Isack Hadjar left stunned by Lewis Hamilton after Malaysian GP battery issue
Isack Hadjar says a late battery issue left him unable to defend against Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as a Bahrain Grand Prix podium slipped away
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Ashwith S Pai
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
Isack Hadjar had a podium in his pocket at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but battery issues thwarted his attempt to defend against the chasing Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. He finished his race in fifth place after he clawed his way back up the pack after a five-place grid penalty saw him start eighth on the grid.
"No pace," he admitted after the race when asked why he didn't look happy with his ten-point haul for Red Bull. But while he admitted an issue with his car, he wasn't able to place it.
"But something was wrong," he continued. "Even compared to Mercedes where the whole weekend we were quicker. And now in the race we're absolutely nowhere. Just the last couple of laps, I don't know how we ended having no battery. So in the straights I can't defend against the Ferraris. We lose the position on something so stupid."
Hadjar qualified ahead of both Mercedes cars on Saturday and started the race on the better intermediate tyre. This allowed him to make the most of the drivers who fell backwards on slicks, including both Ferraris. A podium finish was within his grasp, but his pace on the straights denied him that as his battery failed to give him the power necessary to defend against the charging Ferraris.
"[Hamilton] was 15 seconds behind me and then in a couple of laps he was behind me," the French-Algerian said. "So when, the whole weekend I was really faster... We need to fix the issue back in Singapore and do better."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images
When Williams' Alex Albon came to a stop at Turn 2 after complaining of a gearbox issue, Hadjar pitted under the virtual safety car. The safety car was released with the driver in fourth, and after issues with George Russell's power unit, he was promoted to third. But within moments, Hamilton's Ferrari was on his gearbox and overtook him on the run down to Turn 1. Leclerc followed a lap later, leaving Hadjar far from the podium he was expecting.
"It's just the first two laps of the restart, I don't know why we were so down on the battery. Then it stabilised itself and then I was fast again. Otherwise I would have kept third. But it's just the grip. Even behind the safety car I was feeling that I had no grip and it was going to be a tough restart for me, so it felt like I was always on the same tyres. I came back on the wrong compound."
Red Bull has homework to do before Singapore, and Hadjar sounds like he intends to make sure it gets done.
Share Or Save This Story
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
“It’s a joke” – Isack Hadjar rues ‘disastrous’ race in “horrible” car with “no battery”
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
"A very special moment" – Why Max Verstappen's Malaysia win means so much to Red Bull
Who slept best last night: Christian Horner
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026
Latest news
Alex Marquez makes “unacceptable” gear-shifting mistake twice in wretched Japanese GP
Andrea Stella: F1 must avoid Sepang repeat, but "accept occasional glitches"
Bubba Wallace "paid the price on our front tires" in battle for Vegas win
How Elfyn Evans made WRC history in Hollywood blockbuster Sardinia decider
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments