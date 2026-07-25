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Kimi Antonelli risks grid drop as stewards launch Hungary F1 qualifying investigation

The championship leader faces a trip to the stewards for improving under yellow flags at the end of Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli is set to be investigated by the FIA race stewards for allegedly infringing yellow flags in qualifying for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Antonelli took fourth on the grid at the Hungaroring as Mercedes was beaten by both McLaren's polesitter Lando Norris and the two Ferraris.

But the championship leader is at risk of starting further down after being summoned to the stewards' office for allegedly infringing F1's yellow flag rules.

On his final qualifying run, Antonelli caught yellow flags in the final corner - where Red Bull's Max Verstappen was stationary in the runoff area after a spin.

Antonelli did improve his final sector time to take fourth, though, with the stewards now investigating if the Italian had lifted enough to respect the local yellows.

Antonelli had complained over a lack of grip as both he and team-mate George Russell were unable to keep Mercedes' 2026 pole streak intact, the Silver Arrows suffering their first grand prix qualifying defeat of the year.

Russell could only manage seventh on the grid and then ground to a halt on the in-lap with an undiagnosed issue.

Elsewhere, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton faces a likely grip drop for impeding McLaren's Oscar Piastri in Turn 1. Hamilton had qualified second, just 0.012s behind polesitter Norris, and ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

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