Malaysia will officially host F1's 2026 Bahrain GP

Sepang will host the Bahrain Grand Prix from 2-4 October, as Formula 1 returns to Malaysia for the first time since 2017.

Initially featuring four rounds in the Middle East, the 2026 F1 calendar was compromised by the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has destabilised the whole region. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix were initially cancelled, creating a five-week break in April.

F1 has therefore been seeking alternatives, and the Singapore round provided a perfect opportunity to run a race in Malaysia, with Sepang just 300km away.

Bahrain was still keen to have its own race on the calendar and has found an agreement with the FIA, F1 and Malaysia for Sepang to host it.

There will therefore be a triple-header from Baku to Singapore from late September to mid-October. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is taking place on a Saturday, which makes the logistics much easier.

“We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.

F1 at Sepang in 1999 Photo by: LAT Images via Getty Images

“This is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue. Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world.”

Malaysia previously hosted F1 every year from 1999 to 2017. Declining ticket sales and TV ratings, allied to feeling “ripped off” by its deal with Bernie Ecclestone’s Formula One Management, led Sepang to terminate its contract early, giving up on its 2018 race.

No fewer than 10 current F1 drivers have raced at Sepang in the past. The final Malaysian Grand Prix coincidentally was Pierre Gasly’s F1 debut.

Sebastian Vettel is the most successful driver at the track near Kuala Lumpur with four wins to his name, while Fernando Alonso has the most of the current crop – three. Lewis Hamilton took a record five pole positions there but converted just one into victory, with his 2016 engine failure famously contributing to his world title defeat to team-mate Nico Rosberg.

It is worth noting that F1 is sticking to a theoretical 23-race calendar with the Qatar and Abu Dhabi season-ending rounds unchanged, though their fate obviously depends on the Iran war and alternative options are known to be considered.

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