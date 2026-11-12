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George Russell launches karting academy

The Mercedes F1 driver is hoping to make motorsport more accessible at a young age

Ed Hardy

Edited: Nov 12, 2026, 12:19 PM

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GR63 Academy unveil

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 star George Russell has launched a karting academy in partnership with Silverstone to make motorsport more accessible and discover the next young superstar.

The eight-time grand prix winner launched his GR63 Karting Academy on Thursday with it open to boys and girls aged eight to nine, based at the kart track in Silverstone.

It features a “four stage path to the top” and will start in December with an open-access format inviting every eligible driver to Silverstone, where 80 will be selected for stage two.

That will see the 80 drivers compete in the “GR63 Shootout” on 31 January to determine the 25 slots for an eight-round championship at Silverstone from March to November in 2027.

The championship is fully-funded for each driver and the top five will go head-to-head in stage four next December, where the winner will receive a fully-funded karting campaign in 2028.

“Karting is where it all started for me,” said Russell, who won titles on a national and international level before progressing into single-seater competition.

“It taught me everything I’ve relied on throughout my career. I know how hard it is for talented young drivers to get that first opportunity, especially when budgets are tight.

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

“With the GR63 Karting Academy, I want to give something back by finding those hidden talents and giving them the support and platform they need to reach their potential.

“I'm really grateful to Silverstone and the British Racing Drivers’ Club for helping make this happen."

The academy is designed for those who “may not have the budget required to progress through the sport” with the costs in motorsport, both at grassroots level and at the top, increasing.

So costs to enter the academy’s opening stage are £25 with that rising to £75 for the “GR63 Shootout”, before everything is fully-funded from stage three onwards.

BRDC president David Coulthard said: “As owners of Silverstone and guardians of British motorsport, the BRDC has always been committed to reinvesting in the sport and nurturing home-grown talent.

“That commitment has played a big part in Britain’s long record of success in motorsport, and it is a great source of pride for the Club and its Members.

“The GR63 Academy captures that ethos perfectly, and we are delighted to work with George to support the next generation of drivers here at Silverstone."

All drivers must be a citizen of a commonwealth country and to book oneself for stage one, an arrive and drive session, click the link for the Silverstone website here.

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