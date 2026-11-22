Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Fred Vasseur furious with latest "unprofessional" Ferrari clash: "It's the same speech as Mexico"

Just two races after Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton clashed in Mexico, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur was at the end of his tether when hostilities broke out again in Las Vegas

Filip Cleeren Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 8:38 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says Charles Leclerc's contact with Lewis Hamilton in the Las Vegas Grand Prix was "unacceptable" and showed "lack of respect for the team", with the Formula 1 team set for fresh crisis talks just three weeks after their spat in Mexico.

Vasseur had to hold talks with both Leclerc and Hamilton for their costly Mexico skirmish and will do so again after his two cars tangled on the streets of Las Vegas on lap 38, with Leclerc to blame for leaving his front wing dangling on the inside of Hamilton, sending the Briton into a spin.

Leclerc received a 10-second penalty for the collision, while Hamilton dropped to 10th and eventually crossed the line in eighth. Leclerc was classified in 10th place after the penalty had been added to his race time.

Coming so soon after Mexico, the thought of his drivers tangling again and the prospect of fresh talks to clear the air had worn thin on Vasseur.

"Charles, I want to see you at the end of the race, before anything else," Vasseur said on the team radio during the cooldown lap.

When asked what that discussion was like, Vasseur tellingly replied: "It was not a discussion. I spoke.

"I think he apologised, he understood, but the result is there. You make a mistake, you say: 'My mistake, I'm sorry'. But you [still] made a mistake."

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

He added: "It's unacceptable. It's a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsors, the same speech as after Mexico. I think we had a clear discussion in Sao Paulo. Today it wasn't professional. I think it's probably the escalation of tension."

Following complaints from Hamilton, Ferrari had already been in touch with Leclerc about the aggressive way he was squeezing the Briton. Las Vegas' oval-like slipstreaming race required a degree of trust and teamwork for drivers to move through the pack of cars, as not racing each other was not an option either. The race became a painful reminder that trust between Leclerc and Hamilton is absent.

"We passed the message to Charles during the race to think about the team when he was fighting in the right way, but you can't freeze the position on this kind of race, because you are in the slipstream," Vasseur explained. "If you slow down, the guy who is behind you is overtaking you. And all the other teams were able to overtake each other 20 times during the race. You can't imagine the frustration for me, but more important for all the guys at home."

Read Also:

When asked if it's now time for tougher guidelines or rules, he said: "It's not a matter of rules. What can you do differently, except that you have to respect your team-mates. In this kind of race, you have to overtake the car in front of you. You can't stay behind. It's completely unmanageable. You just have to do it with respect when it's your team-mate, to take less risks. They just have to act in a professional way."

Having just had this very talk between Mexico and Brazil, it is not entirely clear what Vasseur can now do differently, a thought which has left the Frenchman feeling powerless.

"That's why I want to once again have a discussion tomorrow," he added. "And also, to try to digest the situation. I think it's not the right place to discuss with them two minutes after the race. I saw Charles a bit down. And I told him what I have to say. I've got to discuss it with him tomorrow."

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Lewis Hamilton: With No. 1 driver backing, we could have beaten Kimi Antonelli to F1 title

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Filip Cleeren





How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



20 h



How McLaren tried to mitigate its Las Vegas F1 top speed deficit





F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell tops final practice after Max Verstappen collision



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell tops final practice after Max Verstappen collision





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay

More from

Lewis Hamilton





Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must find fix to 'unacceptable' feud after Lewis Hamilton clash



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



56 min



Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must find fix to 'unacceptable' feud after Lewis Hamilton clash





Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari F1 car damage after Las Vegas Q2 exit



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari F1 car damage after Las Vegas Q2 exit





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Ferrari





Max Verstappen shares theory on Ferrari's lack of top speed in F1 2026



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



22 h



Max Verstappen shares theory on Ferrari's lack of top speed in F1 2026





“We lost one second down the straight” – Charles Leclerc upset with Ferrari’s “crazy” Las Vegas deficiency



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



“We lost one second down the straight” – Charles Leclerc upset with Ferrari’s “crazy” Las Vegas deficiency





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Latest news





Fred Vasseur furious with latest "unprofessional" Ferrari clash: "It's the same speech as Mexico"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Fred Vasseur furious with latest "unprofessional" Ferrari clash: "It's the same speech as Mexico"





Sheldon van der Linde survives 250km/h wall strike to win chaotic FIA GT World Cup in Macau



Intercontinental GT Challenge



IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge 31 min



Sheldon van der Linde survives 250km/h wall strike to win chaotic FIA GT World Cup in Macau





Max Verstappen’s revenge on George Russell: “Karma is a bitch”



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



41 min



Max Verstappen’s revenge on George Russell: “Karma is a bitch”





Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night

Feature

Discover prime content





Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Mercedes on the ropes as Max Verstappen delivered knock-out in Las Vegas fight night





Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why F1's planned 2030 changes are a good compromise between old and new





Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Stuart Codling



Who lost out most as Antonelli gambled on a tow in Las Vegas?





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe