Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties

Jeb Burton joins RSS Racing, will drive father Ward Burton's No. 22

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Jeb Burton joins RSS Racing, will drive father Ward Burton's No. 22

Stewart Friesen to run Kyle Busch throwback scheme in Charlotte NASCAR Truck race

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Charlotte II
Stewart Friesen to run Kyle Busch throwback scheme in Charlotte NASCAR Truck race

Red Bull is overcoming ADUO restrictions but still calls on tweaks for F1 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Red Bull is overcoming ADUO restrictions but still calls on tweaks for F1 2027

'Team Cadillac' strategy delivers dual IMSA manufacturer titles for General Motors

IMSA
IMSA
Petit Le Mans
'Team Cadillac' strategy delivers dual IMSA manufacturer titles for General Motors

The numbers that show how Gigi Dall’Igna turned Ducati into a MotoGP powerhouse

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The numbers that show how Gigi Dall’Igna turned Ducati into a MotoGP powerhouse
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

Williams’ campaign has been underwhelming thus far, but James Vowles has cause to believe things will be better in 2027

Ben Vinel Jake Boxall-Legge
Published:
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Ashwith S Pai

There are several reasons why Williams’ 2026 “disaster” won’t reoccur in the next Formula 1 season, team principal James Vowles believes.

As F1 switched to new technical regulations this year, Williams started the campaign on the back foot. The team missed the Barcelona pre-season ‘shakedown’, and its FW48 initially was 28kg overweight. It took more than six months to reach the minimum weight, with the introduction of a brand-new chassis at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in late September.

After finishing fifth in last year’s constructors’ championship, the nine-time world champion outfit is down in ninth this season, with just 12 points to its name.

“I own the mistakes that we made this winter,” Vowles said in Malaysia.

When asked by Motorsport.com whether he was confident of avoiding similar pitfalls and if the team was in good shape for 2027, the Briton replied: “I’m confident that we won’t have any of the disaster we had this winter.

“In part, we have to accept, though, that’s not as big a load that we’re putting through the business because the chassis is already here. They’re in front of you right now. That does make a considerable difference.

James Vowles, Williams

James Vowles, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

“But what have we done? We’ve changed actually quite a bit of the software systems, ways of working. We’ve brought in Piers [Thynne], who has been an absolutely brilliant godsend help in that regard.”

Piers Thynne, son of Sheridan (Williams’ commercial director in the 1980s and early 1990s), joined Williams in August. He previously spent nearly two decades at McLaren, where he rose through the ranks from a gearbox specialist role to become its chief operating officer in 2023.

Read Also:

“We have information we just simply didn’t have one year ago that allows us to make a better call on that,” Vowles continued.

“What you’re not aware of, and no one here can be, is we think we’re doing a good job with development in the wind tunnel and across systems, but you don’t know until you turn up at the first race next year.”

Back in Baku, Carlos Sainz qualified ninth – Williams’ best result of the season – and scored the team’s first point since the Monaco Grand Prix.

Asked to assess the upgrade that was introduced in Azerbaijan, Vowles explained there would be much more to come in 2027: “Chassis will carry over into next year. A lot of it was actually forward investing into making sure that’s right.

“It’s nice to see the car had ballast on it, so directionally correct, but it’s too late in the season. That’s the facts behind it. We haven’t added enough aerodynamic performance. We’ve focused our cost cap dollars really on just getting the elements right that we need next year, and that was at the sacrifice. We left quite a bit of performance in the tunnel at home.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Naomi Schiff raises Mercedes concern that 'could cost Kimi Antonelli more victories'

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

“Even faster than Ferrari” – Fernando Alonso grabs Aston Martin’s best result of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
“Even faster than Ferrari” – Fernando Alonso grabs Aston Martin’s best result of F1 2026

Emerson Fittipaldi on Jochen Rindt’s death and how he became Team Lotus’ F1 leader

Formula 1
Formula 1
Emerson Fittipaldi on Jochen Rindt’s death and how he became Team Lotus’ F1 leader

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
More from
Williams

What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

How Carlos Sainz bounced back from the most difficult moment of his F1 career

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How Carlos Sainz bounced back from the most difficult moment of his F1 career

How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news

Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How Williams wants to avoid a repeat of its 2026 “disaster” next year

2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties

Jeb Burton joins RSS Racing, will drive father Ward Burton's No. 22

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Jeb Burton joins RSS Racing, will drive father Ward Burton's No. 22

Feature

Discover prime content

Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang

How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Stuart Codling
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi