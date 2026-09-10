"I went too far" - Charles Leclerc accepts blame for second-corner Monza clash with Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc admitted that he went "too far" when battling against Lewis Hamilton in the opening chicane of Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, and said he and Hamilton have since buried the hatchet over the incident.

Leclerc and Hamilton had been side by side through the opening chicane, but the Monegasque attempted to take the standard racing line on the exit of Turn 2 - which resulted in Hamilton being guided onto the gravel along the outside of the corner.

In the immediate aftermath following his own second-lap shunt at the Parabolica, Leclerc stated that "we went too far" in their battle at the opening corner. Hamilton staunchly disagreed, stating that "there was no 'we' in it" and delivered criticism about Ferrari's communication and execution of races.

After reviewing the incident with team principal Fred Vasseur and with Hamilton himself, Leclerc seemed to accept responsibility for the incident and wanted to ensure that it had not affected his relationship with his team-mate.

"I mean the rules of engagement, I think it's kind of clear that we never want to see a car of the same team in the grass.

"After reviewing, we spoke with Lewis, I obviously know I went too far in Turn 2 and I said it to Lewis and I think it's very clear what we should do or should avoid going forward.

"But I won't go into much more details of what we said. The only thing I can say is that it definitely did not affect the good relationship that we have and it will not affect anything going forward. And that is the most important for me really.

"Then of course, I mean I know we are driving for Ferrari and if there's one race where you don't want that to happen is in Monza and when these things happen at our home race, then it does a huge mess outside.

"However, looking at the race from outside, there's been also some friction between other team-mates and the only thing we end up speaking of is Lewis and I, which I don't think is quite right.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"But that doesn't mean we did everything perfect. I didn't in Turn 2 and for that I've been straight away very clear with Lewis after reviewing the images.

"I think the most important is that we clarified the situation, we talked, I told Lewis how I felt, Lewis told me what he felt and I think we fully agree with both of our views in hindsight when we speak without the emotions of the race.

"It happens. It's not the last time that will happen I'm sure, because it's the kind of things that happens in racing - particularly when we are starting so close to each other so often. But it's not a situation that we want to find ourselves in again so and that is very clear for Lewis and for myself."

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt the incident had been overblown, particularly after explaining his observation that there was "friction between other team-mates" (presumably, referring to Mercedes' pit stop split and the terse on-track battle between the Mercedes cars) over the course of the grand prix, he agreed that the "proportions" that the incident had taken were larger.

That said, Leclerc was keen not to downplay the incident, stating that it was "not acceptable" to end up seeing his team-mate in the gravel during the course of the race.

"Again I need to be careful with that because surely it's not to minimise the way that this unfolded. And as I said, it's not acceptable to see Lewis going in the gravel.

"But for sure the proportions as a matter of fact are much bigger on our side compared to the two other teams that have had some...I mean, I didn't follow the whole race but the two other teams I saw that were fighting at the top, there wasn't as much noise around it.

"So surely, the proportions that it takes when when you are driving for Ferrari is much bigger and particularly if we're in Monza. But that's not to minimise what happens and yeah it's not something that should happen again."