Formula 1 Italian GP

Hamilton: Important to remember Antonelli just 18 ahead of Italy FP1 debut

Hamilton tries to ease pressure on highly-rated Italian youngster ahead of first FP1 appearance

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:

Lewis Hamilton is excited by the prospect of seeing what Andrea Kimi Antonelli can do in his Italian Grand Prix FP1 debut for Mercedes but was eager to remind people that the young Italian is just 18.

Antonelli has long been considered the potential heir to Hamilton at Mercedes when the seven-time world champion moves to Ferrari, although the second seat alongside George Russell currently remains unconfirmed.

Although Antonelli has undertaken testing for Mercedes with older machinery under the testing of previous car regulations, having driven the W13 from 2022, FP1 at Monza will provide his first experience with a contemporary car.

Hamilton reiterated his support of Antonelli as his replacement at Mercedes and added that he was looking forward to potentially seeing the Bologna-born driver progress. Hamilton also wanted to ease the pressure on Antonelli by reminding people just how young he is - having just turned 18 on Sunday.

"I said a long time ago that I think that's who the team should choose moving forward. And time will tell what they end up deciding to do," Hamilton said.

"But I think he's one of those young, super talented kids that's come through. I mean, he's a young adult now, but yeah, he's only 18.

"So I think it'd be good for people just to remember he is just turning 18 and he's got a bright future ahead of him. I'm really excited to see and watch his progress.

"I saw a picture earlier on of us back in, I think, 2018 and he was one of the grid kids and I'm shaking his hand at the front of the grid.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"So it's exciting - obviously reminds you how old you are when you have those experiences! But I'm looking forward to seeing his growth and his journey through into Formula 1."

Hamilton likened Mercedes' faith in Antonelli to his own F1 debut with McLaren, which promoted the 2006 GP2 title-winner directly into a top seat in F1 in 2007 and thrust the Briton immediately into a world championship battle.

He added that he expected the youngster to be "all smiles" after his first experience of this year's W15, remarking on the vast improvement over the W13 that Antonelli had previous experience with in private testing.

Hamilton remarked: "We're just in that time where there's only 20 seats and I think it's time we're starting to see this new wave come through, as opposed to taking on another driver that's had many years of experience and giving an opportunity to a youngster.

"That's what McLaren did for me and it worked out well. [Antonelli] would get to work with the best in class, learn from people that I've worked with for so many, many years.

"It is a lot of weight on someone's shoulders, but as I said, it's a great environment that I think they would just be able to nurture him and carry him through it.

"This is going to be an amazing experience for him tomorrow. He's obviously already tested the old car, but tomorrow is going to be the first time he's tested the new car, which is so much nicer than the 2022 car.

"So he's going to be all smiles tomorrow, for sure, because it's a drastic difference."

Top Comments

