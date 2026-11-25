Formula 1 Qatar GP

Five things to look out for at F1’s Qatar GP

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the penultimate round of the 2026 season

Ben Vinel Federico Faturos

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 5:13 PM

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Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

The 2026 Formula 1 season is nearing its conclusion, with the Qatar Grand Prix taking place this weekend ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale next week.

Both titles have already been decided with Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes clinching the drivers’ and constructors’ crowns. However, that doesn’t mean nothing is at stake, so here are five things to watch out for at Lusail.

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Max Verstappen on course to seal the runner-up spot

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Ever since Kimi Antonelli won five races in a row early in the season, F1 had been waiting for him to be crowned its youngest world champion. When that finally happened in Mexico earlier this month, attention turned to who would finish runner-up.

For all the contenders' professed indifference to that distinction, it promised to be a fascinating battle on several fronts. But Max Verstappen is doing his best to deprive F1 of even that contest and is well-placed to settle the matter in Qatar this weekend.

The Red Bull driver arrives at Lusail International Circuit on a run of nine consecutive podiums, having won four of the past six grands prix. He holds a 37-point advantage over his nearest challenger and, with just 25 points available in Abu Dhabi after Qatar, both the momentum and the maths are firmly in his favour.

The four-time world champion clearly has little interest in finishing second. Perhaps he will come down with another bout of flu when the FIA holds its awards gala in Shanghai on 12 December. Even so, securing the runner-up spot would be quite an achievement given that, after the Dutch Grand Prix, he was sixth in the standings, 71 points behind George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who were then tied for second.

With Verstappen close to securing the dubious honour of finishing runner-up in 2026, attention could soon turn to the fight for third. Just three points separate Russell, Hamilton and Lando Norris, giving all three plenty to play for in Qatar before the final showdown in Abu Dhabi.

Pirelli caps tyre stints – again

Audi pit crew, Pirelli tyres

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

This has been a recurring theme ever since F1 returned to Qatar back in 2023: Pirelli is introducing a maximum stint limit for this year’s event.

The opening edition of the race featured an 18-lap limit due to numerous tyre failures, which were partly caused by the kerbs’ profile, which was tweaked thereafter.

However, the Lusail track still features many demanding, medium-speed corners – hence two punctures in 2024 as teams pushed the medium compound to 35-lap stints.

Pirelli therefore mandated 25-lap stints at most last year, with the figure up to 27 laps this year, as 2026-spec cars are slightly slower.

“We increased by two laps,” said Pirelli’s chief F1 engineer, Simone Berra. “We have seen from our indoor testing that this is, let's say, acceptable without any particular risk.

“But we know the issue in Qatar is that we have very high localised wear, especially on the front, with 100% wear easily reached after 25, 26 laps on average.

“This is generating higher stress on the tyre because you don't have the thread compound protecting the structure, and then you have high lateral loads there, and high carcass temperature.

“These are the factors that are influencing more the resistance of the tyre. So we are going to keep the same laps limitation just to induce two-stops and avoid any risk of running on the under-thread for multiple laps and generating integrity issues.”

Red Bull and McLaren’s third-place face-off

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

The main battle to look at in the constructors’ championship is Red Bull versus McLaren for third place. It has been an interesting one, with the Milton Keynes-based outfit scoring 152 points from Azerbaijan to Mexico, compared with McLaren’s 59 points, as the RB22 surged to the front of the pack.

But McLaren actually has narrowly outscored Red Bull in Brazil and Las Vegas, with 66 points to 58. The papaya team’s deficit is just nine points, so it’s all to play for in the last couple of rounds.

Previous Qatar form should be discounted given we have brand-new cars this season, so how does McLaren feel about this?

“It's a lot of money for the whole team, for every individual in the team,” Lando Norris said on Wednesday in Vegas. “As always, there's a lot of natural pressure on me and Oscar to go out and perform well, to bring points back to the team and have two cars up there.”

“Definitely, I can confirm that for us, finishing third in the championship is important,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella added after qualifying.

“So, we approach the race like the entire final part of the season, with a view to regaining the points that we have lost. Especially the previous triple-header, and Malaysia, and Baku, there's been a bit of a loss of points that has put us now in condition to be the chasing team.

“We approach this with great level of determination. The car is getting faster and faster in circuits like this. Not fast enough, necessarily, to be in condition to beat Red Bull.” Fast enough, however, to clinch a double podium finish behind Verstappen – albeit with some favourable circumstances.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton face questions over latest clash

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Life at Ferrari brings a level of media and fan scrutiny that probably no team can match, but the attention F1's most famous squad will attract at the Qatar Grand Prix is unlikely to be quite what it wants.

Just as they did in Sao Paulo three weeks ago following their clash in Mexico the previous weekend, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton can expect to spend part of media day in Lusail discussing their latest coming-together in Las Vegas. And while their media training may help them negotiate those questions, getting through Sunday's race without hitting each other could prove to be a greater challenge.

Part of the problem is that, after Hamilton's difficult first season at Ferrari, there has been little to separate the two drivers in 2026. They have qualified in consecutive positions on 12 occasions, giving them plenty of opportunities to test each other's resolve once the lights go out.

With that in mind, it would be little surprise to find them fighting over the same patch of asphalt again in Qatar, where any such encounter will draw even closer scrutiny after recent events.

It is a problem Ferrari needs to put to bed immediately as the team looks to finish 2026 on a high and lay the groundwork for a title challenge in 2027, but it remains to be seen whether it can do so in the space of a few days. Will sparks fly again between the red cars under the lights?

What about racing near a war zone?

Flag of Qatar at sunset

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

For the longest time, everyone in the paddock was unsure whether we would be racing this weekend. The Iran war involving the United States and Israel has destabilised the Middle East, and three Qatari sites were struck back in March. Fewer than 100 miles away, Bahrain is still under attack, with Iranian strikes occurring there as recently as 21 November.

Still, Lusail did host MotoGP earlier this month without any major problems, albeit in the absence of Yamaha due to “existing company-wide travel restrictions”.

In the Formula 1 paddock, most people have stuck to the ‘We trust F1 and the FIA’ mantra.

“Obviously, the situation right now there is not easy,” Gabriel Bortoleto commented last week, delving deeper into his personal reasoning than his peers. “We know what’s going on.

“But, again, Formula 1 is a billionaire company, it is a company run by a business. They would never risk their image and our lives – everything, everyone working in the paddock – just to do a race.

“So I’m sure they have reasons to go there with safety, with plans, with everything under control, because I don't see them just putting us at risk there and risking something bad happening – and then, you know, the reputation of a company like this goes to shit.”

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