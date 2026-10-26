Formula 1 United States GP

Franco Colapinto responds to Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial comment about him

Clarkson joked that Colapinto deserved a grid penalty for being Argentinian

Ben Vinel Stuart Codling

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 11:35 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Franco Colapinto has responded to Jeremy Clarkson’s comment that he would give the Alpine Formula 1 driver a grid penalty for being Argentinian.

Clarkson was a guest of Alpine’s at the United States Grand Prix and gave an interview to Sky Sports F1 on Saturday, in which he joked: “Franco’s got a grid penalty for being Argentinian. Probably. Well, I’d give him one for that. But anyway, that’s just because of what happened when we went there.”

Clarkson was referring to Colapinto’s actual grid penalty for exceeding his power unit parts quota and, most likely, to his Top Gear show’s 2014 Patagonia special. At the time, tensions emerged due to a contentious license plate that Argentinian protesters interpreted as a reference to the Falklands War, cutting the filming short.

Alpine soon issued a statement in response to Clarkson’s comment: “We at Alpine are aware of the comments made by a team guest in a recent television interview in Austin. Franco is our driver and has our full support.”

Twenty-four hours later, the issue was brought up to Colapinto himself in the post-race media pen.

“Of course, it's nothing to do with the team,” he said. “He did an interview on his own, it's nothing related to the team. I think he's always been kind of joking, I don't really know him, but they told me.

“I didn't see too much of what he said, but I heard that Jamie [Campbell-Walter, Colapinto’s manager] put something on social media.

“I guess, just try to focus on ourselves. I try to improve the situation of course, it kind of needs help from a lot of people, not just from me. We'll see how we end up, but yeah, not the best, I guess.”

Sideboard and floor broken by Lindblad collision

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

Colapinto’s Austin race was curtailed by a collision with Arvid Lindblad in Turn 1 on lap 25, with the Racing Bulls going around the outside for 14th position. Lindblad’s left-hand sidepod and Colapinto’s front-right corner touched, sending the Alpine into a spin – and, later on, into retirement.

“Pierre [Gasly] was out of the pits, I was trying to keep Arvid behind, so Pierre could be ahead,” Colapinto recounted. “We were the three of us side by side and I got sandwiched, so I got totally damaged. But it's part of racing.

“The whole sideboard and floor was broken. A pity.

“I started from the back and then it really didn't work from the start. I chose to do it on the hard to see if we could do something interesting, but we couldn't.

“I'm looking forward to Mexico, to turn this around and not do the penalties and go back to finishing races.”

Colapinto has retired from three of the last four grands prix, having caused the Baku pile-up and suffered a suspected driveline issue in Singapore. That was as many retirements as in the rest of his F1 career.

The Alpine driver did describe his race pace as “very strong” over the weekend and is therefore hoping for decent results in the upcoming Latin American races in Mexico and Brazil.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Juan Pablo Montoya questions George Russell's F1 United States GP penalty

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ben Vinel





F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: United States GP





What would you like to ask Jack Miller?



MotoGP



Malaysian GP



What would you like to ask Jack Miller?





You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

More from

Franco Colapinto





'Lines were crossed' – Franco Colapinto speaks out after online abuse targeting Alpine F1 staff



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



'Lines were crossed' – Franco Colapinto speaks out after online abuse targeting Alpine F1 staff





Franco Colapinto urges fans to stop the abuse: “You’re not helping me or my future”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Franco Colapinto urges fans to stop the abuse: “You’re not helping me or my future”





Forget the terrible luck; Colapinto's tenacious Shanghai drive deserves credit



Formula 1



Chinese GP



Forget the terrible luck; Colapinto's tenacious Shanghai drive deserves credit

More from

Alpine





Belgian firm to take over Renault/Alpine engine facility in Viry



WEC



WEC



Belgian firm to take over Renault/Alpine engine facility in Viry





‘I’m sideways all the time’ – How Alpine’s feral F1 car plagued Pierre Gasly in Singapore



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



‘I’m sideways all the time’ – How Alpine’s feral F1 car plagued Pierre Gasly in Singapore





How an “informed gamble” enabled Toyota to beat Alpine in the Fuji 6 Hours



WEC



Fuji



How an “informed gamble” enabled Toyota to beat Alpine in the Fuji 6 Hours

Latest news





Franco Colapinto responds to Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial comment about him



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



6 min



Franco Colapinto responds to Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial comment about him





WRC legend Carlos Sainz set for Ford Puma Rally1 outing



Other rally



Misc Other rally 38 min



WRC legend Carlos Sainz set for Ford Puma Rally1 outing





United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026



Formula 1



United States GP



United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026





Who slept worst last night: Lando Norris



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



1 h



Who slept worst last night: Lando Norris

Feature

Discover prime content





A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



A strategic masterclass: How Kimi Antonelli put himself on the cusp of F1 title at the US GP





How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying



Formula 1



United States GP



By Stuart Codling



How Verstappen and Antonelli were both “surprised” in United States GP qualifying





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



By Ronald Vording



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe