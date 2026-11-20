Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Isack Hadjar: "I realised why Max is a four-time world champion"

The Red Bull driver says his first season alongside Max Verstappen has brought moments where he surprised himself, and moments that showed him what makes his team-mate special

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 6:18 AM

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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images





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Isack Hadjar says his first season as Max Verstappen's team-mate at Red Bull has opened his eyes to why the Dutchman is a four-time Formula 1 world champion.

Hadjar moved up from Racing Bulls for his 2026 campaign, taking one of the most pressured seats in F1 alongside Verstappen.

Asked during media day in Las Vegas whether he had lived up to his own expectations, the Frenchman admitted there had been both highs and lows.

"There's been moments where I've been surprising myself pace-wise," Hadjar said. "And there's been times where I was like... I realised why Max is a four-time world champion."

He added: "So there's been a few moments of realisations in both ends. I would say I've done as good as I wanted to. I would have definitely signed for a year like that at the start of the season."

Asked when those moments had come, Hadjar said: "Mostly Sundays, I think."

He picked out two races in particular, including one he watched from home while injured.

"Even on my couch, I think the race in Monza, I was very impressed," Hadjar said, calling it one of Verstappen's strongest races. He also pointed to "the way he comes through the field in Brazil".

Hadjar missed the Dutch, Italian and Madrid race weekends after fracturing his wrist in training during the summer break. And in Monza, Verstappen finished third behind the two Mercedes cars.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

In Sao Paulo, Verstappen started 21st and finished second behind race winner Lando Norris, with Hadjar rounding out the podium on the bottom step.

Hadjar has had a strong debut season with the senior team. He has scored three podiums - Monaco, Azerbaijan and Sao Paulo - and is eighth in the drivers' standings on 122 points.

Verstappen, meanwhile, is second in the championship amid on a run of eight consecutive podiums. Hadjar said he did not feel any pressure from the Red Bull drivers queuing up behind him.

"I think my whole career I've never looked backwards. I achieved my goal to be at Red Bull. I'm here to stay for a while. So yeah, I don't really feel threatened by anything," he said.

"I've proved my point last year in my rookie season at Racing Bulls. So yeah, I'm doing my job pretty well here at Red Bull for the first year. Next year is going to be better."

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