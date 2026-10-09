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F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen takes sprint pole with Kimi Antonelli only seventh

Verstappen was fastest for the first time ever in Singapore, while the championship leader struggled

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

Max Verstappen topped sprint qualifying for Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix after a stellar final lap, where he will be joined on the front row by George Russell.

This is the first time Verstappen has come first in a qualifying session of any sort at Marina Bay Street Circuit, though he will be investigated afterwards for an alledged yellow flag infringement.

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Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start the sprint race from only seventh, having been outpaced by the Ferraris and McLarens.

SQ1 – Verstappen fastest, Lindblad misses out

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Nobody had even set a time in Q1 when Sergio Perez caused a yellow flag as he crashed into the Tecpro at Turn 5. The Mexican damaged his front wing and eventually lost it on the racing line, with the red flag waved to clear the debris.

There were just six minutes remaining on the clock, with few actually competitive lap times from anyone. As a consequence, the final moments were a rush to get a decent mark on the board, with cars out in the pitlane several minutes before the light even went green.

Verstappen eventually went fastest in 1m33.477s, nearly half a second slower than his own FP1 benchmark on the same medium tyre. The Red Bull racer led Charles Leclerc by 0.018s and Russell by 0.096s, with Lewis Hamilton 0.271s down.

Everyone else was at least six tenths adrift, starting with an impressive Nico Hulkenberg for Audi, closely followed by Isack Hadjar, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Antonelli.

Further down the classification, Carlos Sainz was slowest of all. “I had a lot of front locking and no rear, combined,” he complained on the radio. He was eliminated after Q1, like Williams team-mate Alexander Albon, the Cadillacs, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and, more surprisingly, Arvid Lindblad. Racing Bulls’ rookie was missing one tenth to make the cut, albeit only after confusion created by an FIA software glitch.

SQ2 – Russell narrowly survives after lock-up

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Verstappen went 0.75s quicker than the SQ1 fastest time as early as his first attempt in the second segment of sprint qualifying, setting a 1m32.724s.

However, the Dutchman’s reference was swiftly surpassed by Leclerc, Hamilton and Norris, with the Monegasque adding a 1m32.457s to the board. Antonelli and Russell were six and nine tenths adrift respectively.

Meanwhile, Hadjar, Gabriel Bortoleto, Fernando Alonso, Franco Colapinto, Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman were at risk of elimination. Even Hadjar was missing nearly half a second compared to 10th-placed Nico Hulkenberg.

Russell’s second attempt was no better, with a lock-up into Turn 13. Hadjar’s and Colapinto’s respective improvements knocked the eight-time grand prix winner out of the top 10, but last-ditch progress saw him jump to safety in fourth.

Colapinto was therefore eliminated with a 0.094s deficit on Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly, along with Hulkenberg, who failed to improve late on. 

SQ3 – Verstappen outpaces Leclerc

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Switching from medium to soft rubber as per the regulations, drivers had few chances to make an impact in the eight-minute SQ3 phase.

The McLarens and Mercedes were first out, with Norris setting the pace in 1m31.587s, leading Piastri by 0.189s, Russell by 0.250s and Antonelli by 0.518s.

Then it was the Ferraris in action and Leclerc went quickest in 1m31.568s, narrowly edging Norris out. Hamilton was nearly two tenths faster than his team-mate in the first sector but lost even more in the final part to end up 0.134s adrift.

Leclerc then improved late on with a 1m31.399s, but couldn’t hold off a much faster Verstappen, who set a 1m31.156s on his sole attempt – the first time he has won out in a qualifying session at the circuit, even if this won't count as a pole position in the record books.

Russell clinched a front-row spot in the final moments of the session, leading Leclerc, Piastri, Norris and Hamilton.

Antonelli ended up seventh, 0.693s down on Verstappen, with Lawson, Hadjar and Gasly making up the top 10.

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Friday

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Fans gathered at the stage

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
The AMG Mercedes FIA Safety Car

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Formula 1
40

F1 Singapore GP Sprint Qualifying Results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 15

1'31.156

S 195.094
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.120

1'31.276

0.120 S 194.837
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 19

+0.243

1'31.399

0.123 S 194.575
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 19

+0.298

1'31.454

0.055 S 194.458
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 15

+0.431

1'31.587

0.133 S 194.176
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 14

+0.546

1'31.702

0.115 S 193.932
7
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.693

1'31.849

0.147 S 193.622
8 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 15

+1.185

1'32.341

0.492 S 192.590
9 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 15

+1.791

1'32.947

0.606 S 191.334
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 15

+1.999

1'33.155

0.208 M 190.907
11 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 12

+2.093

1'33.249

0.094 M 190.715
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 14

+2.264

1'33.420

0.171 M 190.366
13 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 12

+2.267

1'33.423

0.003 M 190.359
14 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 14

+2.310

1'33.466

0.043 M 190.272
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 12

+2.578

1'33.734

0.268 M 189.728
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 12

+3.212

1'34.368

0.634 M 188.453
17 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 6

+3.980

1'35.136

0.768 M 186.932
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 6

+4.506

1'35.662

0.526 M 185.904
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 7

+4.974

1'36.130

0.468 M 184.999
20 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 8

+5.604

1'36.760

0.630 M 183.794
21 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 9

+5.712

1'36.868

0.108 M 183.590
22 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 7

+6.220

1'37.376

0.508 M 182.632
View full results

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