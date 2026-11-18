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F1 to showcase driver health data as it partners with WHOOP

Formula 1 has partnered with WHOOP to showcase the physical demands of racing

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 18, 2026, 5:37 PM

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Will Ahmed, WHOOP CEO, and Stefano Domenicali, F! president and CEO

Photo by: FOM

Formula 1 has signed a deal with wearables company WHOOP which will see a number of drivers wear the company's health trackers and showcase their data on the TV broadcasts in 2027.

WHOOP will become an Official Partner of F1 in a deal that will see an increasing number of drivers start wearing tech bracelets provided by the company while inside the car. Per F1's plans, that data such as heart rate, will then be fed to into its storytelling, ranging from graphics on social media to overlays that can be used during the live TV broadcast as early as 2027.

F1 did not disclose how many drivers will use the wearables from next season, as it is understood to be in the process of finalising deals on a case-by-case basis, but at least a handful of drivers have already signed up to the programme.

Earlier this year, WHOOP signed a deal with Ferrari, making the devices available to team members to monitor their wellbeing throughout a demanding season. The wearables are able to chart metrics like heart rate and heart rate variability, sleep quality, and VO2 Max. F1 hopes the deal will better be able to showcase the physical demands of racing.

Its announcement read: "Through this groundbreaking partnership, utilising WHOOP's industry-leading wearable technology and combining it with the sport’s award-winning broadcast, fans will gain a deeper understanding into what the critical moments they witness over a grand prix weekend require both physically and mentally.

"A cornerstone of the partnership will be the development of new broadcast storytelling experiences, featuring select insights delivered in the right way in collaboration with the drivers to provide fans with a real-time window into the physical realities of racing. These innovations will help showcase the human side of the sport in ways never seen before."

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are already using WHOOP's wearables.

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

WHOOP CEO Will Ahmed added: "WHOOP is bringing an entirely new dimension to Formula 1 by revealing the human performance behind the wheel.

"For decades, fans have had incredible insight into the cars, but less insight into the impact that races have on the drivers. Now, for the first time, we can show what happens inside a driver's body during the most intense moments of a race. This will change how fans experience Formula 1 and ultimately deepen our understanding of human performance."

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said: "The opportunity to uncover new insights, tell new stories and showcase the world-class athleticism that goes into making F1 one of the most extreme and exciting sports in the world, is truly groundbreaking.

"I can't wait to see these insights come to life through our broadcasts, giving fans a completely new way to experience Formula 1 while highlighting the incredible strength, resilience, and determination required to compete at the highest level of motorsport."

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