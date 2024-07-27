All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Hamilton: New tyre offset cost shot of Belgian GP front row

The lack of a new tyre at the end of Belgian GP qualifying cost Hamilton a shot at the front row

Jonathan Noble Frederik Hackbarth
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton reckons a front-row start would have been on the cards for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix if he had not been on a tyre offset against his rivals.

The Briton knew that the wet weather that impacted qualifying offered him and his Mercedes team a better chance of getting nearer the front, with the W15 not appearing well suited to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Friday's dry running.

Watch: Verstappen Fastest, Leclerc Starts From Pole - 2024 F1 Belgian GP Paddock Reaction

While happy to set the fourth fastest time in Q3, which will become third on the grid thanks to Max Verstappen's penalty, he reckons that more could have been possible.

"For sure I definitely can't complain," he said. "I think, when I looked at my theoretical time, I should have been second.

"But I think if I had had another tyre at the end, I think I could have [been]."

Hamilton says his pace was ultimately dictated by the timing of running new tyres, with him claiming that an aborted extra run in Q1 effectively meant he was always on the back foot with his available rubber choice throughout the remainder of the session.

"I'm always comfortable in these conditions and I do think we could have been further up if we got timing quite perfect in the last stint," he said.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"But we needed to get through Q1…We came in a bit late, then when I went back out, I couldn't do a lap because there was traffic into the last corner. So I didn't get to do that lap.

"That then kind of offsets you through the whole session because I only had one new set at the end."

Hamilton was knocked down the order by rivals electing to run late on with a new tyre, having capitalised on the track conditions unexpectedly drying.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in particular reckoned that others had taken a big gamble to leave it so late and rely on the weather clearing.

And he went further than Hamilton in suggesting that he could have been at the front if the team had done the same as others.

Speaking to ServusTV, Wolff said: "The pace was good. We were out early and chose the conservative route. We could probably have started from pole position if we had done what Leclerc did, namely gambled on it being dry at the end, which worked out for him.

"They [Ferrari] weren't so good in the long runs yesterday in the dry, but of course you can never write off Leclerc.

"Today they were the only ones to go out with the new tyre. Verstappen also had one, but he was the only one of the others. They gambled on a dry finish and that worked out for them."

With Hamilton not convinced Mercedes has the pace potential it has had in recent races, he thinks it will be hard to hold on to his top-three slot.

"I think there's a slight chance we could maybe fight for a podium, but I think it will be really tough," he explained.

"We have McLarens behind us, a Red Bull ahead and another quick Red Bull that's going to come through. It's going to be tough. I think the Ferrari is also just there with us in performance."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article McLaren "paid the price" of set-up trade-off in wet Belgian GP qualifying
Next article "It's not like I've forgotten how to drive," Perez claims

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
The factors enabling Russell’s shock winning strategy

The factors enabling Russell’s shock winning strategy

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The factors enabling Russell’s shock winning strategy
Williams says "odds in our favour" of landing Sainz F1 deal

Williams says "odds in our favour" of landing Sainz F1 deal

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Williams says "odds in our favour" of landing Sainz F1 deal
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights
Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame

Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP

The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Prime

Discover prime content
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia