|Audi
|12
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|78
|
+43.353
2:24'14.596
|0.605
|108.269
|5
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|78
|
+44.102
2:24'15.345
|0.749
|108.260
|6
|Audi
|Audi
|14
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|78
|
+48.964
2:24'20.207
|4.862
|108.199
|5
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|15
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|78
|
+49.153
2:24'20.396
|0.189
|108.197
|6
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|dnf
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|70
|
+8 Laps
2:13'32.889
|8 Laps
|104.946
|5
|Accident
|Williams
|Mercedes
|dnf
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|64
|
+14 Laps
1:25'42.849
|6 Laps
|149.497
|3
|Accident
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|dnf
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|56
|
+22 Laps
1:15'16.761
|8 Laps
|148.942
|1
|Accident
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|dnf
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|43
|
+35 Laps
56'36.709
|13 Laps
|152.078
|1
|Retirement
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|dnf
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|27
|
+51 Laps
36'57.098
|16 Laps
|146.297
|2
|Retirement
|Haas
|Ferrari
|dnf
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|15
|
+63 Laps
21'03.117
|12 Laps
|142.661
|2
|Retirement
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|dnf
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|0
|
78 Laps
|1
|Retirement
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|View full results
Updated drivers' championship
|Pos.
|DRIVER
|Points
|Difference
|1
|K. AntonelliMercedes
|242
|2
|G. RussellMercedes
|183
|3
|L. HamiltonFerrari
|183
|4
|L. NorrisMcLaren
|159
|5
|C. LeclercFerrari
|155
|6
|M. VerstappenRed Bull
|112
|7
|O. PiastriMcLaren
|106
|+2
|8
|I. HadjarRed Bull
|71
|+3
|9
|L. LawsonRacing Bulls
|51
|+2
|10
|P. GaslyAlpine
|35
|-9
|11
|A. LindbladRacing Bulls
|25
|+2
|12
|F. ColapintoAlpine
|19
|13
|O. BearmanHaas
|18
|14
|G. BortoletoAudi
|10
|15
|N. HülkenbergAudi
|6
|16
|C. Sainz JrWilliams
|6
|17
|A. AlbonWilliams
|5
|18
|E. OconHaas
|3
|19
|F. AlonsoAston Martin
|3
|20
|Y. TsunodaRacing Bulls
|0
|21
|L. StrollAston Martin
|0
|22
|V. BottasCadillac
|0
|23
|S. PérezCadillac
|0
Updated constructors' championship
|Pos.
|TEAM
|Points
|DIFFERENCE
|1
|Mercedes
|425
|2
|Ferrari
|338
|3
|McLaren
|265
|+2
|4
|Red Bull
|189
|+3
|5
|Racing Bulls
|70
|+4
|6
|Alpine
|54
|-9
|7
|Haas
|21
|8
|Audi
|16
|9
|Williams
|11
|10
|Aston Martin
|3
|11
|Cadillac
|0
Additional reporting by Basile Davoine
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
How to watch NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington: Weekend schedule, start time, TV
F1 championship standings after Monaco GP ruling: Alpine loses out
Lando Norris' new race team received "a few hundred job requests"
Former F1 driver warns McLaren is becoming "hard to stop" as Lando Norris fights for 2026 title
Kimi Antonelli’s Italian GP grid penalty could be a blessing in disguise
Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise
Top 10 greatest F1 qualifiers
Making sense of Wolff's claim that Mercedes "haven't got the money" for car development
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments