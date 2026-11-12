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Guether Steiner warns Oscar Piastri's McLaren future could be at risk after 2027
The Australian sits seventh with three rounds remaining after fighting for the 2025 world title
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 12, 2026, 5:44 PM
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Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has warned that Oscar Piastri could find his McLaren future under threat if he has another season like 2026.
Piastri, who fought for the world title in 2025, has endured a much tougher campaign this time around and is out of the fight for second in the championship with three rounds to go.
Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner was asked what the year says about the Australian's future, with his co-host suggesting the 25-year-old is in "a bit of a hot seat" and describing McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown as "kind of a savage" when it comes to driver changes.
"If he has got another year like this next year, you’re right. Zak will look for the next Oscar," Steiner said. "I mean, he needs to find him, but maybe Liam Lawson is free."
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lawson has since been retained by Racing Bulls for 2027 alongside his rookie team-mate Arvid Lindblad, meaning any move to McLaren could only come further down the line. Steiner also named Haas's Oliver Bearman as a driver with options.
When asked about the possibility of reuniting 2025 champion Lando Norris with his former McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz, Steiner added: "Zak will look for somebody younger. We all know Zak is pretty good at finding young talent. Zak likes to buy them cheap as well."
With three rounds remaining in the 2026 season, Piastri sits seventh with 152 points. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli secured the title at the Mexican Grand Prix, but the fight for second continues. Red Bull's Max Verstappen sits second with 279 points. George Russell is third with 262 points, Lewis Hamilton is fourth with 261 points, Charles Leclerc is fifth with 249 points and Norris is sixth with 246 points.
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