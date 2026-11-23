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F1 Qatar GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch

What time the 2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix starts across the US, plus the full schedule and how to watch live on Apple TV

Michael Banovsky

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 4:06 PM

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George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Qatar Grand Prix starts at 8 am PT on Sunday, November 29, which is 11 am ET. Formula 1 returns to the Lusail International Circuit for the penultimate race of the 2026 season, with every session live on Apple TV. The full schedule and viewing information are below.

Qatar Grand Prix 2026 schedule

Session Day PT MT CT ET Practice 1 Friday, Nov. 27 5:30 am 6:30 am 7:30 am 8:30 am Practice 2 Friday, Nov. 27 9 am 10 am 11 am 12 pm Practice 3 Saturday, Nov. 28 6:30 am 7:30 am 8:30 am 9:30 am Qualifying Saturday, Nov. 28 10 am 11 am 12 pm 1 pm Grand Prix Sunday, Nov. 29 8 am 9 am 10 am 11 am

In Alaska every session starts one hour earlier than in the PT column, and in Hawaii two hours earlier. This is not a sprint weekend.

What time does the Qatar Grand Prix start?

The Qatar Grand Prix starts on Sunday, November 29, at 8 am PT, 9 am MT, 10 am CT and 11 am ET. In Alaska it starts at 7 am, and in Hawaii at 6 am.

The race runs over 57 laps of the 3.367-mile Lusail International Circuit, covering 191.8 miles. Without interruptions it should finish at around 9:30 am PT, 12:30 pm ET.

What time is Qatar GP qualifying?

Qualifying starts on Saturday, November 28, at 10 am PT, 11 am MT, 12 pm CT and 1 pm ET. The slowest five drivers are eliminated in Q1 and another five in Q2, leaving 10 to fight for pole position in Q3.

Lusail is dominated by medium- and high-speed corners, with long, flowing sections putting significant load through the tires. The long start-finish straight provides the circuit's clearest overtaking opportunity.

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix in the US

Apple TV holds the exclusive US rights to Formula 1 and shows every session live. Every practice session can be watched free without a subscription, while qualifying and the Qatar Grand Prix require an Apple TV subscription.

Apple TV subscribers also receive F1 TV Premium at no additional cost, including onboard cameras, timing data and additional live feeds.

Option Price What you get Apple TV subscription $14.99 a month after a seven-day free trial Every F1 session live, with F1 TV Premium included Apple TV, no subscription Free All three practice sessions

Unlike the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Qatar has not been announced as a free race weekend for non-subscribers. No Qatar-specific Tubi, Netflix or Univision simulcast has been announced.

What is at stake in Qatar?

Kimi Antonelli has already secured the 2026 drivers' championship and Mercedes has won the constructors' title, but the fight for second place remains open with two races remaining.

Max Verstappen leads that battle on 304 points after winning in Las Vegas. Lewis Hamilton is next on 267, with George Russell and Lando Norris tied on 264. With 50 points still available across Qatar and Abu Dhabi, all four can still finish runner-up.

Ferrari is second in the constructors' championship on 517 points, ahead of Red Bull on 440 and McLaren on 431. Red Bull and McLaren are separated by just nine points in the fight for third.

The Lusail International Circuit

The 3.367-mile Lusail International Circuit is a fast, flowing permanent circuit dominated by medium- and high-speed corners. Its long main straight leads into the primary overtaking opportunity at Turn 1, while the sweeping corners place sustained loads on the tires.

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place under floodlights, with the race beginning at 7 pm local time.

Who won the Qatar Grand Prix in 2025?

Max Verstappen won the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz. Piastri started from pole for McLaren.

Verstappen has won each of the last three Qatar Grands Prix, taking victory in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Year Winner Team Pole position 2025 Max Verstappen Red Bull Oscar Piastri 2024 Max Verstappen Red Bull George Russell 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull Max Verstappen

Qatar Grand Prix: frequently asked questions

What time does the Qatar Grand Prix start in the US?

Sunday, November 29, at 8 am PT, 9 am MT, 10 am CT and 11 am ET.

What time is Qatar Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday, November 28, at 10 am PT and 1 pm ET.

What channel is the Qatar Grand Prix on?

Apple TV is the exclusive US home of Formula 1 and streams the Qatar Grand Prix live.

Can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix for free?

Practice sessions are free on Apple TV without a subscription. The Qatar Grand Prix has not been announced as one of Apple's free race weekends, so a subscription is required for qualifying and the race.

Is there a sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix?

No. The 2026 weekend has three practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix.

How many laps is the Qatar Grand Prix?

The race is 57 laps of the 3.367-mile Lusail International Circuit, covering 191.8 miles.

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