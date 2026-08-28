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Ferrari to deliver upgraded F1 engine at Italian GP

Ferrari will upgrade its engine for the Italian GP, along with another round of aerodynamic tweaks and track-specific parts as it targets home glory

Franco Nugnes
Franco Nugnes
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari will use its ADUO-permitted upgrade on its engine for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, while also bringing aerodynamic updates and track-specific parts for its home round.

Following reliability checks and the announcement of Ferrari being over 4% behind on the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) benchmark – and therefore permitted to two upgrades this season – the Italian squad has moved to immediately update its power unit.

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Ferrari’s engineers, led by Enrico Gualtieri, have given the green light to introduce the new power unit, which features a revised combustion chamber and turbocharger, with the forecasted increase of 15 horsepower expected to halve the deficit to the Mercedes unit, which is considered to be the best all-round package. A performance boost is also set to come from new fuel developed by Shell. 

The 067/7 engine permitted under ADUO has reached the reliability threshold in repeated bench tests: Ferrari, therefore, is aiming for a strong result in front of an expectant home crowd at Monza, with engineers targeting peak power and a different torque delivery to ensure a better distribution of electrical energy.

Ferrari will also roll out a new and more aerodynamically-efficient version of the Macarena rear wing, not used in previous events, along with the blown exhaust, which may be tweaked if a further reduction in drag is needed at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Foto di: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Scuderia, which will also run a livery to celebrate Michael Schumacher’s success at Ferrari, is targeting the Italian GP as the place to kickstart its title charge after failing to reach the podium in the last two rounds.

Ferrari has been handed a boost via Mercedes, which has already confirmed Kimi Antonelli will serve a back-of-the-grid penalty for a full power unit change, following reliability woes earlier in the season which have moved the Italian through his permitted allocation.

Mercedes team-mate George Russell is not set to serve a penalty, with Baku considered a possibility due to similar track characteristics to Monza, as the team aims to dent Ferrari’s charge with one driver at the front.

Monza hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Ferrari in recent years, with just three wins in the last 19 Italian GPs, but Ferrari is aware it must strike back, having been outscored by McLaren in the last two rounds and slipped to 87 points behind Mercedes in the F1 world constructors’ championship.

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