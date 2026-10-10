Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

How Mercedes’ tricky F1 upgrade has been working at Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Mercedes’ tricky F1 upgrade has been working at Singapore GP

Andrea Stella: Singapore F1 sprint collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri "simply not acceptable"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Andrea Stella: Singapore F1 sprint collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri "simply not acceptable"

How Hamilton "tipped it over the edge" with a setup change too far in Singapore GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Hamilton "tipped it over the edge" with a setup change too far in Singapore GP qualifying

George Russell: ‘A very bad day because of my own mistake’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
George Russell: ‘A very bad day because of my own mistake’

NASCAR O'Reilly race postponed to late Sunday due to heavy rain at Charlotte

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly race postponed to late Sunday due to heavy rain at Charlotte

NASCAR Cup Charlotte Starting Lineup: Qualifying canceled due to Hurricane Isaias rain

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
NASCAR Cup Charlotte Starting Lineup: Qualifying canceled due to Hurricane Isaias rain

Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Singapore GP

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Singapore GP
Formula 1 Singapore GP

How Hamilton "tipped it over the edge" with a setup change too far in Singapore GP qualifying

After showing an impressive turn of speed in the first knock-out phases, Lewis Hamilton pushed too far to unlock more pace

Stuart Codling
Stuart Codling
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

Ferrari will be pondering whether both its cars should have been on the front row for the Singapore Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton set an impressive pace through the opening segments of qualifying and team-mate Charles Leclerc said "I think the car had potential for pole".

But ultimately Leclerc came up 0.054s short of beating Max Verstappen's Red Bull to pole, with Hamilton a further 0.069s off. Small margins, but both drivers felt they could have done better.

Read Also:

Hamilton set the pace in Q1, where he finished 0.345s up on Leclerc, and in Q2, where he became the first driver to set a lap below the 1m32s mark in Singapore this year. In that session he was 0.110s faster than second-placed Verstappen.

But Lewis then made a front-wing change, adding a little more angle on the front-right flap, which fundamentally altered the balance of the car in an unexpected way. Although he then went faster in Q3, it was only a marginal improvement and both Leclerc and Verstappen found more. Some of this can be accounted for through track evolution as the session neared its end.

"I think it's just balance," said Hamilton afterwards.

"The car felt good. My team, the engineers, did a fantastic job as well as the mechanics between the sessions.

"I think the car felt amazing in Q1 and Q2. And when I finished the laps, I was like, 'She's got more in her.'

"The only way to try and extract that is to try and add wing. And in doing so, I think it just tipped it over the edge.

"It was only one hole [of adjustment] or something like that. But it's like it was on the knife-edge. And after that, then the car was just snappy and none of the laps in Q3 were any good.

"So I'm grateful to be third, to be honest, given that those laps weren't very good."

The Ferraris qualified second and third, but felt they could have done better

The Ferraris qualified second and third, but felt they could have done better

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

The theory that the setup change had made the Ferrari a little too 'on those nose' was bolstered by Hamilton having to correct huge snaps of oversteer at Turn 3 on both his Q3 laps, then having to saw at the steering wheel through the final chicane.

"There's a real fine line with our car where it's over the edge or under the limit and finding that sweet spot is very, very difficult," said Hamilton.

"I probably had it in the first two, but you have to look for the progress of the track, the grip coming up. So you have to kind of react to that in hindsight."

Track evolution is always a factor at street circuits such as Singapore, which aren't used for racing through the rest of the year. The surface offers more grip as more rubber is laid down through each session, which can lead teams and drivers down the wrong setup route since it can be difficult to distinguish how much improvement is coming through setup, and how much is simply the track being more grippy.

Leclerc explained that he simply struggled to put a clean lap together until right at the end.

"I did some mistakes," he said.

"And I think there was a potential to be on pole today, but Max just did a better job."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article George Russell: ‘A very bad day because of my own mistake’
Next article Andrea Stella: Singapore F1 sprint collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri "simply not acceptable"

Top Comments
More from
Stuart Codling

F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Qualifying delayed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Qualifying delayed

F1 Singapore GP Live commentary and updates: Max Verstappen in commanding sprint lead

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP Live commentary and updates: Max Verstappen in commanding sprint lead

How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton calls for Singapore track changes: “Would have been the most boring race without rain”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton calls for Singapore track changes: “Would have been the most boring race without rain”

Lewis Hamilton celebrates breakthrough in push for African Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton celebrates breakthrough in push for African Grand Prix

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
More from
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton owns up to wrong call as Ferrari struggles in Singapore SQ3

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton owns up to wrong call as Ferrari struggles in Singapore SQ3

FIA stewards deliver verdict in Max Verstappen yellow-flag investigation

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA stewards deliver verdict in Max Verstappen yellow-flag investigation

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Latest news

How Mercedes’ tricky F1 upgrade has been working at Singapore GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Mercedes’ tricky F1 upgrade has been working at Singapore GP

Andrea Stella: Singapore F1 sprint collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri "simply not acceptable"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Andrea Stella: Singapore F1 sprint collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri "simply not acceptable"

How Hamilton "tipped it over the edge" with a setup change too far in Singapore GP qualifying

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Hamilton "tipped it over the edge" with a setup change too far in Singapore GP qualifying

George Russell: ‘A very bad day because of my own mistake’

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
George Russell: ‘A very bad day because of my own mistake’

Feature

Discover prime content

How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1

Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1

No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Ronald Vording
No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing

The greatest F1 campaigns with no wins

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
The greatest F1 campaigns with no wins