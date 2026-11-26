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Fernando Alonso: ‘I will quit F1 when I feel slow, not at a specific age’

The 45-year-old weighs in on his F1 future amid fatherhood

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 10:39 AM

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Fernando Alonso says he will quit Formula 1 when he feels slow and he doesn’t need to be as fit as a football player to be competitive.

Alonso is the most experienced driver in F1’s history, having competed in 23 seasons from 2001 to 2026, and the two-time champion has maintained his involvement well beyond his peers’ retirement age despite his current 245-race winless streak.

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“Motorsport is a very unique sport in that regard,” the 45-year-old said. “You don't rely so much on your fitness to perform at the highest level. You are not a tennis or football player where you need to run all the time. You rely a lot on your technical environment.

“Of course, you still need to be fit and motivated, but at the end of the day I don't see anyone superior on the track. I don't feel that I've lost speed, or lost my reflexes at a race start, or lost motivation to come to the next grand prix.

“Some people say that the younger generation need a spot in F1 and drivers like myself and Lewis [Hamilton] need to move on because we've been on the grid so long, but motorsport doesn't work like that. I will stop when I feel slow, not when my passport says I'm this age or that age.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Alonso did clarify that he definitely wouldn’t be around when V8 engines return in 2030, and this may not be unrelated to his new role as a parent.

“That's been the toughest thing,” he said of spending so much time away from home. “Many nights this year, I've found myself wondering if I'm missing important moments.

“I think about the race team, too. My number-one mechanic and his partner had a boy three years ago, and they will have another child soon.

“Before I became a father, I probably didn't fully understand how much it meant to those who have children and how difficult it was to be away from them so often, but now I completely understand.

“And I think about them because they work harder than me. They spend more hours than I do at the circuit. They travel one or two days earlier than me, they travel one or two days after me back home, but they're always working hard, still motivated.

“Seeing that has helped me understand I'm a privileged part of the team and makes me want to work even harder together with them.”

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