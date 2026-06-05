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F1 Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in twice red-flagged FP1 

Ferrari lived up to its pre-weekend hype by taking a 1-2 in opening practice for the Monaco Grand Prix, as Fernando Alonso and Isack Hadjar brought out the red flags 

Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc was quickest in opening practice for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix as Ferrari went 1-2 to back up its pre-weekend hype while Isack Hadjar crashed for Red Bull.

Leclerc set a 1m13.978s at his home circuit, 0.226s faster than team-mate Lewis Hamilton after many had picked Ferrari as the Monaco favourite due to the SF-26’s strength in slow-speed corners.  

The Scuderia was also the talk of the paddock heading into the weekend for off-track matters, as Leclerc signing a new deal was no doubt the biggest storyline upon arrival to this year’s first European race. 

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The Monegasque, however, had a moment to forget inside the opening few minutes by locking up into the Turn 5 escape road on his hard tyres, the compound of choice early in FP1.  

But it was a very busy early stage, so traffic became a big problem on the tight track, which included a frustrated Haas pair Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman wrecking each other’s laps.

The early pace was nonetheless set by Ferrari with a 1m14.928s for Leclerc, 0.182s quicker than team-mate  Hamilton and 0.508s over championship leader Kimi Antonelli in third.  

Max Verstappen finished the session in third

Max Verstappen finished the session in third

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

So, the opening 25 minutes saw dominance from Mercedes and Ferrari with fourth-placed Max Verstappen 0.9s off the pace in his Red Bull, while venting “my tyres are just dead”. That comment came just before the halfway mark, which saw most teams move onto the medium rubber to inevitably cause quicker lap times.  

Antonelli was the first to beat Leclerc’s benchmark with a 1m14.537s, 0.471s quicker than team-mate George Russell who moved up to third, but Ferrari was one team to not make the early switch.

Instead, the Scuderia had opted to work on its cars inside the garage and was forced to stay there for a little while longer as Hadjar caused a red flag with 25 minutes remaining. 
That happened after the Red Bull driver messed up his turn-in to the Turn 15-16 chicane and slid across the kerbs and into the barrier - his second crash in three weekends after retiring in Miami.

It was a relatively brief red flag though as green conditions returned with 15 minutes left and Ferrari opted to leave its garage on mediums this time, Hamilton consequently taking top spot with a 1m14.204s.

His advantage didn’t last for long though as moments later saw Leclerc become the first driver to go sub-1m14s with a 13.978s, 0.226s quicker than the seven-time world champion.

Those lap times subsequently went unbeaten so Mercedes didn’t really have an answer to Ferrari’s pace, with Verstappen even jumping ahead of the Silver Arrows to go 0.513s off top spot.

Fernando Alonso was one of two drivers to cause red flags

Fernando Alonso was one of two drivers to cause red flags

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

So, the four-time world champion rounded out the top three, partly helped by Fernando Alonso causing a second red flag period when parts of his Aston Martin spread across the chicane following contact with the barrier.

That basically ended the session, leaving Antonelli to take fourth and 0.559s off the pace while Russell completed the top five with his lap being 1.005s slower than Leclerc.

McLaren was kind of in its own world in FP1 with Lando Norris taking sixth, 1.313s off the pace, and Oscar Piastri in eighth, both being split by the Audi of Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg’s team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto took ninth with 10th going to Alpine’s Pierre Gasly ahead of FP2 later on, which commences at 5pm local time. 

F1 Monaco GP: FP1 results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 31

1'13.978

M 162.388
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+0.226

1'14.204

0.226 M 161.894
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+0.513

1'14.491

0.287 M 161.270
4
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 31

+0.559

1'14.537

0.046 M 161.170
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+1.005

1'14.983

0.446 M 160.212
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 27

+1.313

1'15.291

0.308 M 159.556
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 27

+1.365

1'15.343

0.052 M 159.446
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 29

+1.587

1'15.565

0.222 M 158.978
9 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 31

+1.772

1'15.750

0.185 M 158.590
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 32

+1.850

1'15.828

0.078 M 158.426
11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 33

+2.011

1'15.989

0.161 M 158.091
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 31

+2.063

1'16.041

0.052 M 157.983
13 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 14

+2.170

1'16.148

0.107 H 157.761
14 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+2.192

1'16.170

0.022 S 157.715
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 32

+2.211

1'16.189

0.019 M 157.676
16 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 31

+2.314

1'16.292

0.103 M 157.463
17 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 31

+2.355

1'16.333

0.041 M 157.378
18 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 34

+2.411

1'16.389

0.056 M 157.263
19 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 31

+2.453

1'16.431

0.042 M 157.177
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 21

+2.700

1'16.678

0.247 M 156.670
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 27

+3.482

1'17.460

0.782 S 155.089
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 16

+3.578

1'17.556

0.096 M 154.897
View full results

 

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Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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