Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Fernando Alonso: “We can't be competitive with the power unit we have”

Alonso points out Aston Martin’s engine deficit, but insists Honda is striving to improve the situation

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 9:12 AM

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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Fernando Alonso says Honda is “a very long way behind” its Formula 1 rivals and Aston Martin therefore “can’t be competitive” with the Japanese engine, albeit expressing hope for the future.

As F1 switched to power units featuring 47% electrical energy, Honda’s new powertrain has been lacking both power and reliability. The ADUO upgrade introduced by the manufacturer at the Dutch Grand Prix improved its horsepower output at the expense of driveability, which had been a problem from the start with what Alonso described as “random downshifts”.

Lance Stroll suffered his 13th race retirement of the season in Brazil due to an ERS issue, with the situation so dire that Honda saw the near double finish in Las Vegas – Alonso retired before the last lap – as encouraging, despite the green cars only leading Valtteri Bottas’ Cadillac at the end of the race.

The high-speed layout didn’t help as Honda remains noticeably down on power, with the AMR26 33km/h slower than the fastest car in qualifying, while its straightline deficit was 27km/h in the race.

“On the engine side, we are a very long way behind and we can't be competitive with the power unit we have,” Alonso admitted on the Aston Martin website.

“There are some circuits like Las Vegas where we are losing more than two seconds a lap on the straights alone, and the reliability is not where it needs to be. No one is happy with how things are going on the PU side of things, but we know Honda is working hard to improve the situation.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Seeing the work and commitment going on behind the scenes gives me confidence for next year.”

On the chassis side however, progress meant Alonso managed to finish ninth on the winding Zandvoort track and eighth in Sepang’s wet conditions – two contexts in which the power deficit wasn’t as impactful.

“The Budapest chassis upgrade was supposed to deliver a certain lap time, and it delivered that lap time,” Alonso said. “We were competitive in Budapest and we scored points in Zandvoort and Malaysia.

“We've got into the midfield pack with only one large update to the chassis this season, so that has given me the confidence that we know the direction we're heading in and the belief that it's only a matter of time until we have a very good car.”

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