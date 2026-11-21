Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Fernando Alonso: Honda lacks so much power that rivals take extra margin behind us

Alonso laments a three-second loss on straights for Aston Martin

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 9:43 AM

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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Fernando Alonso says Honda’s power deficit is so dire that other cars are taking extra margin around the Aston Martins at Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Nevadan street circuit was expected to expose the Japanese power unit’s deficiencies, with a near-2km full-throttle portion. Alonso and Lance Stroll unsurprisingly failed to escape Q1, where the two-time world champion was 1.251s down on the Q2 cut-off time.

Interestingly, Alonso also was 2.736s away from pacesetter George Russell, and his assessment implied that he could have been right at the front with a top engine.

“Exactly as expected,” the veteran commented. “Monza and Vegas are the worst tracks for us with the longest straights. We lost like 2.5 seconds or three seconds on the straights.

“On the corners we were quite competitive to be honest. I think we were 2.8 from P1 in Q1, and I think we lost more or less that on the straights.”

Aston’s top speed in qualifying was 290.8km/h, to be compared with McLaren’s 323.9km/h as the fastest car and Red Bull’s 305.6km/h as the second-slowest.

Asked if there were safety concerns about the speed differential, Alonso replied: “I think the other teams, they know. When they are behind the Honda engine, they take extra metres.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

The two-time world champion described his experience at the wheel of the AMR26 as a “demo lap” and seemingly would rather not be in Las Vegas, as he reckons this part of F1’s calendar makes no sense.

“We've been in Austin and Mexico two weeks ago, two hours away,” he pointed out. “Then we went to Brazil and then we went to Europe. We come back here for 72 hours and we go back to Europe because we race in Qatar, so it doesn't make sense to have the race in this weekend.”

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Aston’s hardship, however, has made at least one person happy. Sergio Perez equalled his best qualifying result of the season (sprints excluded) in 18th, having outpaced Alonso by 0.017s.

“It's nice,” Perez said. “It's positive to be ahead of them. Unfortunately, just a little bit too far from the Haas. With a tow, we could have been a little bit closer, but not quite – nothing could have changed, really.”

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