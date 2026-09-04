F1 championship standings after Monaco GP ruling: Alpine loses out

After the FIA's International Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that Pierre Gasly's Monaco Grand Prix speeding penalties did stand, the impact on the standings is noteworthy.

Gasly was one of several drivers who were caught speeding during the race in the principality, but it was found that the pitlane measurements were inaccurate, which paved the way for Alpine to successfully request a right of review – unlike other teams whose drivers had served their own penalties.

The ICA's has however reinstated these penalties, meaning Gasly has dropped back to seventh in the Monaco race classification, instead of third.

There are substantial ramifications in the standings, especially in the constructors' championship. Alpine has lost nine points while rival Racing Bulls has gained four, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad bumped up one spot each in the Monaco results. That's a 13-point swing in the battle for fifth position, when those teams were separated by just three points before the decision.

McLaren and Red Bull also gained a few points each, although this is unlikely to make a huge difference among top teams.

Meanwhile, in the drivers' standings, all racers from seventh to 11th have been impacted, with Gasly finding himself 16 points down on ninth-placed Lawson instead of five previously, while his 21-point advantage over Lindblad has been slashed to 10.

Updated Monaco GP classification

Updated drivers' championship

Updated constructors' championship

Additional reporting by Basile Davoine