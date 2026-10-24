Formula 1 United States GP
Isack Hadjar rues "disaster of a weekend" despite US GP qualifying turnaround
Isack Hadjar says Red Bull will use its two cars at the front to challenge Kimi Antonelli in the United States Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 11:50 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
Isack Hadjar says Red Bull can try to use its numbers advantage to beat polesitter and current championship leader Kimi Antonelli at the United States Grand Prix, after recovering from a "disaster" start to the weekend.
The French-Algerian driver ended up just 0.036 seconds behind team-mate Max Verstappen and 0.215s off Antonelli's pole time at the Circuit of the Americas, and said a big push on set-up had transformed the car.
Hadjar will line up third on the starting grid behind Antonelli and Verstappen, and alongside Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fourth.
"It's been a disaster of a weekend for me," Hadjar explained in the post-qualifying press conference. "I've had all my lap times deleted all the time. This morning, I could not complete a single lap on the soft tyres.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images
"I knew there was something in the car because there were times when I could do half a lap and I felt comfortable, but I could never finish it. But in that qualifying, the car really came alive a bit more for me. We really dug deep on the set-up. We tried so many things this weekend, and it really paid off.
"So, on that note, it's really, really satisfying. But I'm a bit gutted, not too much about the last lap, but more about the first attempt in Q3, because yes, the track was worse on that final lap and it wasn’t a great lap, but it was the same for everyone.
"On that first lap, I really felt like I lost so much time with that massive tailwind I got, and I felt like there was a bit more today. But yeah, I'm happy with the comeback, let's say."
When asked if he thinks he can challenge Antonelli for the win in the grand prix tomorrow, Hadjar pointed to the power of having two Red Bull cars in second and third.
"It's the two of us, so it's a bit of an advantage. So we'll try and use that," Hadjar said.
The United States Grand Prix will take place on Sunday 25 October.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Oscar Piastri warns COTA bumps could become an overtaking hazard at US GP
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Lydia Mee
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
More from
Isack Hadjar
F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
1 h
F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
"Just undriveable" – Isack Hadjar looking for answers after "massive" struggles in Austin practice
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
13 h
"Just undriveable" – Isack Hadjar looking for answers after "massive" struggles in Austin practice
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull identifies two "key focus" areas after Max Verstappen's promising start in Austin
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
15 h
Red Bull identifies two "key focus" areas after Max Verstappen's promising start in Austin
Max Verstappen slams “unacceptable” bumps at Austin F1 track: “It's out of control”
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Max Verstappen slams “unacceptable” bumps at Austin F1 track: “It's out of control”
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Formula 1
United States GP
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Latest news
Why Ferrari failed to deliver on its hype in F1's United States GP qualifying
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
5 min
Why Ferrari failed to deliver on its hype in F1's United States GP qualifying
Jorge Martin planning MotoGP return at Malaysian GP
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
28 min
Jorge Martin planning MotoGP return at Malaysian GP
Lando Norris laments "very bad job" in qualifying for F1 United States GP
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
34 min
Lando Norris laments "very bad job" in qualifying for F1 United States GP
F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
United States GP
1 h
F1 United States GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Feature
Discover prime content
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Formula 1
United States GP
By Ronald Vording
Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Mission control: Inside the FIA and F1's latest answer to football's VAR
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Formula 1
United States GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Kimi Antonelli levelled up his character to be F1 2026's world champion-elect
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe