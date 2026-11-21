Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Fernando Alonso: Honda lacks so much power that rivals take extra margin behind us
Alonso laments a three-second loss on straights for Aston Martin
Ben Vinel
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 9:43 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
Fernando Alonso says Honda’s power deficit is so dire that other cars are taking extra margin around the Aston Martins at Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Nevadan street circuit was expected to expose the Japanese power unit’s deficiencies, with a near-2km full-throttle portion. Alonso and Lance Stroll unsurprisingly failed to escape Q1, where the two-time world champion was 1.251s down on the Q2 cut-off time.
Interestingly, Alonso also was 2.736s away from pacesetter George Russell, and his assessment implied that he could have been right at the front with a top engine.
“Exactly as expected,” the veteran commented. “Monza and Vegas are the worst tracks for us with the longest straights. We lost like 2.5 seconds or three seconds on the straights.
“On the corners we were quite competitive to be honest. I think we were 2.8 from P1 in Q1, and I think we lost more or less that on the straights.”
Aston’s top speed in qualifying was 290.8km/h, to be compared with McLaren’s 323.9km/h as the fastest car and Red Bull’s 305.6km/h as the second-slowest.
Asked if there were safety concerns about the speed differential, Alonso replied: “I think the other teams, they know. When they are behind the Honda engine, they take extra metres.”
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
The two-time world champion described his experience at the wheel of the AMR26 as a “demo lap” and seemingly would rather not be in Las Vegas, as he reckons this part of F1’s calendar makes no sense.
“We've been in Austin and Mexico two weeks ago, two hours away,” he pointed out. “Then we went to Brazil and then we went to Europe. We come back here for 72 hours and we go back to Europe because we race in Qatar, so it doesn't make sense to have the race in this weekend.”
Read Also:
Aston’s hardship, however, has made at least one person happy. Sergio Perez equalled his best qualifying result of the season (sprints excluded) in 18th, having outpaced Alonso by 0.017s.
“It's nice,” Perez said. “It's positive to be ahead of them. Unfortunately, just a little bit too far from the Haas. With a tow, we could have been a little bit closer, but not quite – nothing could have changed, really.”
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Max Verstappen reveals mysterious Red Bull issue that cannot be fixed in Las Vegas
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ben Vinel
“We lost one second down the straight” – Charles Leclerc upset with Ferrari’s “crazy” Las Vegas deficiency
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
2 h
“We lost one second down the straight” – Charles Leclerc upset with Ferrari’s “crazy” Las Vegas deficiency
George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
3 h
George Russell slams Max Verstappen after Las Vegas clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
More from
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system
Dakar
Dakar 21 h
Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system
What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
23 h
What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"
Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Five drivers set for grid penalties for engine changes at F1 Las Vegas GP
Honda reveals key F1 power unit change for 2027
Formula 1
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Honda reveals key F1 power unit change for 2027
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Formula 1
Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull
Latest news
Fernando Alonso: Honda lacks so much power that rivals take extra margin behind us
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
28 min
Fernando Alonso: Honda lacks so much power that rivals take extra margin behind us
How Marc Marquez can be crowned MotoGP champion in Portuguese GP sprint
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
1 h
How Marc Marquez can be crowned MotoGP champion in Portuguese GP sprint
Macau GP: Rashid Al Dhaheri defeats Mattia Colnaghi to take qualification race win
Other open wheel
Misc Other open wheel 1 h
Macau GP: Rashid Al Dhaheri defeats Mattia Colnaghi to take qualification race win
Max Verstappen reveals mysterious Red Bull issue that cannot be fixed in Las Vegas
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
1 h
Max Verstappen reveals mysterious Red Bull issue that cannot be fixed in Las Vegas
Feature
Discover prime content
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Ronald Vording
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe