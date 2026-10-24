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2026 F1 United States Grand Prix starting grid

Mercedes man Antonelli took pole position after qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Discover the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA

Basile Davoine

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 10:34 PM

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

1

Kimi Antonelli

(Mercedes)

2

Max Verstappen

(Red Bull)

3

Isack Hadjar

(Red Bull)

4

Charles Leclerc

(Ferrari)

5

Lewis Hamilton

(Ferrari)

6

George Russell

(Mercedes)

7

Oscar Piastri

(McLaren)

8

Lando Norris

(McLaren)

9

Liam Lawson

(Racing Bulls)

10

Pierre Gasly

(Alpine)

11

Nico Hülkenberg

(Audi)

12

Fernando Alonso

(Aston Martin)

13

Oliver Bearman

(Haas)

14

Arvid Lindblad (P) +5

(Racing Bulls)

15

Esteban Ocon

(Haas)

16

Lance Stroll

(Aston Martin)

17

Carlos Sainz

(Williams)

18

Alexander Albon

(Williams)

19

Sergio Pérez

(Cadillac)

20

Valtteri Bottas

(Cadillac)

21

Franco Colapinto (P) +10

(Alpine)

22

Gabriel Bortoleto (P) +20

(Audi)

** Arvid Lindblad, Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto are set for grid penalties.*

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